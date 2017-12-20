Remember When 12-20-2017

(Above) Christmas scenes from 1967 - Santa saw this sea of happy faces in 1967 when the Chamber of Commerce helped him distribute gifts to Clear Lake area youngsters.

25 Years Ago

December 1992

The Clear lake City Council has begun processing to reclaim abandoned graves at the Clear Lake Cemetery. The Council acted upon a request by the cemetery committee to recover about 1,300 abandoned grave plots. It they are not claimed within one year, they will be sold.

The City of Clear Lake has offered its public employees a two percent pay increase.

At this time of the year it’s unusual to be happy about a Christmas tree with no ornaments, but that’s the case at the Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter office. The Giving Tree was covered with ornaments representing 103 Clear Lake and Ventura youngsters whose parents could use a little help with the holidays. The number of ornaments was a significant increase over last year’s 76 and with economic times being what they are, there were some anxious moments as to whether all of the needs of these children would be met. Happily, the community came through.

The Gary Jass residence at 15 Lido Road, Ventura, was named the winner in a holiday outdoor lighting contest sponsored by the Ventura Community Action Club. The first place prize was $100. The second place prize of $60 went to Ron Stevenson, 801 East Lake St. Third place, worth $40 went to Bill Wilson at 9 Crystal Heights Pl..

A sober New Year’s Eve party will be held again due to the success of last year’s party. The party will be held in the Olson Building at the North Iowa Fairgrounds. Dinner will be served and dancing to a band will follow. Cost is $6.

A beginning sign language class will be offered in eight sessions at Ventura High School.

Triathlon Federation/USA has informed North Iowa Medical Center its bid to host the North Mid West Regional International Championship for 1993 has been accepted. The event will be headquartered at McIntosh Woods State Park in Ventura and the swimming portion the event will be held in Clear Lake. The Mid West Region encompasses Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team improved their record to 4-0 with a 78-50 drubbing of Webster City. Three starters scored over 20 points. Kathy Walls scored a game high 26 points on 13 and 18 shooting made four assists. Ronda Paulus and Laura Hagen popped in 23 and 22 points respectively. The guards held the Lynx offense to 34 percent shooting and they came up with 12 steals and five blocks.

The Clear Lake grapplers are proving their worth, as they upset number six rated Eagle Grove, 36-17. The team was also runner-up at the Northwood Tournament, finishing only 7.5 points behind NC/N-K. Finishing as champions for the day were Bob Monson at 160 pounds, and Dan Hansen, at 189 pounds. Finishing in second place was Sean Harlan at 130 pounds and Ryan Boeshart at 140 pounds.

The Ventura girls topped W-CL, 64-54. Heather Norman led Ventura with 26 points. Sarah Hinrichs contributed 17 points and five rebounds. Angie Bieber had 16 points. Kim Meyer led the guard court with seven rebounds and five steals. Kim Lauren had three blocked shots.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Fastco Solid Butter 16 oz., 99¢; Anderson Erickson Egg Nog, quart, $1.29; Fastco Ice Cream, half gallon, $1.29; navel oranges, 10 lb. bag, $2.99; Coke or Sprite, 12-12 oz. cans, $4.99; Old Fashioned S.B.O. Hams. lb., $1.49; Wilson Slab Bacon, lb., 99¢; and Hormel Cocktail Smokies, lb., $1.99.

A New Year’s Eve Gala will be held at the Surf Ballroom. Celebrate with the big band music of John Morgan. Hats and horns for all and enjoy a candlelight breakfast buffet. Cost is $32 per couple.

50 Years Ago

December 1967

Dr. James Hendricks is happy to be home after serving as a volunteer doctor for 10 weeks in Vietnam. Dr. Hendricks was stationed at Quang Mgai, a province about 450 miles from Saigon. He served in a pediatrics unit in a 425-bed hospital.

“Somewherelse” is the new youth center in Clear Lake. It is located on the corner of N. 5th and Main Ave., in a remodeled building across from the old railway depot. The teen center has been developed to give Clear Lake young people a place of their own to go. Entertainment includes pin ball machines, a pool table, juke box and card tables. There is also a pop and candy machine.

Some members of the VFW Post dressed as women and led cheers at the Jon Drew Benefit basketball games held Wednesday evening. Those cheering included: Mike (Mitzie) Purcell, Pete (Patricia) Cash, Art (Ardith) Ashland, William (Wilma) Price, Jack (Jackie) Spratt and Louis (Louise) Kofoed.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is the new James Bond movie, “Casino Royale,” starring Peter Sellers, Ursula Andrews and David Niven.

75 Years Ago

December 1942

The cooperation of everyone in Clear Lake is asked during the blackout. The town will be organized in four sections with captains in charge. A complete black-out will be from 10-10:30 p.m., all lights to be out and all automobiles must stop at 10 and shut off their lights for 20 minutes.

Coffee rationing began in Clear Lake on Sunday, but by the middle of the week very few stores had received their shipments.

Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Comstock and family have arrived in Los Angeles, Calif., and have found a nice place to live. They took six days for the trip as he and the boys went in the truck, hauling their household goods, and according to the government rules they could only drive 35 mph.

The Hawkeye Wire Products of Clear Lake recently received an order for 100,000 bridle bits.

85 Years Ago

December 1932

Congressman-elect Fred Biermann announced that Mrs. W.C. Carroll would receive his recommendation for postmistress of Clear Lake.

Michael, son of Thomas Callanan, of Union Township, received a severe injury. While leading a horse into the stable, another colt behind which he was walking, let out its heels and kicked him. The result is a dislocation of the knee joint and fracture of the leg below the knee.

Mr. Spillman sold his farm in Lincoln Township. He received $36 an acre.

Lois Jean, the little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ted Took, is recovering from an attack of the chicken pox.

Mr. and Mrs. Sam Kennedy attended the vegetable growers convention at Garner.

The estate of W.F. Muse, late editor of the Globe Gazette, has been settled. Muse died May 10, 1931. He left the bulk of his estate valued at $259,792.66, to his daughter, Mrs. Elizabeth Muse Norris.