Remember When 12-13-17

Young's Idleo, 1910 - In 1910, Contractor George Petersen and his crew constructed Young's Idleo (pleasure hall) for R.S. Young. Over the years it served as a dance hall, city hall and the manufacturer of wire bridles during the war. It stood on present day North Lakeview Drive.

25 Years Ago

December 1992

The formation of a new soon-to-be nonprofit corporation to protect and preserve the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake was announced at a new conference Dec. 10. The new corporation, called The Legendary Surf Ballroom, Inc., plans to buy both the company, which owns the building and grounds, the Surf Land Co., and the current for-profit operating company, the Surf Ballroom Unlimited. Both the companies have endorsed the new nonprofit concept and have given their approval to proceed with the purchases of the companies, said Jeremy Powers, president of the new nonprofit board of directors. The Surf Ballroom has been under the ownership of four local residents for 22 years: Mark Arneson, Louis Schuler, Robert Halford and Jim Connell.

A special one-night only presentation of the London and Broadway musical, “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” will be staged at the Surf Ballroom, where Holly’s final concert took place.

Clear Lake Bank and Trust Co. President Ray Hewitt presented Gertrude Larsen, of Clear Lake, with a $250 check as the most recent winner in the holiday shopping promotion sponsored by the bank.

The Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church will again be presenting a Living Nativity for viewing in the North Iowa area on Sunday, Dec. 20 fin 5-8 p.m. This year it will be located at the BASE, 417 1st Ave. S., located south of the Fareway parking lot. The pubic is invited to drive by or stop to view the scene and enjoy hot chocolate, coffee and cookies.

The Clear Lake Super 8 Motel, located at Interstate 35 and County Road B-35 has announced it will participate in Super 8 Motels 1992 Rooms at the Inn program. The motel will offer free accommodations for anyone visiting a friend or relative in a nursing home, veteran’s home, hospital or treatment center.

An Open House was held at Hair & Co. to celebrate the new remodel. A new color scheme, new equipment, furnishings and a massage room are just a few of the changes. The business is owned by Chris Duea.

The Clear Lake wrestling team kicked off their dual meet season in grand style. The Lions won impressively over Webster City, 42-19. This could be a benchmark in Clear Lake wrestling history. The Lynx are the two time defending North Central Conference champions and were rated ninth in Class 3A. The Lions had not beaten Webster City in a dual meet since 1977 and have lost by 30 to 40 points the last five years, according to Coach Gary Weber. Picking up wins for the Lions was Ben Reckhemmer, Craig Billings, Sean Harlan, Ryan Boeshart, Kevin Salge, Damon DenHartog, Bob Monson, Robert Doebel and Troy Reick.

The Ventura Lady Vikes came away with their first victory of the season in a 102-60 thrashing of Nora Springs-Rock Falls. Heather Norman led four Ventura forwards in double figures. Norman had a season-high 34-points. Sarah Hinrichs and Angie Bieber ended with 26 and 22 points respectively. Tricia Dillavou added 11-points.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: C & H Brown and Powdered Sugar, 2 lb. bag, 79¢; Bakeshoppe Homestyle Buns, 12 ct., 79¢; Nabisco Snack Crackers, 2/$3; Coke or Sprite products, 24-12 oz. cans, $4.99; fresh cranberries, 12 oz. bag, $1.19; California naval oranges, 10 lb. bag, $2.99; S.B.O. ham, b., $1.49; and Hormel Cocktail Smokies, lb., $1.99.

50 Years Ago

December 1967

The lake is relatively free of snow and ice boating conditions are excellent. Scores of speedy boats were on the lake. Officials races will begin soon. Boats can attain speeds up to 70 mph, even faster when the wind and surfaces of the ice are ideal.

Grievances among individuals in the public works department were aired at the City Council meeting. A real ruckus revolved around, of all things, the coffee break. Complaints were heard city workers were spending too much time in one cafe. Workers were advised to divide their coffee breaks among other cafes in town.

Clear Lake’s Ken and Steve Grabinski are the top rebounders to date in the North Central Conference with 17 and 14 respectively. Ken is also tied for fourth place in the scoring race with 20-points. The Lions are still undefeated.

Ventura’s Vikings won their second basketball game of the season beating CAL Community High, 54-36. Bruce Anderson was the leading scorer with 13-points. Larry Eden and Mark Bacon tallied 13 and 11-points respectively.

85 Years Ago

December 1932

The Park Theatre was re-opened Tuesday night with a packed house of movie fans present. The production “Red Dust,” featured Jean Harlow and Clark Gable, was the opening number and went over with enthusiasm.

The house of the Royal Miller farm is near completion. There are eight rooms, bath, sunparlor and enclosed porch. This replaces the house that was destroyed by fire several weeks ago. Among the many things that were out in the basement were 900 cans of fruit and vegetables and about 700-800 glasses of jelly, jams and preserves.

A series of training schools were held in various ladies’ homes. A few of the topics included: menus for depression meals, a discussion on bedding, and the learning of a new folk dance.

While operating the washing machine, Mrs. H.H. Huntley was overcome with carbon monoxide gas, which escaped when the gasket blew out of the exhaust. Fortunately, she was found by Mr. Huntley just as she collapsed and was taken into the fresh air where she soon revived.

100 Years Ago

December 1917

Mary Pickford is playing in “The Internal Grind” at the Electric Theatre.

Charles Ritz put on a Thanksgiving spread that was enjoyed by 250 people.

Those three-cent lavender stamps are in perfect conformity with a pure type-writer ribbon, indicating that the government has gone in for color harmony.

We have the finest line of doll carts ever brought to Clear Lake. Robert Williams.

Archie Miller did not go hunting in vain the other day. He bagged an 8 3/4 pound jackrabbit. Why not serve the big fella on meatless day each week?

Meals are served at all hours in the newly refinished Mench Cafe.

Why worry about holiday gifts this year. Buy the most cherished possession of all, a picture at Kugler’s Studio.