Remember When 2-18-2018

(Above) Old timers - William McGowan and son, Bill, pose in front of the McGowan Hardware, where Wilcox Furniture Store is now located. The McGowans were among the first people to come to Clear Lake. The family was in the hardware business here for 53 years. Easily recognized in the picture are objects used in 1903. In the windows stand rolls of figured linoleum and coal stoves. On the wooden sidewalk are rolls of fencing, a post auger, steel wheeled coaster wagons, a cistern pump, coal scuttles, wash tubs, washboards and a sink. The object beside the elder McGowan is undoubtedly a churn.

25 Years Ago

March 1993

It appears as if a 26-year-old murder case will remain a mystery. Cerro Gordo County District Court Judge Gilbert Board granted a motion to dismiss charges against John Rea Wallace in the 1966 murder of Norma Jean Horgen, of St. Ansgar, Iowa. Horgen’s body was found floating in Clear Lake on Sept. 10, 1966. In making his ruling. Judge Board pointed to a number of irregularities in the case, ranging from flawed grand jury proceedings to the destruction of evidence and the quarter-century delay.

The owner of a local hotel was slated to appeal a decision by the City’s Board of Adjustment after his petition to convert the Blue Horizon Motel to condominiums was denied. The board had denied owner Joe Minard’s request to turn the 18-unit lakeshore motel into eight condominium units, because zoning of the area is now for business, rather than residential. Minard will also be asking the board for permission to construct a duplex next door to the Blue Horizon at 463 North Shore Dr.

There is a full slate of 18 contestants that will participate in the Ventura Talent Contest March 6 in the Ventura High School gymnasium. Those 18 and under will compete for the top prize of $250. Those 18 and older will go after the $350 first place prize.

The Clear Lake High School Music Department will present “Mane Event ’93” a variety show on Sunday, March 7, in E.B. Stillman Auditorium.

It’s only foreign if you don’t speak it - that’s the message Clear Lake High School foreign language teachers Sandy Nyhus, Lisa Wieck and Marty Taylor are trying to impress upon the student body this week. CLHS foreign language students have planned a variety of events for National Foreign Language Week.

The Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church welcomed the new senior pastor and his wife, The Rev. David and Cherie Van Wingerden. Pastor Dave came to the church from Elim Mission Church in Cokato, Minn. The couple have two grown daughters, Heidi and Cori.

Brothers Matthew and Michael McNulty, of Ventura, graduated from Drake University. Both received a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy and Health.

The Clear Lake wrestling team took their largest contingent ever, five qualifiers, to the State wrestling meet, but came away with just two wins and five team points. Coach Gary Weber was not overly disappointed with the performance of his inexperienced wrestlers. Four Lions were making their first appearance at State. Those competing included: Troy Rieck, Craig Billings, Robert Doebel, David Doebel, Bob Monson and Dan Hansen.

Ventura staged a second-half comeback against Lake Mills to win 67-60 in their regular season finale to enter the post-season with a 11-7 record. The Vikings opened topped Rockwell-Swaledale, 53-49, to move on in district action. However, they fell in the second game to S-C/M-T, 59-45.

The third-rated Osage and the 13th ranked Clear Lake girls basketball teams met in a battle of once-beaten six-player powers. The Devilettes send the Lions packing in a disappointing 67-58 loss. Clear Lake played without leading scorer Laura Haugen, who suffered from a knee injury in the last game. Coach Kay Bacon praised her guard court to holding Osage to 12-points below their average.

Homes for sale in Clear Lake: 1500 South Field Place, 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, master suite with whirlpool, triple car garage, $184,900; 5258 Lakeview Dr., breathtaking view, 2 baths, double garage, $115,000; and a home near lake and golf course, big years, dream kitchen, $82,500.

50 Years Ago

February 1968

Clear Lake will mount a state-wide public relations campaign to build up its image as the “Fun Capitol of Iowa.” The campaign, to be handled by a professional agency, will be conducted through newspaper, billboard and radio media in strategic areas of the state beginning April 15. Clear Lake’s title of “Iowa’s Vacation Capitol” would changed to “Fun Capitol of Iowa” and feature a caricature of a happy fish incorporated as an emblem on all promotional material.

The Clear Lake City Council authorized Mayor Floyd Nesbit and Fire Chief Pat Stork to obtain prices on a new pumper truck for the city. Cost of the truck, which would replace an 18-year-old FWD, is estimated at $35,000. The truck would probably be financed through a bond issue.

The Clear Lake Lions are the 1967-68 North Central Conference basketball champs. The clincher came Friday when the Lions whipped Hampton, 91-51, the largest point spread Clear Lake has enjoyed yet this season. The high-point man with 32 was Clear lake’s super guard, Paul Hankenson. Ken Grabinski put in 21-points and led with 13 rebounds.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is “Wait Until Dark” starring Audrey Hepburn, Alan Arkin and Richard Crenna.

75 Years Ago

February 1943

John Brandt, 28, escaped death Tuesday morning when he jumped from his truck as the train struck it at the grade crossing in Cameron. He is superintendent of the yards at the Clear Lake Auction Co.

Mrs. C.A. Luick sold her beauty equipment this week to Mrs. Hawthorne of Adair who will move it there.

Pvt. Delmar Jacobson is ill with pneumonia at Camp McMain, Miss. His mother, Mrs. Chris Jacobsen, left Sunday to be with him.

Judy Cash, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Cash, was taken to Park Hospital with a mixed infection. Jeralyn and Joyce have the mumps and are at the home of their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Will McKibben.

Arthur Burkhardt has purchased what is known as the Naylor house on North 6th St. from John Eliason.

100 Years Ago

February 1918

Leland Patterson, Fred Boyd, Freda Mayhew and Ralph Ingersoll won costume prizes at the Pythian War Dance Friday night. The cake walk was the cause of much merriment. Mrs. J.B. Patterson and Blanch Stanfield, appropriately costumed, were in a class by themselves. Over 300 were in attendance. The receipts of the evening netted $127.05.

The G.A.R., W.R.C. and Sons of Veterans gave a program Saturday.

If you are troubled with callouses, corns or ingrown toenails, Miss Hendy can help.

Last Saturday, “Squire Richardson,” Clear Lake’s grand old man, fell on his front porch, cutting a severe gash in his head. For a man past 99, he is doing very well.