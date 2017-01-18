Remember When 1-18-2016

(Above) CLHS wrestlers, 1992 - These Clear Lake wrestlers combined their efforts in 1992 to win the Clear Lake Invitational. All 13 of the wrestlers placed in the top six at their weight class and 10 finished in the top four. Pictured front row (L-R): Jay Barragy, Kevin Boeshart, Ryan Boeshart, Mark Minard, Sean Harlan and Ben Rechkemmer. Back row (L-R): Jesse Kaiser, Dan Hansen, Jason Salge, Mike Andrews, Bob Monson, Kevin Salge and Robert Doebel. Jason Salge won the title at 171 pounds. He is undefeated and is rated fifth in Class 2A.

25 Years Ago

January 1992

A study commissioned by the city of Clear Lake Police Department says the community enjoys a better than average performance from the department, but adds the department harbors ill-feelings toward the mayor and city administration, including the City Council. The study said that while there was no dissatisfaction with the department as a whole stated by the mayor or members of the Council, police department employees “had worked themselves up to a frantic level of hostility, resentment and ‘paranoia’ over what they perceived as unwarranted ‘interference’ of the mayor and city administrators in police department matters.”

Improvements ranging from alley cleanups to building renovation and sidewalk improvements were discussed at a workshop for downtown business people. The event was sponsored by the Main Street Clear Lake Design Committee, led by Dr. Tom Bieber. The Main Street group organized late last year and is gathering ideas from local people for the improvement of the downtown district.

Although leaving the community on March 31, 1992, the Unisys Corporation presented a sizable gift to the area Monday to help in the effort to replace the lapel industry giant. B. Dennis Neill, plant manager of Clear Lake Unisys operations, presented development corporation leader Mark Snell with a check for $45,000 to support the hiring of a consulting firm to market the Clear Lake plant.

The local winner of the 45th Annual Voice of Democracy national broadcast scriptwriting scholarship program, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4868 and Ladies Auxiliary, is Robert Moor, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert D. Moor, of Clear Lake. Moor is a senior at Clear Lake High School.

Dale and Larry Barlow, of Clear Lake, have been selected as winners of the Cerro Gordo County Wildlife Farmer of the Year Award for 1991. They have implemented a number of wildlife conservation practices on their farm unit in recent years.

The Ventura Community Action Club (VCAC) has announced it will donate proceeds from its annual chili and soup supper to the Monson and Knapp families from Clear Lake. Brenda Monson has undergone surgery for a brain tumor and Knapp has been diagnosed with muscular dystrophy.

The Ventura girls basketball team edged North Star Conference foe S-C/M-T 49-45 before dropping a game to Garner-Hayfield, 71-55. Against S-C/M-T, freshman Sarah Hinrichs led the team with 18-points. Kim Meyer led the guard court with nine rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots. Hinrichs and Jenni Fey led the team against G-H with 22 and 19 points respectively.

The Clear Lake wrestling team had a very successful week, winning four dual meets while only losing one. The Lions topped Clarion-Goldfield, 39-21. Jason Salge, Dan Hansen and Jesse Kaiser all recorded pins. Sean Harlan, 112-pounds, and Jason Salge, 171 pounds, remain unbeaten.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Banquet Frozen Meat Pies, 3/$1; Anderson Erickson Yogurt, 3/$1; Snuggle Fabric Softener, 96 oz., $2.49; Hunt’s Ketchup, 32 oz., 99¢; Pepsi or Mt. Dew, 12-12 oz. cans, $2.75; Bartle and James Wine Coolers, 4 pack, $2.89; Starkist Tuna, 6.25 oz., 49¢; USDA Choice Boneless Sirloin Steak, lb., $2.49; and Pork Steak or Roast, lb., 99¢.

50 Years Ago

January 1967

Temperatures slipped to a reported 25 degrees below zero during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Many cars in the area wouldn’t start and many persons arrived for work later than usual. Children walking to school grabbed an extra sweater and scarf before leaving home.

Moeller’s Shoe and Furnishings store will observe its 30th year anniversary in Clear Lake this weekend with a special anniversary sale. Owner Arnold Moeller started in business here in January of 1937, occupying the center section of what is now Wilcox Furniture’s building. Moeller moved to his present location, 313 Main Ave. in early 1943.

The Lions thwarted a last period surge by Webster City and escaped with a 57-56 win over the Lynx. Jim Elting topped the Lion scoring with 15 points, while Bruce Evened had 13 and Doug Floy had 12 points.

75 Years Ago

January 1942

All business houses will close Friday from 1:45-2:45 during the funeral services of O.T. Hansen, Clear Lake’s most prominent merchant who died after suffering from a heart ailment.

It seems probable there will be no ice skating on the lake this winter. It froze over very rough and then came the snow which makes matters even worse.

Three young men answered the draft call. They are Vernon Sorensen, Albert Pease, and Arthur Pryor.

Mrs. F.A. Barber suffered a severe cut on her hand from a tin can. It was necessary for her to go to the hospital for attention.

100 Years Ago

January 1917

The work on the new library started Monday. J.J. Jeffries, Mason City, will be the architect and John Peterson will be the contractor.

The matinee at the Electric Theatre is 10¢.

All night electric street service was authorized by the city council. A good move that will be enjoyed by all citizens.

Sugar is $1 for 12 lbs. at Stenby and Barlow.

Rapidly soaring wool prices are forcing manufacturers to search for a substitute and paper clothing seems to be the answer.

Virgil, the son of Mr. and Mrs. F.M. Lee, while cranking an auto Sunday, fractured his arm near the elbow causing him intense pain.

A pocketbook was lost on a cutter seat at McGowan and Sheridan’s Shed. The pocketbook contains a $5 bill, a $1 bill and some change. A reward is being offered.