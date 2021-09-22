Remember When 9-22-2021

(Above) CL Homecoming candidates 1996 - Clear Lake named their 1996 Homecoming queen and king candidates. There were front row (L-R): Lani Grabinski, Katie Hall, Kerri Copley, Ali Secory, Erin Pleggenkuhle and back row (L-R): David Hopper, Ted Secory, Scott Lester, Greg Johnson and Josh Baker. A spirit train led the royalty and high school students to the City Park Bandshell for a public reception.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

September 1996

A Clear Lake pilot escaped serious injury after he was forced to land his homemade plane in a soybean field when it lost power. Doug Rozendaal, 38, flew his plane through a crepe-paper ribbon over the newly paved runway at the Hampton Airport as part of a special ceremony. Seconds later, he was forced to land his Cassutt single-engine plane in a bean field. The pilot suffered only a broken leg and facial lacerations.

The All-Veterans Board of Directors voted Sept. 17 to proceed with plans to demolish the 70-year-old structure on the premise which has sat empty for some 30 years. However, the board agreed to meet with members of a committee which has been searching for a way to save the building since October 1995.

The Clear Lake School Board heard preliminary proposals from two architectural firms regarding the addition of six classrooms, a technology center and expanded music facilities at Clear Lake Junior High School.

In what has already been a historic birthday year for the state, Iowa Governor Terry Branstad announced he will hold his 50th birthday bash at the Surf Ballroom here on Nov. 15.

Central School’s Grandparent’s Day was a rousing success with the exception of one incident. The school’s elevator became stuck between the second and third floors, stranding five grandparents and two children for more than an hour. The seven finally escaped by using a step ladder to get out.

Matt and Nancy Brinkman, of Clear Lake, announce the birth of their daughter, Riley Jean, born Aug. 25, 1996. She has a brother, Adam, age 4.

The Lake View Club disbanded this month after 80 years in existence. The club was founded in 1916 when eight farm women, all of whom could see the lake from their homes, organized. The club’s motto was, “Each for the club, the club for each other.” They named the sweet pea as its flower and orchid and green as its colors. Dues were just pennies.

Dennis Springer, of Clear Lake, has been named to the Winner’s Circle as one of the top dealers for DeKalb Genetics Corporation.

Hosting their only home meet of the season, the Clear Lake boys’ cross country team placed third in an 11 team competition. The girls team placed fourth. Top finishers for the boys were Tom Zirbel, in second, David Oelschlager in sixth, and Leif Kennedy in Seventh. For the girls, Erin Oelschlager placed fourth and Liz Jaben was 18th.

The Estherville Midgets were a new addition to Class 3-A District 2 football action this season, and the Clear Lake Lions wanted to show that competition in the district is nothing to balk at. The Lions defeated the Midgets, 25-0. Scott Lester led the Lions’ ground game with 118-yards, and one touchdown.

The Blue Band is playing Friday, Sept. 27, at the Surf Ballroom. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Grocery specials for week at Easter’s Super Valu include: Old Milwaukee Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.89; Frito Lays Ruffles Potato Chips, $1.79; Little Debbie Snack Cakes, 89¢; Tony’s Italian Pizza, 3/$5; John Morrell Sliced Bacon, lb., $1.99; Dubuque Smoked Pork Chops, lb., $3.29.

50 Years Ago

September 1971

Crosby Ingersoll, Clear Lake florist, and Tom Miller, of Tom Thumb, Inc., were elected to director posts of the Clear Lake School Board in Monday’s election.

Season tickets for the Clear Lake football games are $6. All season ticket holders are entitled to a reserved seat. Single game admissions are $1.50 for adults and 75¢ for students.

The Clear Lake Lions’ opener didn’t end as planned, while the Forest City Indians received a break in the form of a safety and beat the Lions, 2-0.

Winnebago Industries came to the Surf Ballroom with tents, units and cars for the industries’ dealer show. Hundreds of dealer personnel were at the show. Exhibits were in the Surf and also in the tents.

Playing at the Lake Theater is Walt Disney Productions “1,000,000 Duck,” starring Dean Jones, Sandy Duncan, Joe Flynn and Tony Roberts.

65 Years Ago

September 1956

Construction has started on the new elementary school building at Ventura by the Peter O. Petersen Construction Company of Clear Lake.

Mrs. Emmabelle Morse was appointed secretary of the Clear Lake Community School District Board of Education at its Monday meeting. She is succeeding Robert F. Ingersoll, secretary of the board since 1953.

Jan Garber, “the idol of the airlines,” will bring the nationally known dance orchestra to the Surf Ballroom for one night, Thursday Sept. 27.

Competition in the Mirror-Reporter’s weekly football contest got real rugged this week with one contestant winning the $8 first price with absolutely no misses whatsoever in the 28 games listed. William R. Bickford was a perfect 28/28 with plenty of upsets, to accomplish this most unusual record. Incidentally, Bill also won first place in the Downtown Quarterback Club’s contest.

90 Years Ago

September 1931

A large barn on the Earl Lambert farm was struck by lightning during the storm Saturday night and totally destroyed. It was filled with straw and as it was some distance from the other farm buildings nothing else was damaged.

Mr. and Mrs. Everett Woolridge have improved their cottage by placing a complete stone foundation under it. They will seal the entire interior with plaster board that will make it possible for them to stay there until real cold weather arrives.

Rev. J.V. Bacci who has been a very efficient and popular pastor of the Clear Lake Catholic Church for the past 18 years has been transferred to Oelwein, a much larger charge. We are sorry to loose Father Bacci from our midst, but are pleased to see him succeed.

Junior Whitesides is happy over the recovery of his bicycle which was stolen from his home some three weeks ago. The handle bars, seat and fenders are missing.