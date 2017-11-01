Remember When 11-1-2017

(Above) 1901 football game - In the fall of 1901 or 1902 the Clear Lake High School football team scrimmaged on the Campgrounds (where Mars Hill Drive is now located) against Rockford. The game resulted with Clear Lake being defeated by a small margin. Players included: Warren Heath, Jim McGowan, Nate Crowell, Leland Patterson, Charles Palmeter, Rod Clary, Glen Eames, Floyd Knappen and Champ Langford. A shivering group of onlookers watched the game. The first coach was James Crusenberry.

25 Years Ago

November 1992

Drugs and a large amount of cash were seized from two Clear Lake homes Thursday, Oct. 29. Clear lake Assistant Police Chief Herb Garlock said he expects several charges to be filed when the investigation is complete.

One-hundred fifty pounds of marijuana was seized by Iowa State Troopers from a van traveling Interstate 35. The men were pulled over for an alleged seat belt violation.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce named its new officers for the upcoming year. Members of the board include: Jeff Nicholas, Boatmen’s Bank, president; Bruce Christensen, Surf Ballroom, president-elect; Jim McQuaid, Clear Lake Bakery, treasurer; Lee Speakar, Speakar Photography, past-president; Dalena Barz, KLSS/KRIB Radio, director; Tom Bieber, D.D.S., director; Marsha Cory, Simmering-Cory, director; Judie Eden, Gwen’s Hallmark, director; Pat Galasso, GeJo’s By The Lake, director; Don Jackson, First Northern Realty, director; Larry Kramer, Kramer Hardware, director; Todd Larson, Clear Lake Boats, Inc., director; Trish Schlobohm, Handicap Village, director; Dale Snyder, Snyder Construction, director; Stuart Thomas, North Iowa Medical Center, director.

A number of local businesses have announced they will sponsor a bus for fans wanting to attend Clear Lake’s football play-off game.

Ventura High School students will stage, “Guys and Dolls,” Nov. 7 and 8 in the high school gymnasium. Rehearing a scene were cast members Brendon Gruis, Angie Oehlert, Tracy Gray, Troy Roenfanz, Travis Roenfanz, Brian Dockwell and J.D. Shaffer.

A total of 19 Clear Lake Noon Lions donated time and muscle during August and September to construct a new athletic storage building at Lions Field.

Ruth Jost was the recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship at the District 9x2 Fall Rally. The Melvin Jones Fellowship is the highest honor conferred by Lions Clubs International Foundation and recognizes a deep commitment to the ideals of Lionism. Jost was nominated for the award by the Clear Lake Lioness Club. She has been chairman of their annual “Pies For Eyes and Other Projects” since its start.

Beth Lynch, of Clear Lake, has announced the acquisition of a food and beverage concessionaire contract with the Surf Ballroom of Clear Lake. As concessionaire of the Surfside 6 Cafe in the Surf Ballroom, she will operate the facility and will introduce a fine dining restaurant and lounge. The menu will be a variety of American cuisine, along with a variety of nightly specials. Live music will be featured nightly with musicians playing a broad array of American favorites, including blues, jazz, rock and roll, piano and country.

Five members of the Clear Lake volleyball team have earned All-North Central Conference honors. Laura Haugen was a First Team selection. Kathy Walls was chosen for the Second Team. Receiving Honorable Mention recognition was Joy Freesemann, Ronda Paulus and Jen Keifer.

The Lions came into their game with Jefferson-Scranton needing a win to propel them into the playoffs for the second successive year. The Rams were equally desperate for a win. The Lions prevailed with a 24-16 win and another chance in the playoffs.

Ventura prevailed over Nora Springs/Rock Falls, 16-14, in a battle of Class A, District 5 cellar dwellers. The win was the second for the Vikings on the year and their first in the district.

50 Years Ago

October 1967

Four men have filed for the two councilmen-at-large posts. They are Don Christian, Don Evenrud, Charles Crane and Wendell Johnson. Harold Ver Steegh is the only man filing for the first ward post. Incumbents Warren Jacobson, third ward and Larry Secure, second ward, are unopposed.

Mary Garden was the Homecoming queen at Ventura. Playing a Homecoming game on Friday the 13th proved to not be so lucky for the Vikings, as they lost the game, 27-19. Quarterback Bruce Anderson completed eight of 16 passes for 124-yards. The Vikings suffered six fumbles and three interceptions.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Brigitte Bardot and Laurent Terzieff in “Two Weeks in September.” There is also a Halloween Midnite Show featuring “Dr. Who and the Daleks” and “Chamber of Horrors.” All seats are $1.25 and the show starts at 11:30 p.m.

After an undefeated first year the Harriers of Clear Lake, coached by Dave Long, have compiled a 6-1 dual meet record. The squad will compete at the State Cross Country Meet Saturday in Marshalltown. Those competing will be Roger Mayland, Rick Mayland, Kurt Dodden, Dave Gillen, Tom Coyier, Bill Gates and Tom Leonard or Dave Pike.

75 Years Ago

October 1942

Fire gutted the home of Henry Grandson at South Third and Pleasant Streets. Estimated damage was $1,000.

Koenemans has new crochet berets for sale. They are all the rage right now in fashion.

Gary, the 20 month old son of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Olinger, caught his hand in a pump jack at his parent’s home and suffered the loss of two fingers.

Mrs. George Klaassen and pupils of Union No. 8 held a program at the Lakeside Church Friday evening.

Willis Comstock will be among the next group to return from Alaska, where he has been working on the highway.

Keith Neal left for Chicago and has been accepted for enlistment in the Reserve Corps of the U.S. Army Signal Corps, for foreign duty.

100 Years Ago

October 1917

H.D. Mason and Son have leased the Lambertson garage now occupied by the Grey Auto Co.

The City Schools will purchase a $100 Liberty Bond. Several high school students spoke on behalf of the purchase. These young folks think we must defeat the Kaiser and destroy the frightful Prusian militarism.

The first snow of the season came Oct. 11.

An electric hair clipper is one of the new and latest conveniences at the J.J. Kunz Barber Shop. Stop in for a buzz.

Cut out candy! The U.S. faces a serious sugar shortage.

Mgr. Carragher is planning to close the Electric Theatre on account of the 10% tax on ticket sales.