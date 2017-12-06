Remember When 12-6-2017

(Above) Rehearsing in 1992 - Steve Erickson directed the community chorus in 1992. The chorus presented “Handel’s Messiah.” The traditional musical treat was presented at the United Methodist Church in Clear Lake. Mary Jane Reynolds accompanied the chorus on the church’s pipe organ.

25 Years Ago

December 1992

Clear Lake Mayor Lois Kotz says she is pleased with the progress made in the Avenue of the Saints planning and was glad to get such a prompt response to her recommendation Monday that the intersection of Jonquil Ave. and the Saints highway remain open. A planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation changed his mind after hearing the concerns voiced by Kotz regarding Jonquil Ave., an area offering few access points for ambulance, fire engines and other emergency vehicles. Scott Dockstader, of the IDOT, said he will reverse his recommendation that Jonquil Ave., a gravel road located just east of Interstate 35, be closed to the Saints Highway.

Julie Livingston, of Clear Lake Schools, Reporter Publisher Mike Finnegan and Rod Bernard, manager of the local Fareway Store, hung nearly 100 ornaments on the Giving Tree located at the Reporter office. The program is designed to help people share their Christmas with those less fortunate in Clear Lake and Ventura. Fareway Store employees will deliver the gifts in time for Christmas.

Roger Amosson, of Clear Lake, was the winner of $50 in Clear Lake Bucks as part of the Old Fashioned Christmas promotion sponsored by the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Amosson registered to win at Corner Drug.

Kirk and David Severtson participated in the state MTNA Yamaha High School and Baldwin Junior Keyboard Achievement Award piano competition, respectively. Each was declared the Alternate Winner of his competition.

Independent Motels of America, IMA, has announced Terry Peterson, of the IMA Budget Inn located in Clear Lake, has been selected to serve on the IMA Advisory Council for a three-year term.

Cliff Stephenson received his first train on Christmas Day 1930. Some 63 years later he still is fascinated by trains, ships, models and other hobbies. Stephenson and his wife, Norma, will open N/E Thing Goes, a complete hobby shop in The Depot building located in the campgrounds area. The shop is actually in the basement of the Depot at 126 Wesley Drive.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team started off the new season in impressive style. The Lions dropped New Hampton with a 82-41 win. Both courts dominated in the victory. Kathy Wells led Clear Lake with 31-points. All three starters scored in double figures. Laura Haugen had 25 and Ronda Paulson chipped in 16. The guard court racked up 23 steals. Kendra Berge led with nine swipes and three rebounds.

The inexperienced Clear Lake boys basketball team sandwiched two big losses around a solid win against Charles City. The Lions topped the Comets, 59-54. Paul Burns had a game high 27-points to lead the Lions. He also had seven rebounds, three steals and four blocked shots and three assists. Jason Jones added 19-points, five rebounds and four assists.

Cheering on the Ventura basketball teams this season will be: Lesley Ferguson, Brenda Pueggel, Amanda Halverson, Cathy Barkhurst, Bethany Weber and Colleen Steinlict.

The Ventura boys basketball team started the season strong, with two wins. The team topped Twin River Valley by two-points, 65-63. Troy Roenfanz had a game high 24-points. The team also beat Garner-Hayfield, 62-49. Roenfanz scored 22-points and had nine rebounds.

50 Years Ago

December 1967

Cashway Lumber Co. and Iowa Terminal Railroad are making plans to rebuild following a fire which destroyed their facilities at Emery Thanksgiving night. Flames swept through the buildings in a matter of minutes. Damage to the Cashway plant was estimated at $250,000.

William H. Nicholas, Clear Lake former Lt. Gov., said that he will consider running for a seat in the Iowa Senate.

School board members met at Witke’s Restaurant and Aqua Lounge to honor Frank Baker and Dale Marsh, retired members of the board.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in, “Taming of the Shrew.”

Toy specials at Ben Franklin include: Kompak Highway Truck Sets, $4.99; Motorized Corvette Stingray, $1.99; Double Holsters, $3.99; Extra Pretty Toddler Dolls, $2.98; Ride ‘em Toys, $2.22; Record Players, $3.99; Mod Guitars, $4.99; and Table Organ, $29.95.

75 Years Ago

November 1942

Mrs. Clarence Conklin, formerly of Clear Lake, is now employed in Los Angeles, Calif., in an airplane factory.

Coffee will be rationed starting Nov. 28.

Gun shells are a scarce article these days.

Persons with more than five tires for their automobile are to turn them into to the express office at the Milwaukee Depot.

The County Farm sold 120 cattle for $17,830. Our county farm is unusually well managed by Pat McGuire. Decker was the purchaser.

One day last week R.S. Young hired a man to clean up one of his cottages. Upon entering it, a dressed hog greeted his vision and he returned to make a report to Mr. Young. Upon returning to the cottage, the porker had disappeared. Two parties close to Clear Lake have been missing a hog or two.

One of the inscrutable things done by congress was it exemption of congressmen’s salary from the income tax. These men draw an annual salary of $7,500.

100 Years Ago

November 1917

Mr. and Mrs. Don Newman and Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Bowers returned Sunday from visiting relatives and friends in Chicago and attending the Notre Dame-Iowa football game at South Bend, Ind.

Eggs may be put away for the winter by greasing and wrapping in tissue paper to preserve them.

How long have you had your hot water bottle? Get a new one at Etzel’s.

The new pianist at the Electric Theatre is Bea Phelps.