Remember When 1-11-2017

(Above) Snowmobile Rally, 1967 - These four men were on the committee for the 2nd Annual Snowmobile Rally in 1967. The four were testing the ice and snow conditions on the lake. Left to right were Harold Ver Steegh, chairman, Gary Marshall, Ron Brinkman and E.L. “Moose” Hanson, all were from Clear Lake.

25 Years Ago

January 1992

A local business has announced it will offer curbside collection of recyclables from Clear Lake area residents. Starting March 1 Keith Sanitation will begin a voluntary curbside collection newspapers, clear glass, and metal cans. Collections will be made twice each month for a $2 per month fee.

It will be standing room only for Garrison Keller’s Saturday, Feb. 15 live national broadcast of “American Radio Company” to be staged at the Surf Ballroom. According to officials at public radio KUNI in Cedar Falls, all 1,600 tickets have been sold for the 5 p.m. show. The Clear Lake broadcast will open the show’s spring tour of 16 cities. Guests will include legendary humorist Bob Elliott; the five-voice cappella do-wop group 14 karat Sou; and Rob Fischer conducting the Coffee Club Orchestra, composed of veterans of the Broadway stage. Kellor’s humorous observations are expected to focus on the start of the presidential caucus system and the campaign season. In addition, he will pay special tribute to Buddy Holly and he will also salute “Music Man” Meredith Wilson.

The City of Clear Lake has announced it has reached a contract agreement with its public works employees. The contact, which awaits final approval by the City Council, features no wage increases for the contract year, July 1, 1992 through June 30, 1993.

The 2nd Annual Ventura Talent Show was a huge success Saturday night. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ventura Public Library. The top prize went to Lisa Peterson, of Lake Mills, Iowa, who performed Chopin’s “Military Polonaise” on piano. Jo-El Sandy, of Mason City, placed second and Tim Neiss, of Osage, was third.

The Camp Gaywood Corporation and the North Iowa Girl Scout Council have named the restored prairie area at Girl Scout Camp Gaywood the “Ruth Garlock Prairie” in honor of the Clear Lake woman who has contributed her efforts in the restoration of the project. A sign bearing the dedication was presented to Garlock. The sign will be placed near the prairie in the spring.

Kendra Berge broke the school record for career steals in Friday night’s basketball game against Algona. Berge recorded her 108th steal in the second quarter, breaking the old record of 107 set by Sue Kennedy in 1978. Berge had four steals on the night. The Lions beat the Bulldogs, 80-40.

The Clear Lake boys basketball team upped its North Central Conference record to 3-0 with a 71-46 win over Hampton-Dumont before losing Friday 64-52 to Algona. Scott Schroeder led the Lions against H-D with 21-points and also against Algona with 16-points. Mark Moeller and Paul Bruns had 14 and 12 points respectively.

The Ventura boys posted a split in North Star games with a 44-41 loss to Alden and a 65-49 win over CAL-Latimer. Ventura was led by Matt Dillavou and Troy Roenfanz. Dillavou had 14-points, while Roenfanz had 10-points and 13 rebounds.

The Ventura boys basketball program held an alumni game at the Ventura High School. The Even Year team consisted of: Scott Schichtl, Class of ’82; Scott Wood, ’76; Tom Christensen, ’76; Dick Christensen, ’78; Chris Stokes, ’90; Mark Behmer, ’74; Mike Kruger, ’78; Kevin Christians, ’90; Zach Dillavou, ’90; Dan Panhoff, ’76; and Jim Black, ’78. Odd Team members included: Jeff Brinkman, ’87; Brad Olson, ’91; Tim Bray, ’91; Brett Luscomb, ’91; Shane Stokes, ’87; Scott Hinrichs, ’91; Robert Anderson, ’63; Dan Kruger, ’81; Brad Eenhuis, ’91; Dennis Spilman, ’89; and Craig Klaassen, ’81.

50 Years Ago

January 1967

Earl O. Berge, Clear Lake superintendent of schools since 1957, has resigned effective June 30. Supt. Berge, scheduled to receive his PhD from the University of Iowa on Feb. 4, did not comment on his future plans. He reportedly has been offered superintendencies at several major Iowa high schools.

Files, papers, and other items were strewn about during a break-in at the Lake Crest. A parolee is wanted for questioning in connection with the break-in. He is also being sought by the highway patrol on charges of leaving the scene of a traffic accident. Local police followed a trail of blood from the cafe to a home near north shore where the suspect was living. Carrying a search warrant, officers found blood-stained clothing in the suspect’s room.

Carroll Anderson has resigned as manager of the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. He has not announced future plans.

Mr. and Mrs. Glen Brady are the parents of a baby boy born Jan. 6. The couple has named their new son, John Glenn. He has a sister, Suzanne, age 4 and one-half.

60 Years Ago

January 1957

Mrs. Wayne Toppin and infant on, Jerry Lee, born Jan. 10, was the first baby of 1957 for Clear Lake.

The Rev. George S. Strum, of Zion Lutheran Church, has been selected for a Naval Reserve training cruise, which will take him to Bremerhaven, Germany, leaving from New York. On the return trip, the ship will visit Southampton, England. The cruise is for three weeks.

85 Years Ago

January 1932

Work on the remodeling and redecorating of the Witke Bath House, on the North Shore, has been suspended owing to about 10 feet of snow around the buildings. However, as soon as weather conditions will permit, the work will be rushed to completion.

Donald Goranson, the youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Goranson, is recovering nicely from an attack of scarlet fever.

Max Clausen entertained Donald Phillips, Gilbert Jensen and William Bieber at a picture show and ice cream party in honor of his birthday.