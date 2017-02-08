Remember When 2-8-2017

(Above) Finishing touches in 1992 - Clear Lake artist Marlan Mastellar put the finishing touches on a pen and ink drawing he titled “Buddy ’57” in 1992. Mastellar contracted with Maria Elena Holly to produce 1,000 of the lithographs for sale at the Buddy Holly Tribute ’92. The drawing, which depicts Holly as he looked in 1957, was a limited edition print.

25 Years Ago • February 1992

Buddy Holly faithful celebrated into the early morning hours Saturday, energized by the music provided by Holly’s friends and colleagues, and inspired by the appearance of his widow, Maria Elena Holly. Many of the 2,500 who attended the tribute at the Surf Ballroom to honor Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper called the event the best ever.

The bad news is the turnout was low. The good news is that although only a meager number of people turned out in Clear Lake for Monday night’s caucuses, that was better than expected, according to Chris White-Rozendaal, temporary chair at the Democratic Caucus site here. Experts had predicted the low turnout at the caucuses based on the fact that native son Tom Harkin was on the ballot. True to form, Harkin swept the field in Clear Lake’s three voting wards. Only 37 were in attendance. On the Republican side, there were better numbers, although not-much drama. President Bush was the only candidate for the 75 who attended from Wards, 1, 2 and 3.

At the monthly meeting of the Clear Lake Fire Department, Chief John Simpson announced the appointment of three firemen to officer status. Matt Miller, a lieutenant for five years, was promoted to assistant chief, replacing Frankie “Bud” Meyers who has retired. Rob Bell and Jim Hunt were named lieutenants. Last year the fire department responded to 467 fire and rescue calls.

Col. Nancy Elliott assumed the duties of commander of the 12th Medical Squadron at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Tex. She was previously commander of the U.S. Air Force Clinic and director of base medical services at Brooks AFB, also in San Antonio. Elliott is a graduate of Clear Lake High School.

The Clear Lake boys came out firing against the Hampton-Dumont Bulldogs on their way to a 75-61 victory. Paul Bruns led all scorers with 30 points and 18 rebounds. Scott Schroeder scored 26 points on 12-14 shooting and pulled down 15 boards.

The Clear Lake wrestling team has clinched its second consecutive winning season after defeating two opponents. Seniors Jay Barragy and Ryan Boeshart both received injuries and are done for the year.

Woden-Crystal Lake stunned the Ventura boys in a 55-53 victory, knocking the Vikings out of contention in the North Star Conference Tournament. Matt Dillavou led the Vikings with 25 points. Matt Halverson had 12 rebounds.

The All Vets Social Center and Golf Club has filled the vacancy left by golf Pro Mark Kerr’s resignation. Kevin Landau has been hired as the new course manager.

50 Years Ago • February 1967

Richard R. Lashier, 44, head of the Jefferson Community Schools, will become superintendent of the Clear Lake Community Schools as of July 1. Board President Frank Baker said nearly 50 men applied for the Clear Lake post and seven were interviewed by the school board. Lashier’s experience and credentials convinced the board that he was the best man for the job.

The new $350,000 Holiday Motor Lodge and Restaurant will hold its grand opening Feb. 12. Tours of the building will be conducted. The four-story motel was recently completed on Highway 18 East.

Carroll Anderson will assume ownership of Halford’s Cafe. Anderson recently resigned as the manager of the Surf Ballroom. Halford’s Cafe has been in Clear Lake for almost 24 years.

More than 1,000 North Iowa farmers are expected to be at the Surf Ballroom for the third annual Corn-Soybean Clinic.

More than 40 adults and youngsters crowded into the council chambers to argue the merits of the dog ordinance. The dog lovers enjoyed a 3-1 majority, but at the finish it was the minority who triumphed. The council announced the dog ordinance would stay intact.

75 Years Ago • January 1942

Maurice Ashland, who graduated last fall from the U.S. Army Air Corps Technical School at Chanute Field, Ill., has been promoted to a flying cadet. Harold Ashland, who enlisted in the Navy, has been transferred to Balboa, Calif. They are the sons of Irving Ashland of Rock Falls, formerly of Clear Lake.

The Perkins and Miller dairies are now delivering milk every other day to conform with the government recommendation to conserve tires.

Harold and Walter Cookman left for Des Moines to be inducted into the Army Air Corps.

The ice is now 17” thick.

George E. Perkins is having a big farm sale Feb. 9, including 38 head Brown Swiss dairy cattle.

100 Years Ago • January 1917

All persons holding pie tins belonging to Watts Delicatessen are required to return them at once.

President Wilson has vetoed the immigration bill.

Found, a horse blanket and plush robe. Call this office to inquire.

Sixty young men and girls of the high school had a sleigh ride Tuesday after which they went to the Silsby for a chicken dinner.

Another snowstorm yesterday taking the whole northwest in its grip. It was 27 below in Clear Lake.

Knutson Hardware has a good pair of light bob sleds and a nice cutter real cheap.