Remember When 2-22-2017

CLHS boys basketball, 1967 - Members of the Clear Lake High School 1966-67 basketball team included front row (L-R): Bob Budolfson, Kerry Frampton, Mile Mullen, Gary Bostrom, Mike Callanan, Bruce Evensrud and Larry Jacobson. Back row (L-R): Manager Randy Miles, Mark Westberg, Jim Elting, Ken Grabinski, Craig Chapman, Doug Floy, Pat Cookman, Manager Russ Nelson and Coach Gary Boeyink.

25 Years Ago

February 1992

Sloppy, wet weather has forced Cerro Gordo County school buses off gravel roads indefinitely.

The Clear Lake City Council has set a hearing date for its 1992-93 fiscal budget. In other city business, the low bid of $22,834.68 (plus trade) for two Caprice Classic police cars was accepted from Lake Chevrolet. Jim Hansen Ford, of Clear Lake, submitted a bid for $23,025 for two Crown Victoria police cars.

The Ventura Public Library will be closed through Saturday, Feb. 29, in preparation for its move to temporary quarters. Beginning Monday, March 2, the library will open in the basement of the Ventura United Methodist Church. Ventura voters approved a referendum in December to build a new public library and post office at the present library site. Work is expected to begin this spring on the new building.

The Clear Lake High School band teamed up with Breadeaux Pisa over the weekend to earn more than $2,500 toward transportation expenses for the band’s trip to South Dakota in the spring. Band members sold 930 pizzas during the 10 day selling period. Holly Walston, sold 86 pizzas to win the $50 first prize.

The Clear Lake Drum and Bugle Corps received 10 new snare drums and two bass drums with holders thanks to several generous donations. The Women of Today, Clear Lake Booster Club, Bertha Stephens Foundation and the Clear Lake Lioness Club were the major sponsors.

The Mason City and Clear Lake police departments have reported extensive vandalism to vehicles parked in the lots of local car dealers. Police reported windows being broken out, fenders scratched and dented, radios stolen and damage to interiors of some of the vehicles.

Clubs reporting their news on the Social Page included: Sons of Norway, Lincoln Peppy Pals, Clear Lake Duplicate Bridge, Chapter NW P.E.O., Progress Club, Rural Lakettes Club and Clear Lake Wa-Tan-Ye Club.

The Clear Lake wrestling team had its best day at Districts in 10 years. The Lions advanced three of five qualifiers to the State tournament - the best qualifying effort since 1982. Those moving on include Dan Hansen, Sean Harlan and Jason Salge. All three wrestlers advanced as runner-ups.

Second half woes again got the best of the Clear Lake boys, as they dropped a 55-49 decision to Webster City in conference action. Scott Schroeder led the Lions with 18 points, including 12 in the second half. Paul Bruns had 13 points.

Garner-Hayfield pulled an upset in the first round of sectional tournament play, ousting the Clear Lake girls, 58-54. The contest was close throughout, but in the final :39 Clear Lake missed a golden opportunity to vault into the lead. The Lions end the year with a 14-6 record. Ventura went on to fall to CAL-Latimer, 86-72. Jenni Fey gave a fine performance in her final game in a Viking uniform, scoring 51-points. Sarah Hinrichs was held to 14-points, but she dished out 10 assists and pulled down five rebounds.

The Ventura boys basketball closed out its regular season with a close loss to North Central of Manly and a win over Lake Mills. Unfortunately for the Vikings, they were unable to continue on in the Class A tournament after a 57-52 loss to CAL-Latimer. Matt Halvorson led the team against CAL-Latimer with 10 points.

50 Years Ago

February 1967

Nine automobile accidents were recorded at the Clear Lake police station during the past week. Total damage to cars amounted to over $1,500.

Allen Koepke, the high school choir director for seven years, has resigned his position effective at the end of the current school year.

There will be an out of this world double header at the Lake Theater this weekend with two Jerry Lewis movies, “A Visit to a Small Planet” and “The Bellboy.”

The Clear Lake Lion Cagers wrapped up regular season play with a 74-61 victory over Humboldt. Clear Lake finished North Central Conference play in second place with an 11-3 conference mark and are 13-3 overall. Ken Grabinski led the Lakers scoring barrage with 28 points followed by Jim Elting with 16 and Bruce Evenrud with 14.

Lee’s Ford Sales, Inc. is advertising good deals on cars: 1965 Ford Galaxie 500, $1995; 1961 Chevrolet Cover, $495; 1954 Ford, $95.

75 Years Ago

February 1942

A total of 307 men were registered for the draft Monday at Clear Lake from the west half of the county. The men were aged from 20-45 years old.

The ice harvest was completed Saturday night after a 10 day run and a harvest of 14,600 tons. Approximately 85 men earned $8,000.

Reinhardt Andersen, who has enlisted in the Army Air Corps, left last week for Des Moines. He will be a cadet as he can already fly a plane.

All three sons of Mr. and Mrs. A.H. Cooley, of Ventura, are in the service. Clarence is at Great Lakes; Arnold is at Camp Roberts and Orland is at Camp Wallace, Texas.

W.R.C. is holding a bean dinner. On the menu is breaded pork chops, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked beans, pickles, salad, jelly rolls, butter and pie. Cost of a ticket is 50¢.

100 Years Ago

February 1917

The hardest blizzard in years stuck these parts Sunday. It raged all day. Few persons ventured out All railroads in northern Iowa and Minnesota were abandoned as the temperature went to 30 below.

The Etzel Drug Store has installed a new 4 foot Taylor thermometer in front of their store.

The Western Union telegraph office has been moved from the Peterson Drug Store to J.J. Wellmon’s office.

Iowa had 198,587 automobiles registered in 1916. Cerro Gordo County has 2,490 autos registered.

Sam Clausen writes to his father, S.J. Clausen, regarding the unrest in Mexico. Sam is superintendent of a mine near San Dunias, Durango.