Remember When 1-17-2018

(Above) 1992-93 Ventura Boys Basketball Team - Members of the 1992-93 Ventura boys basketball team included front row (L-R): J.D. Shaffer, Ryan Overgaard, Dan Field, Andy Luscomb, Brendon Gruis, Frank Rothrock, Matt Dillavou, Bret Paulson and Troy Roenfanz. Middle row (L-R): Assistant Coach Dave Schaefer, Mark Wireman, Justin Rosendahl, Brad Hollatz, Wade Humphrey, Mitchel Kressin, Brian Dockwell, and Coach Steve Sandvig. Back row (L-R): Ken Rosendahl, Dan Brinkman, Seth Peterson, Larry Ausborn, Chris Krambeer, Mitch McNulty, and Jeff Ruley.

25 Years Ago

January 1993

With three weeks left to go before the Buddy Holly Tribute ’93 at the Surf Ballroom, more than 75 percent of available tickets have been sold, according to Surf Managers Bruce and Sue Christensen.

A local organization is considering adopting the City park Bandshell as an ongoing renovation project. A task force of the Rotary Club approached the Clear lake Parks and Recreation Board to explore the city’s interest in having the Bandshell improved. P&R Director Vicki Hensley said the group is considering work in the dome part of the facility, removing graffiti and repainting, as well as the possible renovation of the restrooms.

A marketing task force has been formed to expand on the recommendations of PHH Fantus, a consulting firm hired by the city in an effort to fill the vacant Unisys plant.

The 50th Annual Meeting of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Best Western Holiday Motor Lodge. Special Honorees include 37 past chamber presidents. All in attendance are invited free of charge to the Surf Ballroom following the meeting for the White Sidewalls performance following dinner.

Carrie Niebur, Jill Amundsen, Alexa Russell and Kendra Prunty, all members of the Clear Lake High School Band, were recent participants in the North Central Iowa Bandmaster’s Association Honor Band.

Galilean Productions, a part of Galilean Lutheran Church of Clear Lake, will be sponsoring a spring performance of the Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

Mason City Municipal Airport contributed more than $10,913 to the economy of the city of Mason City and surrounding area during the year 1992.

Alice Van Loan, owner of the Pastel Beauty Shop, 423 Main Ave., Clear Lake, has announced she has sold the business after 55 years of operation.

The Clear Lake boys basketball team finally made the break-through that Coach Dave Peters was looking for. The Lions went into Eagle Grove and handed the Eagles a 76-60 loss. The victory was the 200th of Peters’ career. The Lions had their best offensive performance of the season. Paul Bruns led three Lions in double figures with 32-points. He also led the team in rebounds with 11 and he had seven steals. Jason Jones had 15-points and Joel Matteson rounded out the trio with 12-points.

The Ventura girls basketball team led Sheffield-Chapin/Merservey-Thornton for much of the game, but fourth-quarter miscues cost the Lady Vikes their second conference win. Angie Bieber was the Lady Vikings’ leading scorer with 26-points. Sarah Hinrichs added 17. Kim Lauen, Kim Meyer and Tracy Gray each had four rebounds to lead the guard court.

Specials for the week at Easter’s Super Valu include: Kraft Cheese Singles, 13 oz., $1.69; Banquet Meat Pies, 7 oz., 3/$1; Honey Nut Cheerios, 14 oz., $2.96; Gold Medal Flour, 5 lb. bag, 99¢; Old Style Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $4.09; Hunts Spaghetti Sauce, 27 oz., 4/$3; Purina Cat Chow, 7 lb. bag, $4.99; Flavorite Bacon, 1 lb., $1.09; and 80% lean ground beef, lb., $1.49.

50 Years Ago

January 1968

Leo Esbeck, 24 year superintendent of the Ventura Community School District, has resigned effective June 30. Esbeck is recovering from a heart attack and will return to his duties in March. Dale Martin, high school principal, has been named acting superintendent by the board of education.

The Clear Lake School Board approved a change in dismissal time for lower elementary grades. The new time will be effective Jan. 15. Dismissal of kindergarten at Central and Lincoln Schools will be 3:10 and for grades one, two, and three at Central and Lincoln, 3:15. Kindergarten through third grade and Sunset will dismiss at 3:20. No changes for the other grades.

The Clear Lake Lions roared past Mason City and Hampton for a perfect 9-0 record and to firmly establish themselves as one of the State’s best ball teams. The Lions clubbed Hampton, 84-60, and whipped Mason City, 52-26. Friday night Ken Grabinski broke Clear Lake’s all-time scoring record with a 45-point performance, 37-points coming in the second half. The old record was set back in 1961 by Gene Hinrichs.

75 Years Ago

January 1943

Sandra Kay Shoop won the first annual Baby Contest this year and won prizes presented by Clear Lake businessmen. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Shoop.

A ban has been placed on sliced bread for the duration.

Arnold Griffith, Wendell Robbins, Charles Jorgensen, Ralph Dodd, Warren Gruetmacher, Delmar Jacobson, Ed Davis, Bob Clausen, Billy Bickford, Norman Davies and Kenneth Deyo were the Clear Lake men who left for the armed services.

Bob Roseland has been entertaining the mumps since Sunday, but is making a slow recovery.

100 Years Ago

January 1918

There is no relief in sight for high feed prices, and eggs out of Chicago will retail at $1.25 a dozen.

Mr. and Mrs. Harry Keerl have taken into their hearts and home a little girl from Missouri, who is 14 days old.

Dr. A.B. Phillips, of Clear Lake, has enlisted in the U.S. Medical Corps.

The switchboard was overhauled in the telephone office Tuesday.

Food prices are sky high in Berlin. Butter is $2.25 a pound; sugar is 56¢ a pound; ham and bacon are at $2.11 a pound and soap is $1.12 for 12 bars.

Des Moines is the first to start a movement for Smokeless Day on Thursday. This is in addition to Meatless Day on Thursday and Wheatless Day already in effect. The plan is taking like wildfire in the capital city.