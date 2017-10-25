Remember When 10-25-2017

(Above) Pumpkin grower in 1967 - In 1967, David Miller, 8, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Miller, measured one of his 45 pumpkins, the yield of one plant and three years in the growing. Miss Donna Dull, a kindergarten teacher at Lincoln School, gave each class member a plant three years ago and each year Miller saved the seeds and replanted them in a garden belonging to his grandfather, Roscoe Miller.

25 Years Ago

October 1992

Fire caused an estimated $25,000 damage to the Hi Moon Motel, 715 Buddy Holly Place, early Sunday afternoon. Firemen responded to several calls of smoke in the office area of the motel. The fire was contained to the office and apartment area. No one was injured. After an investigation by the Clear Lake Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office, cause was listed as on overheated pan left on the kitchen stove with a burner left on. The fire extended to the curtains and cabinets in the kitchen.

John Perkins has been selected for the honor of 1992 Citizen of the Year by the Clear Lake Rotary Club.

Tickets for the Clear Lake High School Fall production of “The Diary of Anne Frank” are now on sale at the high school office. Junior Kara Dittmer plays the role of Anne. Ben Norris and Leslie Simmering play her parents and Jenni Norris plays Anne’s sister, Margot. The Van Daan family is portrayed by Scott Yeoman, Kelley Foehrkolb, and Bob Patten. Kirk Severtson is Jan Dussel. Shiona Steward and Clint Bauer play Miep and Mr. Krahler, the groups’ only contact to the outside world. On Friday evening the Model UN students will serve an authentic German meal catered by Bakery Boutique from 6-7:30 p.m. in the junior high commons. Tickets are $5 for the meal.

Donations are now being accepted at the new location of the Village General Store at Maplewood Plaza, Highway 18 W., Clear Lake. The store, a resale shop run by Handicap Village, is moving from its older location less than one block away. The new site has been remodeled to provide nearly 40 percent more space than the old store, allowing a bigger display of merchandise.

Four teachers are among a select group of American educators who are being honored by former students in the second edition of “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers, 1992.” Donna Dull, Barbara Olson and Beth Ann Schumacher, all of Clear Lake Community School District, Leo Stattelman, of Newman Catholic High School, and Lonnie Knapp, formerly with the Clear Lake district, were featured in the new edition.

The Ventura Booster Club thanked Dr. Robert O. Gross, of Clear Lake, for his continued support and assistance for the 1992 home football season. Dr. Gross makes special arrangements with the school to provide physicals for athletes prior to the fall sports season and is on the sidelines when medical help is needed during games.

The following categories comprise direct expenditures of persons attending the Buddy Holly Tribute in Clear Lake. They are based on information provided by the Surf Ballroom and local businesses: meals, $104,000; beverages, $100,000; tickets, $74,000; lodging, $72,000; and transportation/misc. $150,000; for a total of $500,000.

Clear Lake finally exorcised the first-half demons, posting a 18-0 halftime lead over Nevada. The Lions rushed for a season high 334-yards in their 34-22 win over the Cubs. The victory kept Clear Lake in contention for the play-offs with one game remaining.

The Ventura football team fell to 1-7 and 0-4 in District five play with a 27-14 loss to Northwood-Kensett. Ventura freshman Dan Fields entered the game after quarterback Matt Dillavou left with a leg injury. Fields completed a 17-yard pass to Mark Wireman for a touchdown. Kurt Badker led the Viking’s ground game with 85-yards on 13 carries.

50 Years Ago

October 1967

Mary Thomas was chosen as Clear Lake’s 1967 Clear Lake Homecoming queen. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Thomas.

The municipal tennis courts at Lions Field will not be improved for the time being. The City Council decided the bids of $2,500 for one bid and $4,000 for the other were too high.

Rumors that the Surf Ballroom has been sold have been buzzing around the Clear Lake community. An official with the Lutheran Mutual Insurance Company, which holds the mortgage on the property, said it has not been sold yet, but a good prospect is looking at it.

Clear Lake came out on top of everything but the scoreboard in Friday night’s Homecoming game, as the Clarion Cowboy’s won the bout, 13-6. Dennis Amundson, the little powerhouse at the halfback slot, blasted into the end zone on an eight yard run for Clear Lake’s lone touchdown.

Grocery specials for the week at Red Owl included: Folger’s Coffee, 3 lb. can, $1.79; Nestle’s Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips, 12 oz., 39¢; Page Bath Tissue, 6 rolls, 39¢; Energy Dog Food, 5 lb. bag, 69¢; and fresh whole fryers, lb., 27¢.

85 Years Ago

October 1932

Miss Mollie McGowan entertained the members of the D.A.R. with an interesting talk on her trip through the east during the summer.

Lester Barlow, former Clear Lake resident, is making campaign speeches for Roosevelt.

The first snow of the season fell Sunday night, the earliest in 60 years. It was light and quickly dispelled by Old Sol Monday morning.

100 Years Ago

October 1917

McGowan and Sheridan have just received a shipment of winkles stoves. Stop in and see what they are all about.

Mrs. Chet Van Horn presented this office with a fine basket of ground cherries.

The Campfire Girls went on a star gazing hike Friday night accompanied by Professor Kriege.

The fishing is still good on the grade. One boy caught 15 pickerel there.

Sugar beet hauling commenced Saturday.

It is necessary to again state that no articles made by the Red Cross are sold to our soldiers by the Red Cross. This is a malicious report that has been started and is untrue.