Remember When 3-15-2017

(Above) Young barbershoppers, 1992 - From Harold Hill to Harold Arians, barbershop music was alive and well in 1992. Pictured (L-R): is David Baker, Matt McNamara, Peter Norris and Sam Langholz, members of the “Unstoppable Me and The Other Three” barbershop quartet. It was unusual, according to their choral teacher and barbershop mentor Harold Arians, for sixth graders to be able to sing and hear four part harmony. Arians, himself, participated in barbershop music. The young quartet performed at at the River City Barbershop Chorus 37th annual spring show. Arians was part of The 18th Street Sound, one of three local quartets that also performed at the show.

25 Years Ago

March 1992

Teamster Local 828, representing the Clear Lake Police Department, and the City of Clear Lake, have reached a tentative contract agreement containing no wage or benefit extensions. The new agreement is essentially the same one the city reached earlier this year with its non-union employees and public works employees.

Heartland Communications Group, Inc. has announced expansion of its operation into Clear Lake. The company was founded in Fort Dodge, Iowa, in April 1966 and currently employs more than 300 people at its corporate location in Fort Dodge and branch offices in Jefferson, Des Moines and Clear Lake. The corporation provides a variety of publishing, tele-marketing, mailing and fulfillment services to many types of businesses, organizations and individuals both nationally and internationally. The Clear Lake location is located alongside TeamQuest, Inc. at 2400 Third Ave. S. Clear Lake was selected for its location and employment pool. Lloy and Sandi Flickenger will lead the new location.

The Clear Lake High School Drama Department will present “Backstage Review” Friday, March 20 in the E.B. Stillman Auditorium. “Backstage Review” is a variety of scenes and one act plays ranging from a satire on classic literature to an adaptation of Greek tragedy.

Clear Lake and Ventura Girl Scouts held an 80th birthday Celebration on March 10.

Two Clear Lake pianists were named winners in the Iowa Music Teachers Association State Piano Auditions. Sam Langholz, son of Paul and Anita Langholz, of Clear Lake, was declared the winner at Level C for 12-13 year olds. Kirk Severtson, son of John and Jana Severtson, of Clear Lake, won Level F for 17-18 year olds.

Dr. Richard Calhoun, D.D.S., and his wife, LaVerne, recently returned from the Dominican Republic after having participated in a missions project sponsored by Medical Group Missions of the Christian Medical and Dental Society. The project was devoted to medical, surgical and dental care.

Newland Foods, Inc., a Clear Lake based company that makes and markets gourmet cooking oils, has received a $100,000 equity investment from the Iowa Product Development Corporation, a division of the Iowa Product Development Corporation, a division of the Iowa Department of Economic Development. Company sales for 1991 were $100,000 and projected 1992 sales are $650,000.

TeamQuest Corporation, of Clear Lake, has begun shipping its new flagship set pf software products to Unisys. TeamQuest supplies the number three computer manufacturer with software that is used to measure computer performance and capacity.

A pair of wild swans has made the Ventura area their home - at least temporarily. The swans have taken up residence at a farm located six miles south of Ventura. They were first sighted last weekend, and as of Tuesday were still residing at the farm.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team capped a successful season by placing four players on the North Central Conference All-Conference team. Juniors Kathy Walls and Kendra Berge were named to the First Team. Walls averaged 25.9 points per game. Berge was known for her frenetic defense in the guard court. Joy Freeseman impressed the league coaches enough to be named to the Second Team. Laura Haugen received Honorable Mention recognition.

Three Clear Lake boys basketball players were honored by the North Central Conference coaches. Junior Paul Bruns led the conference in rebounding and scoring and was a unanimous First Team selection. Scott Schroeder was also named to the First Team. Senior point guard Mark Moeller was named to the Third Team. Moeller broke a school record for assists. He broke Todd Youngstrom’s old record of 204, his career with 215.

50 Years Ago

March 1967

The Clear Lake Fire Department held a special meeting in honor of former chief Keith McGowen, who has moved to Appleton, Wis. McGowan received a desk pen set from the department.

The American Snowmobile Association has been formed as a non-profit corporation by a group of snowmobile enthusiasts in Clear Lake. Because of the tremendous growth of the industry, and the number of everyday users, this should be welcome news, long awaited and regarded by many as being much overdue.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is Cecil B. DeMille’s “The Ten Commandments.”

Grocery specials for the week at Red Owl include: Brimfull Cream Peanut Better, 3 lb. jar, 99¢; Gerber’s Baby Food, 4.5 oz. jars, 12/$1; Pillsbury Cake Mix, 29¢; pork loins, lb., 49¢; pork chops, lb., 59¢; and grapefruit, 10/49¢.

75 Years Ago

March 1942

Don Winnie, John Anderson Jr., and Jim Anderson drove to Des Moines where Winnie enlisted in the Coast Guard. The other two did not enlist but expect to be called soon for physicals.

Frank Barlow and Floyd Kimball were re-elected to the school board. L.W. Sherman was re-elected treasurer.

Iceboat owners are requested to remove them promptly from the ice.

Art Peterson has accepted a job as assistant mail carrier at the local post office.

100 Years Ago

March 1917

The matinee at the Electric Theater will be held Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Cost for the matinee is 5¢ for children and 10¢ for adults. See Wilham S. Hart in the “Return Draw of Draw Egan,” a big two-fisted fun totin’ fighter. Also see Theda Mara in “The Eternal Sapho.”

Dr. A.A. Joslyn went to Iowa City to attend a dental convention.

High lace boots are on sale at Hunttings Shoe Co. for $4, $4.50 and $5. These boots are a real stylish hit.

The sudden death of Mrs. W.H. Hughes in the early hours of Monday morning came as a surprise and shock to the community where she has lived for the past 12 years, winning the love and esteem of all those who knew her.