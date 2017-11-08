Remember When 11-8-2017

(Above) Books, book everywhere in 1992 - Friend of the Clear Lake Public Library held a half-price book and magazine sale in 1992. Taking a break from story time to look over a few of the many selections is Children’s Librarian Marcia Grabinski with Patrick Rich and (L-R): Beth Kraschel, Jake and Jenna Plagge, Julie and Jeff Starr, Mary and Sarah Schnoebelen and Tommy Rich.

25 Years Ago

November 1992

Members of the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment were on hand to pay their respects to fallen member Sgt. Blaine Mishak, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mishak was one of 12 soldiers killed when an Air Force helicopter crashed into Great Salt Lake in Utah while on a training exercise Oct. 30. The Rangers are specially trained for difficult combat missions by air, sea and land. Mishak had joined the Army in 1989 and was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Ga. Mishak was just seven weeks away from discharge. He was planning to pursue a career in federal law enforcement. Mishak was a 1988 graduate of Clear Lake High School.

Kirk Severtson and Elise Den Hartog, of Clear Lake High School, were selected as members of the 1992 All-State Chorus.

Jacob Daniel Ouverson was born Aug. 26, 1992, to Dan and Denise Ouverson, of Clear Lake. He is the couple’s first child.

More voices are needed for the community chorus that will perform “Messiah” on Sunday, Dec. 6. With only three rehearsals left, men’s voices are in dire need. Steven Erickson, choir director of the United Methodist Church, is the director and Mary Jane Reyolds is serving as accompanist.

Clear Lake ended their 1992 season with a disappointing 21-0 loss in first round playoff action at Spencer. The Tigers used some big plays on the option to roll up their three scores and keyed in on the Lions’ one-dimensional attack, stopping Clear Lake cold. Dan Hansen led the Clear Lake ground game with 100-yards on 27 carries. The Lions finished their season with a successful 7-3 record.

The 1992 Clear Lake volleyball team finished their season with a 11-15-1 match record. Winning only one of their final eight games cost the Lions a winning record. Despite the sub .500 record, the team had several highlights on the season. Clear Lake set new team records for assists in a season and serving percentage. The Lions had 402 assist on the year. Sara Leonard led the team with 226 assists and Annalisa Hopper chipped in 118. Clear Lake served 94.1 percent as a team. Five players served 94 percent or better, with Laura Haugen leading the way at 96.9 percent. Kathy Walls led the team with 39 ace serves.

Enjoy the Big Band music of The Russ Morgan Orchestra at the Surf Ballroom on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $9 in advance or $11 at the door. Enjoy “Does Your Heart Beat for Me” and many other of the best-loved songs of this century.

Specials for the week at Easter’s Super Valu include: Star Ruby Grapefruit, 6/$1.49; Charmin Bath Tissue, 4 roll pkg., 89¢; Luv’s Diapers, 26-54 ct., $8.99; Milwaukee’s Best Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $2.99; Pepperidge Farms Gravy, 12 oz., 99¢; LeMenu Cuisine, 10 oz., $2.89; Swanson Homestyle Entrees, 7-10 oz., $1.39; Flav-O-Rite Lunch Meat, 1 lb. pkg., 99¢; and USDA Choice Bone-in Beef Round Steaks, lb., $1.59.

Real estate for sale in Clear Lake: Mini acreage across from Pine Tree Park, master bedroom and bath, fireplace, deck, double garage, asking $82,500. Neat 3 bedroom brick in Methodist Camp, furnished, big deck, attached garage, dock space, $22,900. Wonderful sandy, walk-out beach property, 3 bedrooms, main floor family and laundry room, attached double garage, $119,900.

50 Years Ago

November 1967

The Clear Lake community has a new project - a youth center. A group of adults and students have been quietly laying the groundwork for a center to be temporarily housed in a building located at 506 Main and owned by the Clear Lake Bakery. Rev. Michael Tan Creti, a young minister, has been spearheading the effort.

City officials are investigating two break-ins in Clear Lake Sunday night. About $200 worth of electronic equipment and wrenches were reported taken from the Clear Lake High School according to Supt. Richard Lashier. Shop ’N Save, a grocery store owned by William Morisky, was broken into Wednesday night. Reported stolen items included 30 one-dollar bills, cigarettes, valued at $56, and 12 six-packs of beer, valued at $15.

The Clear Lake Harriers ended their season with a 8-4 record after falling to Eagle Grove, 31-24. Team standings were as follows: Roger Maryland, first; Dave Gillen, fifth; Dave Pike, seventh; Kurt Golden, eight and Tom Coyier, 10th; Tom Leonard and Rick Maryland placed 12 and 15th.

“For a Few Dollars More,” starring Clint Eastwood is playing at the Lake Theatre.

75 Years Ago

November 1942

Carl Fox, owner of the Surf Ballroom here, the Prom at St. Paul, and the Term at Austin, have purchased a two passenger plane. He is a licensed pilot and has 45 hours in the air. He expects to operate the plane between his places of business.

Richard Mack, a fourth grade pupil at Lincoln School, suffered a broken arm after a tumble from a swing.

Laugh of the day: up to the age of 16 a boy is a boy scout, after the age of 16, they are a girl scout.

Mrs. William Proctor suffered a compound fracture of the right knee in a fall on her back Monday while carrying a storm window.

100 Years Ago

November 1917

Alonzo Whitney is making great preparation for the masked party which he is going to give Friday in one of his grandfather’s cottages.

The lake is covered with a coat of ice, the first time it has happened so early. Sleigh bells were jingling Monday.

Sheriff Marsh has returned from New York bringing a wife deserter with him.

Harold - horse broke loose from the buggy as he was about to start home to Ventura from school. The horse went home and Harold was required to spend the night in Clear Lake.

Found: a stray mouse was found in Henry Lucas’ pocket last Tuesday. The question is did it wander there by itself or did someone want to play a prank on Henry and helped the mouse into the pocket.

Farmers are coming to town in bob sleds this week.