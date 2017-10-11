Remember When 10-11-2017

(Above) Class passes with flying colors in 1992 - These Clear Lake fourth graders rose to a challenge issued by their teacher, Troy Heller, in 1992. The students were able to correctly identify all 50 United States on their first try. Pictured are back row (L-R): Jeff Dahle, Jake Sorensen, Chad Caldwell, Chris Haag, Tabathia Brakke, Cole Landau, Kristine Lindell, Sara Burgart, Melissa Morse. Middle row (L-R): Andy Scarrow, Jennifer Butler, Maggie MacNider, Austin Carlson, Scott Van Hover, Jimmy Stewart, Brandon Young, Matt Peterson, Eric Gustafson. Front row (L-R): Michelle Hedges, Lindsay Brockberg, Crystal Scudder, Sara Lang, Nikki Novak, Melodee Thackery, Rachelle Neuberger, Robyn Anderson and Sara Johnson.

25 Years Ago

October 1992

Two men have been charged with setting the fire that destroyed the Guardian Angel Roadside Chapel on Oct. 1. The men have been accused of second degree arson and third degree burglary. Two Clear Lake businesses were broken into the night of the fire and officials believe the fire was set as a diversion. The Country Kitchen Restaurant and Taco John’s, both located in the Fieldstone addition, were burglarized the night of the fire. An undetermined amount of cash was taken from each business.

Anne Broghammer was crowned as Clear Lake’s Homecoming queen. Anne is the daughter of Dr. Robert and Jane Broghammer.

Gordon E. Morse has retired as Postmaster of the Clear Lake Post Office after more than 34 years in the U.S. Postal Service.

Pumpkin carving, decorating, and games will all be a part of the First Annual Fall Festival, set for Saturday, Oct. 17, in City Park.

The case of the unsolved drowning of Norma Jean Horgen turned into the case of missing evidence Friday, as Cerro Gordo District Court Judge Gilbert Board heard testimony Friday that key evidence in the 26-year-old case has disappeared.

A coordinated effort is underway to assist with the placement of a new retail business in the location currently occupied by Ben Franklin.

The Clear Lake Christian Church will hold an installation service and reception for the new pastor, the Rev. Larry Squier.

Clear Lake was their own worst enemy Friday night as they committed six turnovers. Boone capitalized on the Lions’ mistakes and ruined Homecoming by defeating the Lions, 30-8. Dan Hansen and the offensive line had good games for the Lions according to Coach Fred Wieck. Hansen ran for 145-yards on 19 carries, his fifth 100+ yard game this season.

Ventura hung with Greene for three quarters. The Rams’ size got to them in the fourth quarter. The Vikings trailed 14-6 after three quarters, but Greene scored three touchdowns in the final period for a 35-6 victory. Vikings quarterback Matt Dillavou directed his team 73-yards on 11 plays to open the third quarter. Dillavou himself took the ball in from five-yards out for Ventura’s lone touchdown.

J.D. Miller, son of Jim and Judee Miller, and Marty Fredericks, son of Dr. Mike and Monica Fredericks, are contributing to the Wartburg College football program this fall.

The Clear Lake and Ventura cross country teams competed in the Eagle Grove Invitational. The Lions ran in Class A and the Vikings ran in Class B. Ventura’s Allison Cooper finished in 14:01 and cracked the top 20 in the Class B race. Jennifer Billings led the Clear Lake girls team in 26th place with a time of 14:02. Troy Roenfanz ran a 18:44 to finish 26th in Class B. Wes Nelson led the Clear Lake team with a time of 19:04, good for 40th place.

Allen Travel is offering a round trip flight from Minneapolis to Las Vegas for $149.

50 Years Ago

October 1967

Clear Lake High School Homecoming queen candidates include Candy Odden, Diane Schoneman, Mary Thomas, Paula Easton, Janice Klinge and Sue Henry.

Wilcox Furniture Store is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Clear lake with a truckload of Flexsteel furniture.

A new utility van was approved for the Fire Department Monday night by the Clear Lake City Council. Rozen Chevrolet will provide the unit at a cost of $2,640.

Tom Thumb, Inc., Clear Lake fertilizer and chemical-blending firm, will hold its grand opening Saturday. The new plant is located on Highway 18 and is headed by Tom Miller.

The Clear Lake Lions fell to Eagle Grove in a close 7-0 contest. Al Ashland led the Clear Lake rushers with 67-yards on 18 carries. He also led the defensive charge with 15 tackles. Pat Dillavou had 12 tackles.

75 Years Ago

October 1942

City population is 3,764.

Howard Oehlert enlisted last week in the army air corps. He has qualified for ground crew.

Friday night there was a 2 inch snowfall, the first in September in 64 years.

Dick Halford returned home from Los Angles to visit his parents, while awaiting a call to the army.

Louis T. Kofoed, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Kofoed, left Friday for final enlistment in the U.S. Navy. He went as a yeoman.

A group of ladies entertained at a luncheon at the Lake Shore Hotel Friday afternoon. Covers were laid for 80.

100 Years Ago

October 1917

Last Saturday night a jolly crowd enjoyed themselves at the Harry Huntley home out of town. It was a joint birthday celebration of Harry’s 39th and John Osnes 35th birthdays. The men were each given a handsome pair of gold cuff links. There were about 70 persons present.

Serge dresses are only $9.95 at Matt Olson’s.

A number of teachers are pursuing the Palmer Method of Penmanship with the purpose of securing a certificate. They have brought about a marvelous improvement in their pupil’s penmanship as well as their own.

Work on the cement road between Clear lake and Mason City is progressing nicely.