Remember When 3-28-2017

(Above) Demolition in Ventura, 1992 - On Monday, April 6, 1992, the former Ventura Public Library and Post Office were demolished in preparation for a new building that would serve the same purpose. Crews from Yohn Ready Mix were able to knock down the structure. Dean Snyder Construction was the contractor for the project.

25 Years Ago

March 1992

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 7, to decide the fate of the local options tax. In Clear Lake, the ballot stipulates funds generated from the one-cent sales and service tax would be directed toward sewer and water improvements.

It’s close, but no “ice-out” has been declared yet for Clear Lake. The lake froze over on Nov. 4, 1991. The last reading of the lake was taken on March 12 and the lake measured 10.32” above the spillway at that time.

A Texas man was arrested near Clear Lake for allegedly having possession of 27.5 pounds of marijuana.

A Clear Lake man is $10.3 million richer after winning a Florida Lottery Jackpot. Carroll Etchen, 65, won one-third of a $30.9 million jackpot. Etchen told the media he used a combination of random numbers and a birth date on his winning ticket.

Gwen Boeke, formerly of Clear Lake and a Ventura High School graduate, was one of five women appointed by President George Bush to represent the United States as a delegate at the 36th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW). The event took place in Vienna, Austria.

Matthew Edwards, Dan Thul and Kathleen Albrecht, Clear Lake High School students, were awarded Presidential Scholarships from Wartburg College, in Waverly, Iowa. The scholarship program focuses on demonstrated leadership and in community and church involvement.

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Erickson, of Clear Lake, announce the engagement of their daughter Brenda Erickson to Lance Miller. A Sept. 5 wedding has been planned at Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake.

Martin Hand and his wife, Rhonda, are the new franchise owners of ABC Seamless, Inc., a process by which steel siding and aluminum rain gutters are manufactured on the job site with patented roll forming machinery.

Early indication is that teams will be chasing the Clear Lake boys track team this season. The Lions were impressive in kicking off their season at the 1992 Dickinson Relays.

Ventura graduate Steph Jacobs and the Luther College teammates placed third in the NCAA Division III this past season. Jacobs scored 14 points and dished out seven assists in a tough loss to eventual national champion, Alma College.

The Watering Hole pool league emerged as the Pool League champions. Members of the team are Jim Halsne, Doug Virnala, Paul Bruns, John Haag, Todd Brand, and Larry Swaggart.

Stop in at the Barrel Drive-In to enjoy the weekly special of a Hi-Boy, french fries and a medium drink for $2.60.

Deals for the week at Quick Shop include: Old Style Beer, 24 bottles, $9.03 and Pepsi products, 12 pack, $3.99.

Specials for the week at Ben Franklin include: M&M Holidays candy, $2.29 a bag; large assortment of bath towels, $2.99; Easter tree lights, $7.77 a set; marshmallow egg crates, 67¢; Easter parade fabric, $2.97 a yard and Cadbury Cream Eggs, 2/79¢.

50 Years Ago

March 15, 1992

Clear Lake dairies and stores have noticed “no change whatsoever” despite milk dumping by some farmers in support of a National Farmers Organization price protest. Thousands of pounds of milk swirled down drains and were dumped on the ground during the week in 25-states holding action called by the NFO.

The Surf Corporation seeks to build a 100-unit motel connecting with the west side of the ballroom. The structure would cost about $750,000. The project could begin, however, with a 50-unit motel costing about $400,000 and expandable to 100 rooms. A minimum of $200,000 is needed to launch the project.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Don Knotts in “The Reluctant Astronaut.”

Kathy Young, senior, has been selected to represent Clear Lake High School as its queen at the annual North Iowa Band Festival to be held June 13, in Mason City.

75 Years Ago

March 1942

An auto load of American Legion members plan to drive over to Plymouth Thursday night to attend an American Legion meeting. Karl Has is the county commander of the Legion.

Several farmers have recently installed electricity for lighting and power purposes. Some of them are Will Madsen, Henry Thomas, A.H. Runice and Abel Heitland. These farmers are innovators in their fields (no pun intended).

Dr. Allan Phillips, of Des Moines, has enlisted in the Medical Corps of the U.S. Navy and will be stationed at Corpus Christi, Tex., in charge of the x-ray department of a U.S. Naval hospital.

Mr. Gilbert, who goes to the city dump each day to collect paper for the national defense, reports that he collects three tons of paper per week at this place.

All sugar sales in the United States will be halted at midnight April 27 for approximately a week so that the rationing plan may get underway.

100 Years Ago

March 1917

On the first of January in this country there was 3,500,000 autos in use. What do you think about that?

Clear Lake was visited by one of the worst snow storms and blizzards of the season on Friday.

Fine scalp treatments are given at the Beauty Parlor. If you haven’t tried one, you’re missing out on a fine experience.

Despite the inclement weather, a large number of ladies attended the opening on Saturday of the new millinery establishment of Mrs. H.G. Jensen.

It is estimated that 10 million people have been killed, captured or wounded in the present war.

Did you see the Overland Country Club roadster at H.D. Mason & Sons Garage. Ask for a demonstration of the car of many uses.