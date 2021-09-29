Remember When 9-29-2021

(Above) Team spirit in 1996 - Homecoming spirit traveled throughout Clear Lake in 1996, as high school students followed up a Homecoming pep rally with a Spirit Train tthrough downtown Clear Lake. Here, Central School students shared in the fun as the Spirit Train passed their school.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

September 1996

The Ventura Protective Association has voted unanimously to sell the Ventura Community Hall on or after April 1, 1997. Needed repairs of the building were estimated at $40,000 or more.

Petitions asking the Clear Lake School Board to call a special election to seek a bond issue for building a new elementary building and a classroom addition at the junior high are being carried door to door throughout the Clear lake School District.

The Clear Lake Police Department has filed charges of attempted murder and sexual abuse in the first degree against a Mason City man involved in an incident that occurred Aug. 26 in Clear Lake.

Danielle Hughes and Mike Menke were honored as Ventura’s Homecoming queen and king Friday afternoon. Following a coronation ceremony and pep rally, the two led a parade through Ventura and presided over Ventura’s Homecoming football game Friday night.

The Clear Lake Noon Lions Club is again providing the transportation for Clear Lake’s Edna Klaassen to deliver a truck-load of goods to South Dakota Indian Missions. Klaassen, who is making her 26th trip to the reservations, annually collects food, clothing, toys and many other items to give to the resident of the reservations.

Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Brad E. Christenson has been decorated with the Army Commendation Medal.

The Clear Lake Board of Realtors recently elected its new officers for 1996-97: president, Sandy Hejlik; vice president, Ellen Oberbroeckling; secretary, Win Watson; treasurer, Larry Day; and directors, Don Jackson, Dean Molinsky and Gary Johnson.

The Surf Ballroom will host a stop of the MotorIoway tour on Monday. There will be “big iron” from the 1960s, flatheads from the 30s, two-cycle “creamers” and others that show the genius of Rudolf Diesel. One hundred fifth vintage automobiles will have a send-off from the steps of the Iowa State Capitol on Oct. 5. From there, they will be covering 1,000 miles of Iowa’s roads, including a special overnight stop at the Surf Ballroom on Oct. 7.

Head Volleyball Coach Angela O’Tool was excited with her team’s, 3-0, win over Eagle Grove. “Now play that way the rest of the season, and we’ll be successful,” said O’Tool. Erin Pleggenkuhle was a huge contributor with five kills, seven assists, 15/17 serving and three digs. Also playing well was Steph Eliasen who had three kills, six aces and five digs. Alissa Grell added three kills and two aces.

The Ventura Vikings say their record evened out at 2-2 with a Homecoming loss to North Central in a Class A, District 10 matchup, The Falcons downed the Vikings, 28-8. Weather may have played a part in the game, as rain fell in sheets at times and temperatures hovered around 50. Jared Ringus had a successful night, carrying the ball 30 times for 150-yards. Mike Menke had 58-yards on 14 carries. Quarterback Luke Brager completed four of 10 passes for 12-yards.

50 Years Ago

September 1971

Effective Oct. 1, Clear Lake will take part in the government’s funding program to aid the unemployment situation. The action was taken at Monday night’s Clear Lake City Council meeting.

Construction has started on a new addition to the Community State Bank, 210 1st Ave. N. The 34’x52’ addition will be built on the southwest side of the building.

Members of the Clear Lake Pom Pom squad are: Jan Zuehlke, Bernice Erickson, Linda King, Nancy Lambert, Terry Young, Dori James, Maureen Cookman and Gayle Nickerson.

Six former Clear Lake football players are now playing on the NIACC football team, Doug Bieber, Mark Byington, Terry French, Al Hayward, and Rick and Rod Ott.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter’s Super Valu include: Elf Brand Saltines, 1 lb. box, 19¢; Flav-o-rite Cheese Spread, 2 lb. box, 89¢; Lido Ampler Panty Hose, 2/$1; Super Value Coffee, 3 lb. can, $1.99; Robin Hood Flour, 25 lb. bag, $1.79; Oscar Mayer Lunch Meats, 8 oz., 49¢; and turkeys, lb., 59¢.

75 Years Ago

September 1946

According to L.S. Knutson’s rain gauge, a total of 6.50” of rain fell from Sept. 4 to Sept. 9.

Ten lettermen return this year to the Lions football squad with Don Heston as coach. Returning are: Ray Bieber, Allan Tarr, LeRoy Olson, Tom Joslyn, Chuck Crane, Hans Sorenson, Rollin Swanson, Ron Petersen, Veryl Hendrickson, Don Jacobson and Dick Patterson.

The Clear Lake Woman’s Club opened the year with a style show at the All Vet’s Social Center. Merchandise from Nichol’s Shop and O.T. Hansen were modeled.

Reorganization of the Lake Mfg. Co. was announced. The company located at 313 West South St. has been manufacturing Oil Rite Hog Oiler, which the firm will continue with the addition of two other patents in the near future.

100 Years Ago

September 1921

Remains of Max Rasmussen arrived here from France on Sept. 16. The funeral services were held Sunday in the Congregational Church. Thus another soldier boy has been brought home from the battlefields of France to be buried here.

The circus at Mason City last Thursday was largely attended. Bad times don’t effect these good shows.

Clare Alder had his foot crushed last Friday while working on the White Pier.

Joe Bronner is fixing defective chimneys and cisterns this week in Ventura.

The quick action of a simple witch hazel camphor, hydrastis, etc. as mixed in Lavoptik eye wash, will surprise Clear Lake people for curing weak, strained eyes. Aluminum eye cup free at Etzel Drug Co.