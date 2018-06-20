Remember When 6-20-2018

(Above) Ready for a dip, 1900 style - This carefree group at Bayside Park was dressed in the latest 1900 styles for a swim. Sun burn was not much of an issue, as not much skin was exposed. Large hats were worn by the girls to ward off freckles, long stockings and bathing shoes were also common among the women. Men’s wear included short sleeved shirts, some reminiscent of jail attire, and longer shorts that reached to the knee.

25 Years Ago

June 1993

A morning fire caused considerable damage to the former Amoco Station at 1001 4th Ave. S. (former Highway 106) in Clear Lake on Friday morning. As fire destroyed a gas hose leaking propane gas was ignited. Sufficient gas or fire later blew out the station’s front windows. The station, owned by Tom Nelson, has not been in business for some time, however, a pickup truck and tools in a shop area were destroyed.

The Clear Lake City Council approved permits for two new tourist-related ventures here. Myron Demaray, of Clear Lake, was granted permission to hold a flea market on city property near the Clear Lake High School bus barn Labor Day weekend. A request for a seasonal permit to operate horse and carriage rides for a fee was also approved by the Council. Kevin and Janice Bowers, of Newton, offer carriage rides through the summer month in the City Park area.

Tickets for the Clear Lake Arts Council presentation of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” are now on sale. The show will be held at Stillman Auditorium.

Don Christ, owner of DC Cobbler, has announced his shop at 8 S. 8th St., is closing after eight years.

AirFair’93, a weekend air show at the Mason City Municipal Airport, was well attended. Low cloud cover and persistent rain dampened some of the plans, but static displays and other featured aircrafts were still a hit.

This week a young adult from Nepal arrived in Clear Lake, and as a result, over 1,000 campers at Girls Scout Camp Gaywood will have an international experience without leaving the U.S.A. according to Cindy Findley, camp director. Mara Blon Lama will serve as an international camp counselor at Girl Scout Camp Gaywood this summer. Lama, 22, is from the city of Kathmandu, Nepal.

Approximately 30 Clear Lake students are working energetically this summer to help pay their expenses toward their trip to Spain during their Easter break. Some of their activities include selling sandwiches and pop at Fareway each Saturday, sponsoring car washes, and selling food at vendors events in City Park. This trip, which will involve a two week commitment, is the first such trip to Spain from Clear Lake High School. Prior to this, groups have toured Mexico, and French classes have visited France, but Spanish classes have never experienced Spain. The trip will be led by Spanish teachers Marty Taylor and Lisa Wieck.

The Clear Lake baseball team posted their first conference win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Clarion-Goldfield. The Cowboys touched Paul Bruns for three first inning runs, including a bases loaded double. Bruns soon settled down ad struck out eight in the game, allowing only four hits. Bruns also provided a two-run single.

Sarah Hinrichs led the Lady Vikes to a 17-13 victory over Northeast Hamilton by connecting on four hits, including a triple. Danielle Hughes, Kim Meyer, Kami Keyser and Ellie Pueggel had two hits apiece. Abby Ringus rapped a double.

50 Years Ago

June 1968

The storm that struck the Clear Lake area about 4 a.m. Monday morning brought havoc to the area along the north shore of Clear Lake and to farms in Clear Lake Township. Twin tornado funnel clouds were sighted by Ray Stephens, weather observer for the Mirror Reporter Sunday at 1:10 p.m. Trees and buildings were damaged in the storm.

All roads lead to Clear Lake “The Fun Capital,” of Iowa. So far this season 21,653 campers, picnickers and vacationers have found the way to the two state parks since the Memorial Day weekend began.

A new “religious” theme has been added to the categories of floats for the 4th of July parade.

First Lieutenant James W. Brown Jr., 26, whose parents, Mr. and Mrs. James W. Brown, live at 707 8th Ave. N., Clear Lake, received the Army Commendation Medal while serving with the 1st Infantry Division near Di An, Vietnam.

Dad will be one well-dressed guy if you shop at Reid Clothing for Father’s Day. Specials for the week include: Jantzen swim trunks, $2.95; Haggar slacks, $9; Arrow dress and sport shirts, $4; Prince Consort button down ties, $1.50; and Oshkosh Wash ’N Wear Permanent Crease slacks, $6.95.

94 Years Ago

June 1924

The Green Tree Gardens in the Idleo held its opening Friday night with a good crowd. A fine supper was served, followed by dancing.

The lakeshore from the White Pier to the Lake Shore Hotel, has been cleared of all old boats, rubbish, boards, etc., for the first time in 28 years, according to the personal knowledge of the editor.

Gerald Rubin, eight, had his arm broken in some mysterious manner while playing in the ball park while some horses were grazing there. In some manner, his arm found its way under a horse’s hoof, breaking it just above the elbow.

Lawrence Bless is treating his house to a new coat of paint.

Will the party who took the money that was lying on the Soda Grill radiator please return it at once.

This past week has seen some fluctuation on the price of gas. Gas is now 16¢ a gallon.

Clarence McGowan will deliver gooseberries for canning for anyone interested.

100 Years Ago

May 1918

The electric light plant at Thornton was badly damaged by fire last week and the town was without lights for several days.

Miss Evelyn Minium has opened a day nursery upstairs across from the Electric Light and Power Co. for children under eight years of age.

Miss Burling, county agent, will give a riveting cottage cheese demonstration in Clear Lake soon.

A fellow from Mason City and his wife came over Saturday night to attend a dance at the White Pier. The head of the house imbibed too freely in the flowing bowl and the police had to protect his wife from bodily harm. Booze and the green-eyed monster caused all the trouble.

One of Mary Pickford’s best, “Sunnybrook Farm,” will play at the theater this week.