Remember When 11-29-2017

(Above Left) CLHS 1992 Girls Basketball Team - Members of the 1992-93 Clear Lake Varsity Girls Basketball team include front row (L-R): Manager Lesley Simmering, Jenn Toyne, Coach Kay Bacon, Brooke Fisher, Assistant Coach Anne Hennings, Jodi Grabinski and Managers Laura Enabnit and Andrea Van However. Left, going up the ladder: Tracy Lincoln, Joy Freesemann, Ronda Paulus, Laura Haugen, Kendra Berge. Right right, top to bottom: Sarah Leonard, Kathy Walls, Jen Keifer, and Jennifer Billings.

(Above Right) CLHS 1992 Boys Basketball Team - Members of the 1992-93 Clear Lake Varsity Boys Basketball team include front row (L-R): Jason Floy, Steve Mindrup, Jason Jones, Marc Hauge, Trent Whalen. Back row (L-R): Coach Dave Peters, Manager Andy Linahon, Mark Ebeling, Joel Matteson, Paul Burns, Chad Murray, Bill Bunn, John Koehler, Assistant Coach Jamie Stowe. Not available for the photo: Brent Rule and Jeff Bloomstrom.

25 Years Ago • December 1992

Clear Lake was officially declared frozen on Friday, Nov. 27 - a typical date of freeze according to officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The date, however, is more than three weeks later than last year’s very early freeze on Nov. 4.

The Clear Lake City Council was expected to approve a new fee schedule for the Clear Lake Cemetery, effective Jan. 1, 1993. The new fees will be: $225 for a lot, an increase of $25 from the present rate; openings and closing of lots Monday through Friday $225 an increase of $50; opening and closings on Saturday mornings $300, an increase of $50; and openings and closings for cremains Monday through Friday $100, an increase of $50.

If there was to be a book written about the Ventura Public Library, it would be a juicy best-seller. It begins with the plight of a small town struggling to keep its public library open; continues with neighbor against neighbor debating the historical significance of the decaying structure; and a shoot-out scene, in which Mayor Bob Wolfram threatened to resign his position after becoming frustrated. This weekend the final chapter will be written in the book, and it is a very happy ending. The public is invited to celebrate the opening of the library at an official dedication on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m.

Clear Lake Boy Scout Troop 30 presented Trinity Benson with Boy Scouts’ highest honor, the Eagle Scout Award. Fred Wieck, Clear Lake head football coach gave a message on being a team player. Walt Leslie, Troop 30 committee chairman, was the master of ceremony. Benson is the son of Larry and Judy Benson, of Clear Lake and will graduate in May of 1993 from Clear Lake High School.

Alton Nelson and Edna and George Klaassen planted about 400 tulip bulbs at the corner of Main Ave. and 8th St. The three, all members of the Noon Lions Club, were using bulbs donated by the Kinney-Lindstrom Foundation for Clear Lake Beautification.

Navy Seaman Recruit Michelle L. Maskarina, a 1992 graduate of Clear Lake High School, recently completed basic training at Recruit Training Command, Orlando Fla.

Dan Hansen and Chad Murray were named to both the Des Moines Register and Iowa Newspaper Association All-State Football teams. Hansen was named to the INA Second Team at running back and the Register’s Second Team at linebacker. He set a new school singer season rushing record with 1,507 yards, including 252 in one game. Murray was named to the Register’s First Team and the INA Second Team at offensive tackle. At 6’8”, 292 pounds, he anchored a line that led the way to over 2,500 yards on the ground. Three Lions and one Ventura player received INA Honorable Mention, Clear Lake’s center, Troy Reick, and Chad Billings earned the honor for Clear Lake. The Vikings’ Doug Grell received the honor at linebacker for Ventura.

Ben Franklin is holding a 99¢ sale with the following items listed at 99¢: 3 pack auto sponges, assorted spices, hand towels, leather palm gloves, 10 ct. box Christmas cards, wood dominoes, ceramic masks, 23” plastic sword, feather duster, Christmas potpourri, ladies dresser brush, night light, and crossword puzzle word search book.

50 Years Ago • November 1967

A proposal to shift the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) site to the Clear Lake-Ventura area was declined Tuesday night by the college’s board of directors. Clear Lake offered the college a choice of three sites between Clear Lake and Ventura, plus a minimum $110,000 contribution toward purchase of land or college development. The money was raised by Clear Lake and Ventura interests in a two-day period.

Four candidates, one of which will represent Clear Lake as Miss Merry Christmas, were voted on at the high school. All four girls are seniors. They are: Cathy Grattidge, Sarah Thompson, Sue Henry and Candy Odden.

Clear Lake boys basketball will sport a new look, but with high hopes of continuing their winning ways, as they open their 1967-68 basketball season. Dave Long is the new coach this year, replacing Gary Boeyink who switched to Central College of Pella. Long compiled a 51-16 record at Sheffield before moving to Clear Lake. Probable starters for the opener include Ken Grabinski, Steve Grabinski, Wolfgang Meier, Paul Hankenson and Bob Budolfson. Budolfson and Ken Grabinski are returning starters who helped compile an 18-4 record last season.

85 Years Ago • November 1932

The Merle Kennedy family are believers in the old saying “trouble never comes singly.” Mr. Kennedy is suffering with an infection caused from a scratch. One of the children sprained his angle while playing at school and another one developed a light case of scarlet fever and the family is under quarantine.

Lake Township No. 3 rural school placed first in the drama contest which was held at Ventura Saturday. Miss Margaret Sheridan and her pupils presented “The Gingerbread Man” in which untiring effort and training were evident.

The annual poultry show, exhibiting chickens, geese, ducks, guineas and eggs, is being held in the Ford garage. The number of entries in this year’s show is 131, an increase over last-years number of 107.

The Oweso Club, always alert to do a good turn, voted to send $5 to a needy family they have had under their care for some time.

100 Years Ago • November 1917

The annual Farmer’s Festival was attended by a record crowd of 1,800.

A car went up over the sidewalk, knocked down a hitching post and went over a wall at the Ed Boyle residence on Mars Hill Drive some time during the night.

Snow removal was no small job for the city street crews after the full fledged blizzard that raged Tuesday. The crew started at midnight on the job.

Outstanding Jaycees of the Month award were presented to Keith Huntley, Chuck Gerdes and Bob Nedved.

Deals for the week at Sondrol’s include: China Wolf pillow muff, black, full size, $4.50; Lucile corsets, medium bust, long hip, 6 hose supporters, embroidered trim, double boned, only $1.48.

Freda Mayhew and Cora Osborne are firm believers in walking. They made the trip to Mason City in two hours. Some walk!