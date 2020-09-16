Remember When 9-16-2020

(Above) Ventura Homecoming, 1995 - All Ventura students got into the spirit of Homecoming in 1995. Each class thought of its own theme and participated in a Homecoming parade following a pep assembly. Andy Luscomb and Ellie Pueggel were crowned as the Ventura High School Homecoming king and queen.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

September 1995

Voters have returned incumbent Ron Andrews, along with newcomer Joel Secory, to the Clear Lake School Board. Andrews was seeking a third term on the board. His re-election makes him the longest serving member of the five-person board. In Ventura, Marcia McNulty and Larry Eichmeier retained their seats on the board.

Clear Lake voters overwhelmingly renewed a 67-cent physical plant and equipment levy on a 722-119 vote.

The Clear Lake Police Department is asking the public for help in finding the persons responsible for shooting windows out of a number of local vehicles. Eleven such incidents were reported by Sunday morning.

Hollywood wasn’t what Eryn O’Hare, a graduate of Clear Lake High School, had in mind when she filled out papers to be an extra in the movie, “Twister,” a Stephen Spielberg film. O’Hare was recently cast as an extra to play a farm wife in the movie, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton. Casting crew members said she had the exact “look” they were looking for. Part of the movie was filmed in Eldora, Iowa, near Ames, where O’Hare lives. Eryn is the daughter of Tom and Cheryl O’Hare, of Clear Lake. She is a 1989 graduate of Clear Lake High School.

Groundbreaking was held Sunday for Clear Lake’s first home built under the auspices of Cerro Gordo County Area Habitat for Humanity. The Clear Lake home will be built on the lot located in the southwest corner of North 7th St. and 8th Ave. N.

Clear Lake students, alumni, retailers and other groups are invited to participate in downtown window painting for Clear Lake’s Homecoming week, Sept. 24-20.

Navy Seaman Recruit Jesse D. Kaiser, son of Julie McQuaid, of Clear Lake, recently completed U.S. Navy basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Ill. He is a 1992 graduate of Clear Lake High School.

Navy Ensign K. Sorbo, son of William and Cheryl Sorbo, of Clear Lake, was recently commissioned in his present rank upon graduation from naval Reserve Officers Corps Unit, Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill.

Specials for the week at The Sandbar Restaurant and Lounge, 211 N. 4th St., include oven roasted ham with scalloped potatoes, pan fried chicken with potatoes and gravy, chicken and noodles and lasagna.

Tom Zirbel paced the Lions at Clear Lake’s cross country Invitational last week at All Vets Golf Course. Zirbel was fourth overall, just :21 seconds off first place. For the girls, Erin Oelschlaeger finished 14th.

All Vets Golf Course held its Clear Lake Seniors Tournament with 65 golfers in attendance. Clear Lake’s Dean Monson won his 10th senior event, shooting a 71 to win his age bracket by one stroke and shooting low score for the tournament.

50 Years Ago

September 1970

The new Fareway Store at 7 S. 8th St. will hold its official Grand Opening this weekend, according to Burdell Martin, manager. Roger Jacobson is the meat department manager. The store with its 300 by 100 foot lighted, paved parking lot is the latest of 33 stores owned by the Boone-based company. There are 21 employees.

Action was taken at a meeting of the board of directors of Handicap Village, to immediately proceed with construction of two cottages at the Handicap Village site this year.

Tom Miller is the new president and Bob Halford, the vice president, of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce for the 1970-71 year.

75 Years Ago

August 1945

Forest Wilbur Coe, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Coe, Ventura, enlisted in the Navy.

This year 739 students are enrolled in the local schools from kindergarten to the senior class.

Fifty one were out for the Lions football team. Bob Heston is coach.

The park board reversed an earlier decision to sell Tourist Park. There were several offers for the two acre plot across from Shady Beach on the South Shore. It has been an eyesore and has had very little use for several years.

T.J. reported in his column in this newspaper that there used to be a cot in the back of the Mirror for tramp printers to use.

100 Years Ago

August 1920

The management of the Rogers Hotel has changed into the hands of James Dougherty and Mrs. Ora Brownlee.

The City Council met in special session to consider the laying of paving between the campgrounds and city limits. No action was taken. To leave this small gap unpaved would be ridiculous.

Thirty five cents is the fare to go between Mason City and Clear Lake on the railway.

Another champion gardener in town is Percy Fistler who supplied this office with many delicious vegetables, which attests to his skill with a hoe and rake.