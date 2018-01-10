Remember When 1-13-2018

(Above) 1936 Blizzard - Oldtimers will never forget the snow storm of February 1936. This picture was taken at the railroad junction between Clear Lake and Mason City. From left is C.F. Rickard, F.J. Siesseger, Bud Budworth, W.A. Betty, H.I. Hawley and Supt. J.H. Siesseger. The picture was loaned by Frank Wilder. It took a day and one-half to dig through a 20 rod pass at the Mason City Brick and Tile yard.

25 Years Ago

January 1993

The population of Cerro Gordo County rose slightly in 1991, according to figures released by the U.S. Bureau of the Census. The increase was in keeping with the small gain made in population statewide. Fifty-seven counties had population gains between 1990-91. Cerro Gordo’s population was reported as 47,193 as of July 1, 1991. The figure represents a one percent, or 460 person gain over the April 1, 1990 census total for the county, Statewide, Iowa’s 1992 population increased 0.6 percent to 2,812,000, according to the Census Bureau.

Iowa Governor Terry E. Branstad will address the Clear Lake area at a community forum Jan. 15. At the forum, Branstad will present his State of the State message and budget.

Elvis may have a stamp, but Buddy Holly has his own Iowa Lottery game. The Iowa Lottery’s newest game, called “It’s So Easy,” features a picture of the rock and roll legend who played his final concert at Clear Lake’s Surf Ballroom. In addition to a chance to win some cash, the lottery is tying the promotion with a talent contest. Five persons will present their best Buddy Holly impersonation during the annual Buddy Holly Tribute. The finalists will sing, “It’s So Easy.”

About 20 persons stood in line at the Clear Lake Post Office at noon on Friday to be on hand when the Elvis Presley stamps went on sale. The Clear Lake office sold approximately 5,000 of the commemorative stamps in just the first day of sales.

Clear Lake residents George and Edna Klaassen have received a special honor from President George Bush in his waning days in office. The letter was in reference to their outstanding record of community service.

Pastor Edward Emil Clemens was installed as the new pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Garner.

Glen and Agnes Amosson, of Clear Lake, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Clear Lake Boy Scout Troop 30 presented Christopher Christ with the Boy Scouts’ highest honor, the Eagle Scout Award. He is the son of Don and Sandy Christ, of Clear Lake. Christ is presently enrolled at the University of Iowa where his is pursing a degree in Biomedical Engineering.

The annual Memorial Jailathon Fundraiser for the American Cancer Society has its “10 Most Wanted,” according to Chairperson Mary Ann Flaten, of Clear Lake. Named to the list were Barb Dwyer, Bonnie Hall, Kay Forsythe, Dennis Lewerke, Eleanor Manganiello, Gene Ott, Kim Pleggenkuhle, JoAnn Sedars, Marty Taylor and George and Edna Klaassen.

The Lions used five champions and 11 top four finishes to run away with the Forest City Invitational on Saturday. The Clear Lake wrestlers finished 43 points ahead of the host Indians. Craig Billings, Sean Harlan, Ryan Boeshart, Kevin Salge and Bob Monson all won titles for Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team suffered a 66-56 setback at the hands of Forest City. It’s their first loss in seven games. Laura Hagen paced the forward court with 27-points. Joy Freesemann led the guard court with six rebounds.

The Ventura boy’s basketball team had limped into the holiday break with two North Star Conference losses. The Vikings beat Alden, 90-51. The beat CAL by one-point, 54-53. Troy Roenfanz led the team against Alden with 19-points. Ryan Overgaard was next with 19-points. Mark Wireman led the team against CAL with 13-points.

50 Years Ago

January 1968

The Surf Ballroom has been purchased by private interests and is scheduled to re-open Friday, Jan. 26. Two brothers, L.E. (Bill) Eaton, of Clear Lake and K.L. Eaton, of Chicago, Ill., purchased the ballroom from the Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Co. of Waverly and will operate it through a corporation called Eaton Enterprises. Earl Harding, Clear Lake, who has 34 years experience in the ballroom business, will manage the entire operation. Renovation will begin immediately.

All regular officers on the Clear Lake police force were raised to a minimum of $400 per month by the City Council.

The parking meter days in Clear Lake are numbered. Like the hitching rail, the mechanical coin-eaters are headed for oblivion by decree of the City Council. Police will continue to enforce 60-minute time limit in the zones formerly served by meters. Penalty for overtime parking will remain $1.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Paul Newman in “Cool Hand Luke.”

Grocery specials for the week at Red Owl include: Folger’s Coffee, 3 lb. can, $1.79; Kraft Velveeta Cheese Spread, 2 lb. box, 89¢; Betty Crocker Cake Mix, 3/$1; Chiquita Bananas, lb., 10¢; Pork Chops, lb., 49¢; and Decker’s Braunschweiger, lb., 29¢.

85 Years Ago

January 1933

R.H. Furleigh, who often tops the list of those receiving high cream checks from the Clear Lake creamer each month, was high man again last month with a check of $154.96. He and P.V. Miner were the only ones whose checks passed the $100 mark.

There is now a wide expanse of open water all along the east shore of the lake from the bath house to the outlet and from Oakwood Park to State Park on the south side of the lake.

Frank Barlow is sponsoring another school band benefit skating party at the Community Building on Friday night. Proceeds from the skating party will be used to help buy new band uniforms.

Women, do you want to lose weight safely, gain physical vigor, youthfulness with clear skin and vivacious eyes that sparkle with glorious health? Than each morning take one half teaspoon Kruschen Salts in a glass of hot water each morning before breakfast. The product is now available at the drug store.

100 Years Ago

January 1918

A number of pro-German cases will be brought before the grand jury. Clear Lake jurists have been called.

Tuesday is Meatless Day. Meat dealers and grocers must not sell meat; Wednesday is Wheatless Day; and must be strictly observed by every firm.

Clear Lake schools contributed $45.50 toward the fund for starving children in Europe.

The Culver Ice Co. started the cutting of ice on Wednesday with a big crew of men.

The many friends of Mrs. W.C. Tompkins are pained to hear that she is lying very low, in an unconscious condition and her demise is expected at any hour.

Willie Hurd had the misfortune to get tipped over with a load of hay. He was hurt, but how badly we do not know at this time.

Miss Nan Clack and Miss Anna Anderson, two of Clear Lake’s popular nurses, leave soon to enter the government service.