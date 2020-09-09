Remember When 9-9-2020

(Above) 1995 Varsity Cheerleaders - Cheering on the varsity football team in 1995 are front row (L-R): Theresa Harlan, Jill Minard, Michelle Buffington. Back row (L-R): Holly Melhus, Meribeth Bernard, Estella Ibarra, Ali Secory and Amber Wass.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

September 1995

In Clear Lake, three City Council positions will be decided in the regular city election. Rhonda Mann, an at-large representative to the City Council, has announced she will not seek re-election. First Ward Councilman Art Tesar and Third Ward Councilman Nels Larsen have stated they will both run again. In Ventura, Council seats currently held by Dar Avery, Junior Rayhons and Dr. Norman Held will be decided.

The show must go on, or will it? Management at The Surf Ballroom says it has been flooded with calls concerning the upcoming Waylon Jennings concert, set for Friday, Oct. 6, in Clea Lake. As of now, the show will go on as planned, said Russ Ripen, Surf manager. Jennings, 58, recently canceled 11 concerts set for September in the wake of his hospitalization.

Clear Lake firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire at the former Fashion Shop building on Main Ave. The building is being renovated to house “Just For Kids,” an upscale consignment store.

Winners in the Ventura Centennial Beard Contest were: fullest beard, Ron Davis; longest beard, Verlynn Ostendorf; best effort, Edward Snopek; and four-week beard, Mark Wyss.

Football is a game of emotion and the Clear Lake Lion football team gave Head Coach Fred Wieck 100 times more emotion than last week, as they topped Garner Friday night, 28-0. J.J. Sanchez led the rushing with 110-yards on 27 carries. Ted Secory pounded out 68-yards in five carries. Jeff Lewis improved is passing efficiency, going two for six for 28-yards.

The Ventura Vikings gave the Newman-Catholic a scare Friday night. The Knights barely escaped the Vikings with a 17-12 win. Dan Fields passed for 161-yards. All-State receiver Andy Luscomb had four receptions for 57-yards. The ground attack was led by Tom Menke, who rushed for 83-yards on 24 carries.

The Ventura volleyball team had a set back when they lost their setter, Erin Watson, to a broken collarbone she suffered in a rollerblade accident. Northeast Hamilton defeated the Lady Vikes in three sets. Allison Cooper led the team with seven kills. She also served 16/17 with two aces. Abby Ringus led the team in serve reception. The third annual Tour and Taste of Clear Lake bike race was held last weekend. A total of 79 riders competed in the road race portion of the competition, while 54 raced through downtown Clear Lake in the criterium race.

50 Years Ago

September 1970

Third District Republicans will hold a district-wide fund-raising buffet dinner Saturday evening at the Surf Convention and Civic Center. The dinner is being held in honor of Congressman H.R. Gross, in recognition for his many years of service to the people of the Third District, the state of Iowa and the nation.

Two men have filed nomination papers for posts on the Ventura School Board. Tom Treloar and Arnold Pueggel are uncontested for the vacancies by the expiring terms of Bob Cash and Dorance Rosendahl.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is “Woodstock,” starring Joan Baez, Joe Cocker, Arlo Guthrie, Jimi Hendrix, many other artists and 400,000 other beautiful people.

75 Years Ago

August 1945

Charles Flemming, who recently purchased 15 lots on the west side of West St., and three lots on the east side, said that he will not construct his motel until 1946 on account of the difficulty of obtaining building materials. Eventually Mr. Flemming plans to build a 15 or 16 unit motel on the property.

E.B. Stillman purchased the Buss building that now houses the post office from Mr. and Mrs. Herman Buss. The building was offered to the Legion at $16,000. The building was constructed in 1904.

Frank Foster is having his farm buildings wired for electricity.

100 Years Ago

August 1920

Andrew Peterson has recently completed a deal whereby he becomes owner of the Stratton Shoe Store.

Will Henry is in Rochester this week to consult with Dr. Mayos regarding his health.

There will be another one of those enjoyable dances in the Adolph Grell barn Saturday night. A three piece orchestra will play. Tickets are $1, spectators are 25¢.

The fall footwear at Oluf T. Hansen & Co. is showing the Paddock Boot, a swagger style with perforated wing tip, with square toe and modified military heel. Some have cloth tops.