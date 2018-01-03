Remember When 1-3-2018

25 Years Ago

January 1993

A new slate of standing committees have been proposed by Mayor Lois Kotz for the new year. The proposed committees were: Street, Nels Larsen, Art Tesar, Ned Wicker, Rhonda Mann; Street Lighting, Dick Hughes, Larsen, Ned Wicker; Cemetery, Mann, Tesar, Larsen; Fire: Wicker, Mann, Larsen; Sewer, Tesar, Hughes, Larsen; Garbage, Mann, Hughes, Tesar; Water, Wicker Tesar, Hughes; Finance, Hughes, Mann, Tesar; Mayor Pro Tem, Wicker; Band, Lud Wangberg; Landfill, Mayor Kotz, City Administrator Tom Lincoln, substitute.

For most of us, the glitz and glamor of the upcoming presidential inauguration will be confined to the television. But Clear Lake residents Marian and Jay Grimm will be viewing the historic inaugural parade, swearing in and ball in person Jan. 20, to watch incoming president Bill Clinton and vice-president Al Gore be sworn into office.

Molly Schultz, 6, is among the top junior cross country skiers in the nation. She is the daughter of Fred and Julie Schultz, of Green Bay, Wis., and formerly of Clear Lake. She is rated fourth in the nation. She is the great-granddaughter of Leone White, and the granddaughter of Dutch and Jane Schultz, and Patty Lou Henry, all of Clear Lake.

Jerry and Lea Ann Lunn are the parents of a baby girl, Jena Marie, born Jan. 3, 1993, in Iowa City.

Stephanie Anderson, a former Ventura High School standout, was named North Central Conference Player of the Week. Anderson is a 5’10” senior forward/center for the University of Northern Colorado women’s basketball team. She led the Bears in two wins. In three games, Anderson scored 43-points, and grabbed 22 rebounds.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released district pairings for basketball. Clear Lake opens district play at home against Charles City. The game will be the third meeting of the season between the Lions and Comettes. A win over Charles City would set up a possible re-match with Garner-Hayfield. Garner-Hayfield knocked Clear Lake out of the tournament in the first round last season. After that looms Osage, rated number one by the IGHSAU.

Jeremy Korenberg, a sixth grader from Clear Lake, took first place at the Klemme Booster Club Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 2. Korenberg recorded two pins.

The Department of Natural Resources officials announced that the deer hunting season for regular gun season hunters will not be extended into January as was earlier proposed. It was proposed to extend the season due to the unusually large acreages of corn standing in some areas would make it difficult to harvest deer and would cause extensive crop damage. Preliminary estimates of the deer kill indicate that hunters did nearly as well as usual.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Blue Bonnet Spread, 1 lb., 39¢; Charmin Bath Tissue, 4 roll, 79¢; Franco American Spaghetti or Spaghettio’s, 14 oz. can 39¢; bananas, lb., 19¢; center loin cut pork chops, lb. $1.89; and boneless chuck roast, lb., $1.69.

50 Years Ago

December 1967

DuWayne and Jerry Jensen, operators of Jensen’s Supermarket on Main Ave., have purchased Shop-N-Save Supermarket from Mill Morisky. The store, located at 200 7th Ave. N., will be operated under the name, Jensen’s West-Side Grocery.

The new Houck Walgreen Drug Store, 8 N. 4th St., will be open for business after the first of the year. Pharmacist and owner is Garvis Houck, of Mason City.

A Christmas Eve break-in was reported at Neal the Cleaners, 415 1st Ave. S., Sunday at 9:30 p.m. About $75 was stolen.

Clear Lake’s unbeaten Lions upended Algona, 76-62, in a big North Central Conference basketball game. Wolfgang Meier led the team in scoring with 28-points, his personal high. He also grabbed 11 rebounds. All-Stater Ken Grabinski ended with 18-points and snared 16 rebounds. Ken was double and triple-teamed all night. Paul Hankenson ended with five assists and 17-points.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Elvis Presley in “Double Trouble.” Also playing is “Cool Hand Luke,” starring Paul Newman.

75 Years Ago

December 1942

Cerro Gordo County citizens contributed $469,995 for an army bomber. The bomber will bear the name, “Cerro Gordo County, Iowa.” Bonds were all bought between Dec. 1 and 7. Clear Lake Ventura contributed $15,300.

Bill Frankell, who enlisted in the army air corps as a flying cadet, left for Des Moines to work until called for active duty.

1st Lt. Rawlins Perkins arrived Saturday for a visit with his family.

Pvt. Stanley Knutson was recently graduated from airplane mechanics school in Sheppard Field, Tex.

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Ingersoll and sons, Bob and Crosby, Mr and Mrs. L.E. Ashland and daughter, Monica, and Mrs. C.R. Woodford had Christmas dinner at the Ashland home.

85 Years Ago

January 1933

The barn, 16 head of cows and five calves, wood shed, chicken house and wooden silo on the Roy Westcott farm five miles north of Clear Lake were destroyed by fire of unknown origin early Monday morning.

Sondrol company’s store was broken into early Monday morning and several hundred dollars worth of merchandise were stolen.

Danish Brotherhood members and their families, numbering about 270, attended the 27th annual Christmas party at the I.O.O.F. hall Thursday night.

L.E. Ashland’s five stores handled more than 12 carloads of eggs in 1932. This means that Basket Grocery employees candled more than two and one-half million eggs during the year.

Medical folklore is usually wrong. For instance, it is not harmful to eat between meals; bad breath does not mean you have a disease; it doesn’t matter if milk is taken at the same time as eating sour fruits; pimples and boils do not indicate bad blood; exercising your eye muscles does not mean you will not need eye glasses; and vegetarianism is not necessarily good for your health.