Remember When 2-21-2018

(Above) Free throw winners from 1993 - These sharp-shooters were winners in the 1993 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest held at Ventura High School. The winners and their ages are: front row (L-R): Amanda Truex, 10, Clear Lake; Katie Gerhardt, 11, Clear Lake; Angie Avery, 12, Ventura; Lani Grabinski, 13, Clear Lake; and (not pictured) Ellie Pueggel, 14, Ventura. Back row (L-R): Brandon Young, 10, Clear Lake; Josh Dillavou, 11, Ventura; Jeremiah Treloar, 12, Clear Lake; John Neubauer, 13, Clear Lake; and Andy Luscomb, 14, Ventura. These winners advanced to District competition at Garner.

25 Years Ago

February 1993

The Leadership Council of the Clear Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced organizers of a Dixieland Festival are the first recipients of grant money offered by the group. Lakeside Festivals, Inc., was awarded an $1,800 grant for marketing efforts related to the Lakeside Dixieland Festival to be held Aug. 1, 1993. This will be the first year for the festival.

Snowblowers came in handy after 17” of snow were dumped on the area Saturday and Sunday.

As the Clear Lake City Council continues to refine its 1993-94 budget, at least one group is hoping the city will make a financial commitment to the future. Gregg Bacon, of the Clear Lake Trolley Park in Clear Lake, addressed the Council at its regular meeting. The group is asking the city for a $50,000 commitment over five years to hep finance money owed on a restored trolley. The group also plans to make a similar request to the Mason City Council.

A car fire apparently ignited a shed at a rural Ventura farm Wednesday morning. Eleven Ventura firefighters responded to a call at the Larry Prescott farm, located about three miles north of Ventura. The car, as well as two walls of the shed and about five bales of hay were damaged. Damages were estimated at $5,000.

The Clear Lake and Mason City Area Convention and Visitors Bureaus have announced they will join together to promote their communities. A joint task force has been established to research ways in which the two bureaus can work together for the betterment of both communities.

Michael Burgart, of Clear Lake Junior High School, took top honors in the individual portion in the 10th annual regional competition on the national Mathcounts program at Mason City.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Garner Police responded to a silent alarm at The Gun Room, located at 303 State Street, Garner. Upon arrival, officers discovered that burglars had entered the gun shop by breaking an overhead door window. A large quantity of handguns were missing from a display case.

Oakwood Care Center crowned their new King and Queen of Hearts for 1993. The queen is Leona White and the king is Kenny VanDuzer.

Robin Costello, daughter of Larry and Carol Costello, of Ventura, and Marcus Younge, son of Robert and Lona Younge, of Hampton, announce their engagement. Both are graduates of Ventura High School and Drake University. A June 5, 1993 wedding will be held in Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake wrestling program reached a new milestone at the District meet at Emmetsburg. The Lions qualified a school-record five wrestlers for the State tournament. Sean Harlan will return for his second trip to Des Moines. He will be joined by Craig Billings, Robert Doebel, David Doebel and Troy Rieck.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team received a serious blow to their offense when Laura Haugen went down with a knee injury early in their district game with Garner-Hayfield. The Lions rallied and won anyway, 66-48. Annalisa Hopper and Brooke Fisher stepped in and had 14-points apiece, while Kathy Walls led the team with 28-points.

The Clear Lake boys basketball team scared another top team, but came out without a win when they fell to sixth rated Algona, 61-58. Paul Bruns topped all scorers with 36-points.

The Ventura girls held Newman Catholic to just 34-points in their first round of district action. Unfortunately, the Lady Vikes couldn’t muster much offense themselves and lost 34-30. Sarah Hinrichs led Ventura with 18-points.

50 Years Ago

February 1968

The Clear Lake City Council will make a second attempt to re-surface North 8th St. in cooperation with the Iowa Highway Commission. The street is actually Highway 107 and is the main artery from Highway 18 to the downtown area. Motorists have long complained about the street’s deteriorating condition and the council a year ago negotiated with the highway commission to share the cost of re-surfacing the street with asphalt. No action was taken at that time, however.

Sp/5 Linda Pritchard has been awarded the rare Army Commendation Medal and the awards and honors that accompany it for her work with CORDS (Civil Operation and Revolutionary Development Support.)

Grocery specials for the week at Easter’s Super Valu include: Spam, 12 oz. can, 39¢; Folger’s Coffee, 3 lb. can, $1.79; Northern white or colored toilet tissue, 4 rolls, 33¢; lettuce, 2/29¢; Sea Pack Breaded Shrimp, 1 lb. pkg., $1.19; chuck roast, lb., 39¢; and beef short ribs, lb., 39¢.

75 Years Ago

February 1943

Mrs. Frank Mullan, Mrs. Don Pedelty and Mrs. Bob Nichols entertained 26 third grade pupils and the teachers at Lincoln School at an old fashioned bobsled party.

Shoe rationing begins Tuesday with three pairs of shoes being allowed each person in one year.

Ron Perkins was recently transferred from Camp Warren near Cheyenne to a desert camp at Indio.

Lois Kofoed has been confined to the hospital at Great Lakes Naval Training Station for the past month with measles and other complications.

Arnold Moeller expects to leave Sunday for St. Louis on a shoe buying trip. He better pick some good ones, with the shoe rationing in effect people will be particularly choosey in their foot wear selections.

100 Years Ago

February 1918

A packed house greeted the contestants in the Declamatory contest in the Congregational Church.

Three Buffalo nickels and one thin dime will help to break the Hindenburg line. Buy thrift stamps!!

Mrs. H.G. Jensen returned that last of the week from St. Paul where she went to purchase millinery goods.

See the Coon Cake Walk at the Pythian War Dance Friday.

Douglas Fairbanks pictures at the Electric Theatre are attracting large crowds.

Miss Hendy will bob the baby’s hair for you. Just stop in.