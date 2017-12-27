Remember When 12-27-2017

Winter break, 1992 - Who says skating is tough? In 1992, Zach Wistey was taking it easy on the Marion Park ice skating rink as his sister, Rachel (left), and friend, Jill LaGrange, pushed him on a park bench. The youngsters were enjoying their holiday vacation.

Clear Lake Historical Tidbits

First girl’s basketball team

The first Clear Lake High School girl’s basketball team, graduating in the class of 1906, boasted nary a victory, but they had plenty of fun. There were not enough girls in the class for practice games, so they had to settle for boys. The team commuted to games at Nora Springs Seminary and Mason City by freight train and were privileged to ride in the caboose. Members of the team included Blanche Watts, Gladys Palmeter, Louise Clausen, Gussie Baker, Mary Williams and Nan Clack.

25 Years Ago

December 1992

The Clear Lake branch of Metropolitan Federal Bank donated a large residential building lot to Handicap Village. John Severtson, assistant executive director of the Village, said there are no immediate plans for the lot, but the parcel is ideal because of its close proximity to the Village. The seven-tenths of an acre lot is located at the corner of North 7th St. W. and 12th Ave. N., just two blocks east of the main campus of the Village.

There is a use for your Christmas tree after Dec. 25. The Winterfest ’93 committee is asking for approximately 300 Christmas trees for the Feb. 13 event at McIntosh Woods State Park.

The Second Annual Welcome Home Alumni/College Get Together, sponsored by Clear Lake High School counselors, will be held Sunday, Jan. 3, from 1:30-2:30 in the Junior High Commons. The event is designed for CLHS alumni home from college on break and junior and senior students at CLHS to meet and for current students to ask questions of the college students.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team presented bus driver Arnold Simon with an honorary letter last week. Simon is the main driver for the team bus and has transported teams safely to and from games for nine years. He also received a thank you from the French Club for getting them home from Minneapolis in an ice storm.

Mickie Varty, of Clear Lake, was the winner of the Christmas silkscreen picture created by local artist Jackie Garlock for the Clear Lake Benevolence Association drawing.

The Clear Lake Christian Women’s Club will meet for brunch at 9:15 at Diamond K’s on Tuesday, Jan. 5. “It’s a Frame Up” is the theme of the brunch. The special feature, titled “The Frame Game,” will be presented by Gregg Bacon, owner of Lake Gallery of Clear Lake. His presentation will deal with how to frame a picture.

The value of farmland in Iowa increased an average of $30 an acre during 1992. The average value of all grades of agriculture land was $1,249 an acre, up 2.5 percent from last year.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team posted a pair of wins last week. The 13th ranked Lions moved its record to 6-0. Clear Lake topped Humboldt, 88-69. Laura Haugen and Kathy Walls led the forwards with 32-points each. The team also beat Iowa Falls, 84-60. Guard Kendra Berge appeared to get her hands on every pass and collected six steals in the first half alone. Haugen finished with four steals in addition to her 36-points.

The Clear Lake boys, shaky after an 11-day layoff, staggered into the holiday break with two conference losses. The Lions suffered through two straight nights of dismal shooting. The losses dropped the Lions to 1-5 and 0-3 in the conference. Humboldt topped the Lions, 67-36. Iowa Falls topped Clear Lake, 66-51. Paul Runs ended the game with 16-points, seven rebounds and six steals. Steve Mindrup came off the bench to score 10-points and provide an emotional spark, something that has been lacking this season.

On sale at Ben Franklin: oven mitts, 3/99¢; party center pieces, 4/99¢; bamboo table mats 4/99¢; loofah sponges, 4/99¢; wall hanging ornaments, 3/99¢; and shower caps, 4/99¢.

50 Years Ago

December 1967

Break-ins at Farmers Lumber Yard, 12 N. 8th St., and Verna’s Shoppe, 606 2nd Place N., and a minor theft at the Clear Lake office of the Globe-Gazette were reported by Clear Lake police during the weekend. Verna’s Shoppe has been reportedly robbed twice during the past eight days. There is no yule spirit among local thieves.

The newly-elected mayor, Floyd (Nibbs) Nesbit, and councilmen and re-elected councilmen will be sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 1 p.m. at the Municipal Building. Joe Jensen, city clerk, will be in charge of the ceremony.

The Hi Tri Christmas Dance will be held Saturday night, Dec. 23, from 8 p.m. to midnight at the High School Student Center.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Dick Van Dyke in “Fitzwilly.”

Clear Lake grapplers picking up wins against Iowa Falls were Rick Schuler, Dennis Cooper, Robbie Tibbitts, John Kennedy, Bill Kennedy and Denny Lincicum.

The Ventura Vikings won the boys game at Goldfield Friday by two points, 52-50. Mark Monson led the Vikes with 14-points and Mark Bacon and Dick Grade had 13 each.

75 Years Ago

December 1942

German measles is popping out again in Ventura schools.

A local woman’s club held a “crazy hat contest.” Same old story, the winner didn’t know she was playing.

Dr. Kingsley Rogers will open an office in Clear Lake. He is a graduate of Kirksville College of Osteopathy in Missouri.

Miss Evelyn Petersen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Petersen, has accepted a position in the American Aircraft Co., and is living in a motel in El Segundo, Calif. She states the Ralph Conklins are living in the same motel.

The first year of World War II has cost the U.S. more than 6,000 known dead according to the War Dept.

Miss Letty Chase and pupils of the Hubbard School have a Christmas program Thursday evening.

100 Years Ago

December 1917

Charley Rogers, living north-east of Clear Lake, was attacked by a mad bull Wednesday. His faithful, little dog came and drove the mad critter off as it was trampling Mr. Rogers.

C.B. Silsby entertained at dinner the men who recently enlisted in service. They were Earl Ashland, Earl Colburn, Emil Elefson, Bert Young, Chris Tanznik, Arthur Miller. Dr. Scanlon was the toastmaster.

The coal situation is still not improved. There are several cars that have been side tracked. Where are the good old-fashioned railroad men that got results?