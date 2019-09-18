Remember When 9-18-2019

(Above) 1994 Clear Lake Homecoming candidates - Candidates for the Clear Lake High School Homecoming queen and king in 1994 included front row (L-R): Megan Carney, Jaime Copley, Alexa Russell, Heather Stealy, and Jessica Thul. King candidates included (L-R): Scott Suntken, Vince Chmielewski, Adam Secory, Nick Henningsen and Ryan Bezely. Plans were to announce the queen and king in a 2 p.m. ceremony at E.B. Stillman and to introduce them to the public at 3 p.m. at the Bandshell. The football team will face the Waukon Indians on the football field at 7:30 p.m.

By Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

September 1994

The Serta Mattress Company has announced it will build a 115,000 square foot mattress and box spring facility in Clear Lake this fall. The industry, to be located next to the Cole Sewell Corp on 4th Ave. S., will employ 125 persons within five years. The incentive package agreed to by the city and Serta includes a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant from the state, a $650,000 forgivable loan from the City of Clear Lake, and $125,000 forgivable loan from the Clear Lake Development Corporation in the form of 13.89 acres in the city’s industrial park. As it has with other industrial recruits, the city tied its $650,000 forgivable loan to requirements that the company must meet.

In a flurry of economic good news, it was announced the Cole Sewell Corporation will add 27,250 square feet to its facility on 4th Ave. S. The storm door manufacturer will add the warehouse space, along with 6,250 feet of loading docks at a cost of $841,000. The expansion will result in 45 new jobs over the next two years. Currently the company employs about 140 persons.

It’s far from being built, but the Clear Lake City Council accepted the lone bid for a downtown restroom. A base bid of $58,000 from Dean Snyder Construction was accepted reluctantly by the Council. City officials had originally budget $45,000 for the project. They are hoping to bring the costs down.

Poll workers had to call the election commission twice for more ballots, as voters turned out in high numbers for Tuesday’s School Board election. After more than two hours spent tabulating the paper ballots, newcomers Michael Baker and Lynne Scribbins were elected. Incumbent William Kennedy’s bid for his 10th year of service was rejected. Final canvassing of the votes showed Baker with 793 votes, Scribbins with 761 and Kennedy with 276. In Ventura, two incumbents were unchallenged in the board election. Larry Costello and David Pueggel will return to service.

Clear Lake will be home to a new motel this year. Representatives of Americinn Motel have proposed building a two-story, 48-room motel with an indoor pool on North 25th St., in the Fieldstone Addition. The new motel will boost the number of local motel rooms to 358. The community also has 12 bed and breakfast rooms.

Jodi Klaudt, daughter of John and Sandy Klaudt, of Clear Lake, and Mark Holck, son of Maynard and Shirley Holck, of Britt, were married Aug 5, 1994, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, by the Rev. Dean Hess.

Larry Molencamp, a Ventura native, has been named as the new manager at Easter’s in Clear Lake. Molencamp is replacing Bob LaKose, who retired.

A Cedar Falls couple has announced plans to construct a go cart track and 18-hole miniature golf course in Clear Lake. Ron and Connie Coffman have purchased 3.5 acres of Highway 18 frontage, just east of Interstate 35 for the development of Coffman Carts.

The Clear Lake cross country team made a strong showing as they hosted the 1994 Clear Lake Invitational. Both the boys team and the girls team placed fourth. The boys were led by sophomore Tom Zirbel, who placed fifth with a time of 18:18. Maegan Plagge and Ginny Roper tied to lead the Lions with a time of 13:43, for 19th place.

Decorah’s speed left the Clear Lake Lions football team gasping in a 25-8 defeat. Clear Lake’s lone TD was set up by a Mark Ebeling pass to Otto Simmering to the Decorah 30. Nick Henningsen broke through the line and raced for his third touchdown of the season.

50 Years Ago

September 1969

A proposal announced by the Clear Lake City Council would turn over the city’s garbage collection service and future operations of the sanitary landfill system to a private contractor, with the city sharing receipts.

Work in the 11 and one-half miles of Interstate 35 stretching from one-half mile south of Highway 106 to one-half mile north of Highway 9, east of Hanlontown, is going according to schedule. The E.M. Dusenberg Co., Clear Lake, which has the grading contracts, expects to complete work in June.

Dutch elm disease is taking its toll on trees in Clear Lake. The first diseased tree was discovered here in July 1966 and to date 173 have fallen victim to the dreaded fungus.

Dr. Rae Bieber, Clear Lake dentist, was elected as director of the Clear Lake Board of Eduction in Monday’s school election.

The First United Methodist Church, in Storm Lake, was the setting for the wedding of Marcia Lou Small and Douglas Grabinski. The vows were exchanged Saturday, Aug. 23.

60 Years Ago

August 1959

Purchase of the Lake Theatre building by Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Knutson was announced today. The building houses the Lake Theatre and the Lake Barber Shop.

Razing of the former Clear Lake Mirror building across the alley from the fire station started Friday. The space will be utilized as a parking area.

Douglas Charlesworth, the six-year old grandson of Dr. and Mrs. J.T. Charlesworth, was among the children on the playground of a Houston, Texas school when an exploding bomb killed three children and two adults. Douglas escaped injury in the blast though a child standing next to him was killed.

Several huge cranes have been seen in the Kaster’s Kove area.

The award for construction of the new Clear Lake post office was made today, H.R. Gross congressman phoned from Washington, D.C.

90 Years Ago

September 1929

Cletus Chizek, who two years ago graduated from the State University of Iowa in the College of Commerce, has now been elected as an instructor in accounting in the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, Ind.

Mrs. James McCormick announced the opening of a piano studio. She is a graduate of the Northwestern Conservatory at Minneapolis, and has 15 years of experience.

Cyril Church has rented the old P.D. restaurant building and has put in a soda fountain. He will serve luncheonettes. He also has a good line of cigars, candies, etc.

L.E. Ashland has purchased a one and one-half ton Chevrolet truck to be used in carrying his merchandise to Garner and Forest City, at which places he operates stores.

Harold Beedle, a traveling man selling Schaefer’s fountain pens, has located in Clear Lake and is occupying the Peterson house near the creamery.