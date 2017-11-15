Remember When 11-15-2017

(Above) Serving in 1917 - These men spent the summer of 1917 quartered in the armory at Mason City. They ate army mess there and drilled daily at the outskirts of the city. Several of them left for France in September 1918. Sitting is Carl Nielsen, the cook. Front row (L-R): Axel Rasmussen, Shorty Long, Johnny Hayden, Chuck Rickard, Roy Hodnefield and Chuck Morse. Back row (L-R): Floyd Kimball, Jens Wind, Bill Rickard, Shirley Kimball, Harold Shroyier and Less Bugher. The civilian in the back is unidentified. -Photo was courtesy of Charles Rickard

25 Years Ago

November 1992

Mayor Lois Kotz was slated to propose an ordinance which would better define the chief of police position in Clear Lake, as commended by a study of the department conducted earlier this year. Kotz said the proposed change in city code will better define Police Chief Dan Jackson’s authority with respect to the police department and would give him more authority,

Volunteers were busy rebuilding the Guardian Angel Roadside Chapel, located along Interstate 35 south of Clear Lake. The tiny chapel was destroyed by fire last month. Stained glass windows from the former Lutheran Church are being restored and a bell and other pieces were donated. Wanda Kennedy, who built the first chapel with her husband, Jack, said the duplicate chapel is going to mimic the original chapel as much as possible.

Interstate Power Company has filed a request with the Iowa Utilities Board for an increase in natural gas rates for its Iowa customers.

Rick Klassen, owner of Black Forest Kennels in Clear Lake, was one of seven Iowans inducted into the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame. Klassen was presented with his award by Iowa Governor Terry Branstad.

Personalized bricks are still available for purchase until Nov. 23. The bricks cost $50 each and may have three lines of message. The bricks will be placed along Main Street.

Workers with Wallace Holland Kastler Schmitz & Co. are approximately 45 percent finished with a survey of the entire downtown area. The city ordered the survey in conjunction with the 3rd Street brick paver and lighting project. The survey was extended to include the entire downtown to be able to accommodate future projects.

John and Kimberly Quintus, of Ventura, are the parents of a baby girl, Alexa Ann, born Nov. 12, 1992.

Mr. and Mrs. John C. Nichols will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a private family celebration.

Trees Forever, a grant program affiliated with Interstate Power, has turned back a $7,000 request by the city’s tree committee. The local group, organized to promote tree planting and preservation, was hoping to secure the monies to replace trees damaged or downed during the October 1991 ice storm, as well as those lost due to building utility extension projects. In denying the application, Trees Forever suggest the committee be expanded and make more specific mention of where trees will be planted in the community. The group was urged to apply again in the future.

A request was made to the City Council to flood a portion of City Park for ice skating. The request was tabled.

Lillie Keith, of Clear Lake, was the winner of a 1992 Geo-Metro Convertible drawn at the Newman Catholic Gala.

Carrie Heitland presented flags to student council presidents Kathy Walls, Clear Lake and Brendon Gruis, Ventura, as part of the Veteran’s Day program held Nov. 11 in E.B. Stillman Auditorium. CLHS junior Jennifer Norris, daughter of Charles and Louise Norris, was emcee for the presentation of flags. Heitland began presenting flags to the two schools on Veterans Day in 1966. In addition, she made small crosses for each member of the concert choir.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Fastco Grade A Turkeys, lb., 58¢; Butter Kernel Green Beans, can, 4/$1; celery, stalk, 39¢; Kelloggs Frosted Flakes, 20 oz., $1.99; Libby’s Solid Pack Pumpkin, 16 oz., 68¢; Vlasic Olives, 5.8 oz. jar, 79¢; Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce, 16 oz. can, 59¢; John Morrell SBO Hams, lb., $1.59; and USDA Choice Rib Eye Steaks, 8 oz., 2/$5.

50 Years Ago

November 1967

Floyd (Nibbs) Nesbit was swept into the mayor’s office and three political newcomers won city council posts in Monday’s election. Nesbit, a veteran councilman and former motel operator, got 75 percent of the votes, beating Dale Pattschull by 748 votes, 1,118-370. Interest was intense in the four-way run for two at-large posts on the council, won by Charles Crane and Wendell Johnson. In Ward II, Larry Secory was re-elected to a two-year term. Warren Jacobson was unopposed in Ward III and Harold Ver Stegh won the uncontested post in Ward I.

The “Miracle Worker” will be presented by a cast of Clear Lake High School students Nov. 13-14. Chris Brimer will play the lead role of Helen Keller; Linda Ingersoll will play the role of Annie Sullivan.

James Y. Hendricks, M.D. Clear Lake, is serving the civilian population in S. Viet Nam until Dec. 7. He is with the American Medical Association Volunteer Physicians. He and his wife, Mary Ann, have two children John, 11 and Tom, 13.

75 Years Ago

November 1942

Choate and Chizek will give up the ice business Jan. 1.

Gas ration registration is to begin in the music room at the high school. Supt. Burns will be in charge. If you are convicted of driving faster than 35 miles per hour, the ration board may revoke your ration privileges.

Miss Greta Chappell, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. E.E. Chappell, is singing in an ensemble heard over WMBI radio, voice of Moody Bible Institute, Chicago, Ill.

85 Years Ago

November 1932

Two farm houses were destroyed by fire. The Royal Miller farm home, five miles south of Clear Lake, was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon. The farm home of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Grattidge was also consumed by fire on about 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Miss Annie Baker and her pupils presented a program at the Studyvin School, Lake Township No. 2 on Friday night. A playlet, “If Wishes Come True,” was featured with music, readings and discussion.

Specials this week at Oluf T. Hansen & Co. include: smart, new, styles in two and three piece knit suits, including the high neck and novelty sleeve treatment, sizes 14 to 40, $5.95 - $10; hats - clever, metallic turbans and new shapes in felt, $1.95 and up; and chamois suede gloves, 29¢ to $1.