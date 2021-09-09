Remember When 9-8-2021

(Above) 1971 Clear Lake Police force - The Clear Lake Police Department boasted eight men in 1971. Pictured (L-R): is Police Chief Richard Latham, Jim Frampton, Herb Garlock, Jr., Jim Wieser, Kurt Freudenburg, Larry Sidmore, Dave Briggerman, Merle Beresford and Lenna Wilder.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

September 1996

There were anxious moments at Saturday’s hydroplane races, as one of the racers was pulled to safety and resuscitated on shore after his boat overturned during a race. The boater was trapped when the latch on the cockpit of his boat failed to release after his boat flipped during a race. Attempts to right the boat were unsuccessful, but rescuers were finally able to free him. His unconscious body was pulled to a rescue boat and taken to shore.

The board of the Landfill of North Iowa is slated to hear a request from the City of Clear Lake to waive its trapping policy during the city’s clean-up days. Without the waiver, local officials say they may be forced to cancel the free service for citizens.

North Iowa Area Community College and partnering school held a grand opening/ribbon cutting for the new Area Two Automotive Technology Center at Clear Lake High School.

Peter and Paula Halverson, of Ventura, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Jenny Hackenmiller and Jason Currier were married June 7, 1996, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City.

Katherine Jensen will observe her 100th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 14. Katherine was born Sept. 14, 1896.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Mary Rosenthal, new owner of Baskin-Robbins, located at Plaza 210, Highway 18 East, Clear Lake.

LeaAnn Lunn, of Clear Lake, was among 12 Iowans presented with the Governor’s Lifesaving Awards at the Iowa State Fair by Governor Terry Branstad.

Construction work on the Avenue of the Saints, the Mason City By-Pass U.S. Highway 18, is on schedule according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Britt Resident Construction office.

The Clear Lake Yacht Club named its 1997 officers: Secretary/treasurer Dave Roberts, Head Judge Craig Caslavka, Commodore Jeff Nicholas and Vice Commodore Fred Wieck. Other board members include: Bill Casey, Cheryl Dwyer, Charlie MacNider, Margaret Osmundson, Brent Rolland, Russell Schurtz and Jamie Zachar.

In their season opener on Friday, the Clear Lake Lions went up against number four New Hampton with revenge on their minds. It was the Chickasaws that handed Clear Lake the third loss last year, ending the Lions’ playoff hopes. Despite the added enthusiasm, New Hampton lived up to its ranking and beat Clear Lake, 29-13. Quarterback Justin Washburn completed six of 14 pass attempts, with one touchdown. Ted Secory led the team on the ground, gaining 25 yards in 12 attempts.

If Ventura Football Coach Mark Kuehl had to pick a player of the week he said he couldn’t do it as the group made a great team effort. The Vikings topped Clarksville 6-0 in overtime. Ventura’s winning score came on a seven-yard run by junior Will Pueggel in overtime. The Viking defense held Clarksville to 136-yards rushing and just 12-yards passing.

The Clear Lake cross country team had a strong showing at the Newman Invitational. Tom Zirbel led the boys with a time of 17:40, good enough for a second place finish. Erin Oelschalger led the girls team placing eighth with a time of 13:12.

50 Years Ago

September 1971

Because of the increasing number of motor vehicles and bicycles, and the increasing number of careless bicycle riding complaints reported by concerned citizens and observed by the police, the Clear Lake Police Department is launching a bicycle safety campaign with the cooperation of the Clear Lake school and hopefully with the cooperation of the parents.

Richard K. Peterson will join Crosby Ingersoll and Tom Miller on the ballot for two directors terms on the Clear Lake School Board.

Clear Lake’s first football game will be Sept. 10, against Forest City, at home. Coach Norm thesis said the junior crop is showing real progress.

Grocery specials for the week at Jensen’s Red Owl include Old Style Beer, 12 pack cans, $1.89; Betty Crocker Cake Mixes, 3/89¢; Oxydol, 3 lb. box, 67¢; Folger’s Coffee, 3 lb. can, $1.99; Bartlett Pears, lb., 10¢; homemade ham loaf, lb., 69¢; and Canadian style bacon, lb., 89¢.

75 Years Ago

August 1946

The class of 1930 held a reunion at the State Park Sunday. A short memorial service was held for Harold Beedle, missing in action in World War II.

A sudden cool streak in the weather has descended in this vicinity making people think of dragging out their long underwear.

Most of the retail stores have announced they will remain closed Labor Day which will give them a two day holiday including Sunday.

Military services were held for Charles Beers, 26, who was drowned when the car in which he and Mrs. Beers were riding plunged into the lake just east of Willow Inn. He was employed by the Ventura Creamery.

Returning letter winners from last year’s football squad include: Chuck Crane, Dick Patterson, Hans Sorenson, Dan Jacobson, Veryle Hendricksen, Allan Tarr, Rae Bieber, Tom Joslyn, Leroy Olson, and Rollin Swanson.

100 Years Ago

August 1921

Clear Lake has the honor of winning in the baby contest at the North Iowa Fair. The most nearly perfect baby in the county is Miss Marguerite Kennedy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Kennedy, Jr. her score was 95.9 percent.

Jesse Hanson died suddenly at St. Luke’s Hospital of a ruptured appendix. He leaves a wife and five children to mourn his departure.

The King’s Heralds of the Methodist Church gave a program in the country home of Mrs. A.R. Meyers. Adults brought sandwiches, a little sugar and a lemon.

Fresh eggs are 30¢ a dozen at the Basket Grocery.

Mrs. Most Kimball received a letter from the government that her son, Harry, who died and was buried in France, had arrived overseas. She expects every day to receive notice of the body being shipped from New York.