Remember When 1-24-2018

(Above) Practice run in 1968 - Six Clear Lakers made some practice runs in preparation for the first annual North Iowa Snowmobile Rally held in 1968. From left to right is Richard Nelson, Carlin Hahn, Don Olson, Nick Ong, Ed Snopek and Harold Ver Steegh. Events in the two-day meet started at the Main Ave. lakefront.

25 Years Ago

January 1993

Aletha Speaker stepped down as the 50th president of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, handing the reins to Jeff Nicholas at the annual meeting of the group. Larry Luker, chairman of the Chamber’s Special Events Committee, was named the Chamber’s “Volunteer of the Year.” Luker was chairman of the 1992 Fourth of July celebration, which was the most financially successful in the Chamber’s history. He also served as treasurer for the board of directors.

Clear Lake’s downtown will finally have a public restroom, Mayor Lois Kotz announced. The spring construction of a public restroom in the alley between Gwen’s Hallmark and The Regatta on Main Ave. has been on the wish list of city residences, visitors and businesses for many years.

Steve Woods was sworn in as Clear Lake’s new postmaster. Woods, who has been serving as interim postmaster for the past few months, replaces Gordon Morse, who retired from the office late last year.

Ralph F. Schroeder, of Clear Lake, recently attended an area wide meeting of key American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) volunteer leaders in Kansas City, Mo.

A class on boating skills and seamanship will be taught by David Lahmann, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, at the Clear Lake High School.

Clubs featuring news in the “Club News” section include: Chapter LE P.E.O., Cardiac Support Group, Clear Lake Wa Tan Ye Club, Rural Lakettes Club, T.T.T Chapter EH and Lake Ambitious Feeders 4-H Club.

Clear Lake Wrestling Coach Gary Weber said that the home meet against Humboldt will be the biggest meet ever at Clear Lake. “Pack the Mat Night” features the Lions, who are unbeaten in nine dual meets and are 5-0 in NCC action will face the Wildcats, who are also undefeated in dual meets and have won every tournament they have entered. Clear Lake, who has never finished better than third in the conference, has an opportunity to win the title. One match to watch will be Clear Lake’s Sean Harlan versus Jamie Heidt at 130-pounds. Heidt, ranked second in Class 2A, used a late takedown to edge Harlan, 10-8, for the conference title.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team, sparked by very tough defense in the first half, overpowered Webster City and Algona in action last week. The guard court was praised by Coach Kay Bacon for tremendous anticipation of passes and position play. The Lions held Webster City and Algona to just 34-points combined in the first half. Webster City double teamed Clear Lake powerhouse Laura Hagen, leaving Kathy Walls and Ronda Paulus available. Walls had 25 of her game high 33-points in the first half and Paulus reached 20-points by intermission. Against Algona, the guard court shown, allowing only 13 first half points. Kendra Berge led the charge with six steals and two blocks. Jen Kiefer grabbed six rebounds and three steals in the victory.

The Ventura boys basketball team sighed out a pair of lashings on the road last week before receiving a pounding of their own at the hands of CAL. The Vikings topped Woden-Crystal Lake, 61-45 and Dows, 76-40. The Vikings out rebounded Dows by any amazing, 58-30 margin. Matt Dillavou led the team with 19-points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

50 Years Ago

January 1968

Twelve boys, ranging in age from 14-17, have been turned over to Cerro Gordo County juvenile authorities in connection with a series of break-ins her over the last two years.

Holly Ann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Lichtsinn, who reside in the Tanglefoot area, is Clear Lake’s First Baby of 1968. Holly was born Jan. 10 at 11:25 p.m. at Mercy Hospital in Mason City, The little celebrity joins a brother and sister, Robert, 4, and Christine, 2.

Pat Stork was elected chief of the Clear Lake Volunteer Fire Department. Stork, who succeeds Donald Huey as chief, reappointed Joe Jensen and Crosby Ingersoll as assistant chiefs.

Students absent from school this year due to illness hit an all time high this week in Clear Lake. According to Supt. Lasher, 250 of the enrollment of about 2,100 pupils were absent from school on Monday.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando in “Reflections in a Golden Eye.”

75 Years Ago

January 1943

The third annual party for Clear Lake residents who work or sell out of town with will be guests of the Commercial Cub Jan. 23 at the Surf. Tiny Little’s Orchestra will play. Other years it has been a stag affair, but this year wives have been invited to the 39th annual Danish masked ball will be at the Surf also. Viggo Jacobson heads the committee.

Raymond Cash, fireman first class, with the U.S. Navy, Galveston, Texas, spent a few days with his parent, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Cash. He has been in the service since June 16 and is specializing in diesel engineering.

Raymond Vernon, who is now at Harlington, Texas, has been promoted to the rank of corporal according to word received by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.F. Vernon.

85 Years Ago

January 1933

C.F. Crane met a brother in Glendale, Calif. who he had not seen for 12 years. The brother had been on a 14 month tour around the world and just happened to be in Glendale when Mr. Crane was there.

Clarence McGowan brought to the Reporter office a turnip that weighed eight pounds.

The annual Danish masquerade ball Friday night at the IOOF Hall. The event was attended by 135 couples, coming from all towns within a radius of 20 miles.

Virgil Hill, who left here about three weeks ago, is now with the U.S. Navy. He sailed recently for the Hawaiian Islands.

The J.E. Connell children all have the whooping cough.