Remember When 9-23-2020

(Above) 1995 Lakes Ambitious Feeder 4-H Club - Members of the Lakes Ambitious Feeder 4-H club include front row (L-R): Mike Pieper, Brent Larson, Zachary Law, Connor Turek, Brandon Young, Ross Seidel, Matt Petersen, Travis Young. Center (L-R): Joey Dudley, Andy Scarrow, Andrew Nickerson, Tyler Turek, Joe Meyer, Al Nickerson (co-Leader). Back (L-R): Co-Leaders Sterling Young and Kathy Holck, Ryder Seidel, Lucas Seidel, Dean Walston Jason Norris, Matt McNamara and Roger Walston (co-leader).

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

September 1995

A sudden storm Sunday afternoon proved deadly for a fisherman on Clear Lake. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after lightning struck his fishing pole and traveled through his body.

An at-large position on Clear Lake’s City Council will be the only contested race in the Nov. 7 election. However, that race should be an interesting one, with an 82-year old former mayor and Councilman opposing a 30-year-old interested in the political process. Carl Hankenson, 82, and Ben Furleigh, 30, will square off in the at-large race for Council.

In a year full of historical significance for veterans, Clear Lake’s war heroes and their families will celebrate another milestone. Saturday, Sept. 30, V.F.W. Post No. 4868 and its Auxiliary will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a special weekend celebration.

W.A. Krause, president and CEO of the Krause Gentle Corporation and its subsidiary, Kum & Go Food Stores, has announced the latest winner of the Kum & Go Milk Club program is Davie Schroeder, of Clear Lake. Schroeder became the fifth winner of a year’s supply of milk from Kum & Go.

Army Maj. Jeffrey L. Riley has arrived for duty at Camp Zama, Honshu, Japan. Riley, an operations officer, is the son of William and Jean Riley, of Clear Lake.

The Clear Lake Lion football team expanded its winning steak to three by posting a second shutout in three weeks. The Lions defeated the Waukon Indians, 39-0 on Friday. Ted Secory got his first 100-yard game, gaining 110-yards on six carries. J.J. Sanchez hit the entry mark again, gaining 105-yards.

The Ventura Viking football squad started out with a victory over Nora Springs and a close loss to powerhouse Newman, but they have lost their last three games, falling victim to Alden, 18-0. This was not a good week for the Vikings, accumulating only 108-yards of offense and allowing 206-yards on defense. Coach Mark Kuehl said injuries are playing a big part of that lack of production. Some bright spots were two interceptions by Dan Fields and four fumble recoveries by Isaac Larson and Andy Muff.

The Clear Lake volleyball team had another inconsistent week, getting a good win and some disappointing losses. Kirsten Bartelson’s 10 straight serves helped give her team a win over Eagle Grove. The Lions showed some offense in the match with Krista Fritz, Heather Liston, Andrea Jennings and Steph Elliason combining for 41 kills. Liston led the defense with eight blocks.

Bill Bunn and Ry Lahner, both of Clear Lake, are members of the 1995 Upper Iowa University football team. Marty Fredericks and J.D. Miller are playing for Wartburg College.

50 Years Ago

September 1970

Cheering on the varsity football team this season are Jeannine Aastrup, Cindy Walls, Cheri Ungs, Connie Garlock, Barb Travaille, Sue Ritter, Ann Nelson, Connie McDonald, LuAnn Hanson and Sue Ransom.

A series of films, lectures and small group discussions to better inform the youth of Clear Lake on topics which include drug abuse, alcohol, tobacco and their effects are being offered at Clear Lake High School.

The First Congregational Church of Clear Lake will observe its centennial Sept. 20-27.

Clear Lake and Forest City tied, 6-6, in the season opener Friday night.

Spend a fun filled weekend at the Holiday Motor Lodge. The Bar Harbour Singers will provide entertainment. The cost of a beautiful room is $13 per couple a night. Enjoy the heated swimming pool.

75 Years Ago

August 1945

Roscoe Miller sold one business and bought another in the last few days. He sold the dairy, which he has operated since the death of his brother, Paul, and father, and purchased the Knutson Hardware. It is coincidental that two of the oldest trade names in Clear Lake will change as a result of the transaction.

A charging fast 1945 football team of Lions trampled Garner in the opening game, 32-0.

The Clear Lake schools are fortunate in having both music instructors back again. Betty Donaldson heads the vocal department and John Kopecky, who has been here for several years, heads the instrumental department.

90 Years Ago

September 1930

The Rev. J.V. Bacci, who has been the pastor of the local Catholic Church for the last 14 years, will be honored at an informal entertainment event to be held at the local golf and country club house. This entertainment is held in celebration of the silver jubilee of the Rev. Bacci, who is also chaplain of St. Mercy’s Hospital in Mason City.

I.M. Callanan, proprietor of the Callanan Clothing Store returned from a vacation to northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Sept. 25 will mark the finish of the first year’s work of Henry Volstad as president of the Clear Lake Commercial Club. Mr. Volstad has helped to bring many conventions and persons to Clear Lake.