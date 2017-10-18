Remember When 10-18-2017

(Above) Russell Young was well known in the day among boating enthusiasts. Young worked at Lewis Boat Works and later Touristville Boat Co. for many years. Above he is pictured in 1952 with The Rocket, a speed boat from Lewis Boat Line.

25 Years Ago

October 1992

Charges have been dropped against one of two men cited with the intentional burning of the Guardian Angel Roadside Chapel in Clear Lake earlier this month.

The bite in the air made Saturday feel much more like winter than fall, but Clear Lake’s Fall Festival went on as scheduled. An old-fashioned box lunch auction highlighted the event, raising $356 for Main Street Clear Lake, which sponsored the event. John Marsh had the highest bid of $150 for the lunch of Chamber of Commerce President Lee Speaker. He was treated to Chicken Diane and double chocolate mint cake in the comfort of a heated Winnebago mini-home. Furleigh Farms donated a giant pumpkin for a “Guess the Weight of the Pumpkin.” The correct weight was 125-pounds and was guessed correctly by Kate Berry, of Clear Lake.

A Clear Lake man was life-flighted to the University of Iowa Hospital’s burn center Tuesday afternoon after the gas tank of a car he was working on exploded.

A moose, which as traveled from Minnesota, through Emmetsburg, Buffalo Center and Fertile, has made its way to the Clear Lake and Ventura area. The moose was spotted on land owned by Sterling Young, north of Clear Lake on 285th St. The moose continued westward toward Ventura. It was spotted about four miles south of the Ventura Marsh. DNR officials say a worm in the animal’s brain causes it to become disoriented and display nomadic behavior. Ron Andrews, a wildlife biologist for the DNR, said basically the animals disappear as they lose track of them as they continue south to Missouri.

Kim Pleggenkuhle, dealer for Lynke’s Seeds, was honored recently as “Outstanding Dealer of the Year” for his sales district.

Two Clear Lake companies were presented The Governor’s Existing Industry Economic Impact Award by Gov. Terry Branstad at an awards luncheon in Des Moines. TeamQuest Corporation received the award for companies in the 21-50 employee category. Cole Sewell Manufacturing received the award for companies n the 51-100 employee category.

The Ventura volleyball team won its first round of sectionals match against Garner-Hayfield with a 3-1 victory. Sara Hinrichs did a stellar job at the service line to lead the Lady Vikes.

The Clear Lake volleyball team is 11-14-1 heading into district play. The team fell to Iowa Falls, 3-1. Kathy Walls led the Lions with 12 kills. Ronda Paulus had 21 digs in the losing effort. She was also 17/17 serving.

It’s hardly ho-hum, but after five comeback victories in six games, you expect the Lions to come out on top. And Friday night they did it again. Clear Lake rebounded from a disappointing first half to shut down the Forest City Indians, 22-14. Clear Lake had trailed 14-8 at halftime. Dan Hansen ran for 263-yards on 43 carries, both career highs. Coach Fred Wieck also credited defensive linemen Joel Matteson, Chad Billings and Troy Reick.

The newly beautified corner of Main Avenue and 8th Street recently was enhanced by the addition of a large fieldstone.

Specials for the week at Ben Franklin include: Christmas gift wrap, 82 1/2 sq. ft. roll, $1.99; Women’s Circle Cook Books, 99¢; DMC Floss, 4/99¢; Artificial poinsettias, 2/99¢; Pumpkin Leaf Bags, 99¢; Christmas ornaments, 99¢; and Artificial Roses, 2/99¢.

50 Years Ago

October 1967

Thomas G. Burns, Clear lake, returned Friday, from what was the equivalent of three trips around the world. Burns left Clear Lake June 20. He traveled from England south to Greece and Turkey, west and north to Russia, Mongolia, Iran, Pakistan, Japan, Korea and Alaska, and many side trips along the way. The tour was called “The Lost World Tour.”

Ventura High School has chosen three girls as Homecoming Queen candidates - they are Marlys Garden, Janelle Flower and Kathy Spilman. A bonfire and pep rally are scheduled for Thursday. The Vikings will play Boone Valley for the Homecoming game.

Clear Lake’s offense sputtered against an ill wind Friday night and the hard-luck Lions gave up a 14-6 decision to Hampton’s opportunists. A highlight of the game was Steve Johnson’s 65-yard kick off return to open the second half.

Peterson’s Farm Store will observe its 20th anniversary in Clear Lake with an Open House.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is a double feature, “Dracula Prince of Darkness” and “The Plague of the Zombies.”

75 Years Ago

October 1942

Over 60 tons of metal has been piled in front of the City Park. More than 100 men and boys assisted in picking up the metal.

Miss Arlene Jacobson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Jacobson, was crowned football queen at the Homecoming game Friday night.

Strict observance of the new 35 m.p.h. speed limit by all motor vehicle owners is urged the by highway safety committee.

There are now 302 Clear Lake men in the service. Among the Clear Lake persons who left Friday for induction into the armed forces were Aaron Bless, John Van Loan, Earl Colburn, Warren Pietzke, Dean Daley, Henry Mestdad, Lester Sanasac.

C.W. Wallace, justice of the peace, who received a broken leg several weeks ago, has his leg in a cast and is in the Mercy Hospital healing.

100 Years Ago

October 1917

Lloyd Law and Chris Thronson put up a new flag pole on the school house and the flag is floating every day that the weather permits.

It’s going to be a cold winter. The cornhusk is heavy, the squirrels have extra heavy fur and the caterpillar is much longer than usual. All sure signs of a cold one.

The Hart-Parr shell plant at Charles City was completely destroyed by fire at a loss of $250,000. Rumors are rampant that the destruction was caused by German agents.

The interurban made its last trip to the Oaks Hotel Sunday night.

Smith Grocery Co. has flour for $3 per hundred pounds, sugar is $1 for 11 pounds; 2 packages of Lux are 25¢; 1 lb. can of baking powder is 17¢.

Letter postage goes to 3¢ and post cards to 2¢ after Nov. 1.

Henry Busses quarantine for small pox was lifted Saturday. He is anxious to get out and visit his friends.

Clear Lake Historical Tidbits

The Clear Lake Light and Power Co.

The Clear Lake Light and Power Company was organized in 1894. During the summer of 1894 the power house was built and equipped with a 100 horse power boiler and 100 horse power Corliss engine and a 50 K.W. with the necessary station instruments. The streets were soon run with poles and wires and many stores and residences were wired. Construction work was completed in October with 50 street lights illuminated and the town was furnished with electricity provided by the company.