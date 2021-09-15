Remember When 9-15-2021

(Above) Here piggy, piggy - The greased pig contest was the highlight of the 1996 Ventura Septemberfest activities. Here, the pig escaped the grasp of Jen Rockow, while Deb Cash and others were ready to grab on.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

September 1996

Ventura voters gave their district a resounding vote of confidence Tuesday, as a $1.95 million bond issue was passed by 77 percent of those going to the polls. The official vote on the issue was 449 to 155. The funds will be used for the construction of a new gymnasium and commons area which will provide a new cafeteria. There will also be energy efficiency improvements to six classrooms, as well as improvements in the present gym and upgrades in technology.

Debra Cash was elected as a new school board member at Ventura. She defeated incumbent, the Rev. Daird Korth, 386 to 188. Clear Lake voters turned out in relatively strong numbers to elect a new school board member. Tamara Schwichtenberg defeated Michael Finnegan, 517 to 425.

A high speed chase along Highway 18 and ultimately through Clear Lake’s Main Avenue business district early Friday morning resulted in one arrest. A Plymouth, Minn. man was apprehended after he bolted from authorities after being pulled over on Highway 18 on a speeding infraction. The car, a 1995 green Chevy Camaro, was reported as stolen from Buffalo, Minn.

The Surf Ballroom announced its 1997 Buddy Holly Tribute lineup. The event is set for Jan. 30-Feb. 1. The lineup includes Buddy Holly’s original band, The Crickets, Bobby Vee, Freddie Cannon, Buddy Knox, Johnny Tillotson and The Shirelles.

Clear Lake and Ventura are well represented on the NIACC Homecoming Court. Queen candidates include Alexa Russel and Brooke Fisher, of Clear Lake, and Sarah Hinrichs, of Ventura. Jeff Ruley, of Clear Lake, is a king candidate.

Donna and Bob Furleigh will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with an open house at their farm on Sunday, Sept. 22. Supper, dancing and a program will be part of the fun.

Robert and Rebecca Storbeck, of Ventura, announce the birth of their son, Tanner Lane, born Sept 3, 1996.

Garner-Hayfield gave Clear Lake a scare Friday night, as they led the game 7-6 with 8:30 remaining. In the end, the score was in the Lion’s favor, 14-7. Clear Lake quarterback Justin Washburn competed two passes in nine attempts for 21-yards.

Ventura rolled after Allison Bristow Friday night, 34-8. Will Pueggel was credited with 12 tackles and one interception. Jared Ringus ended the night with 188-yards. Mike Menke ended the night with 84-yards and he caught Ventura’s only pass, a 15-yard gain.

The Clear Lake volleyball team dropped three games and won one against St. Edmond on Monday night. Brandi Halsne had 11 digs, three kills and served at 100 percent. Erin Pleggenkuhle was 11-12 serving with three aces five assists and two kills.

Clear Lake High School French and Spanish students sold 300 tickets for a spaghetti supper served at Ge Jo’s By-The-Lake. The students raised $1,200 to help them fund their respective class trips.

50 Years Ago

September 1971

Preparations are underway at the Surf Convention and Civic Center for what promises to be one of the biggest events this year, Winnebago Industries largest dealer show ever is expected to bring about 800 dealer personnel to the Surf Sept. 14-15.

Mrs. George (Barbara) Fountas, 37, was one of the five “graduating grandmas” who received a high school diploma recently. Through attendance at Adult Basic Education classes held here in Clear Lake, she earned a High School Equivalency Certificate.

William A. Sorbo, of Emmons, Minn., has joined the Clear Lake Bank and Trust Company and has been named assistant cashier by the bank Board of Directors.

Playing at the Lake Theater is, “Doc,”starring Stacy Keach, Faye Dunaway and Harris Yulin.

The Ventura Vikings 1971 season is going to be a special one because it’s the 25th anniversary of football at Ventura. This year there are 30 on the Viking roster, with just two seniors, Doug Christensen and Doug Gray. The Vikings have a new coach, Larry Mitchell.

75 Years Ago

September 1946

Long distance lines between Clear Lake and Mason City are overloaded. Relief will be provided according to the Clear Lake Independent Telephone Co. The 15 circuits between the two cities are loaded beyond their capacity at times. Nine more miles of cables will be placed between the two cities soon.

Beverly Hampel and Janet Root, members of the Clear Lake Daughters of the Land 4-H Club, placed first in the Cerro Gordo Club demonstration at the fair.

Glen Wistey is among the students at Iowa State Teachers College who is battling for a place on the 1946 gridiron squad.

100 Years Ago

September 1921

The Hotel Oaks changed hands last week, the Park Co. disposing of it to Mrs. Ora Bromleee and James Dougherty for the reported price of $25,000. The Park Co. reserved the strip of land in which the electric line makes the loop between Second Street and the lake.

Miss Annabelle Skelton, of Oskaloosa, rented a boat at the White Pier dock Friday night and while she was being taken to Bayside, disappeared over the side. The body was found the next day.

Cylinder oil is 15¢ a quart at Carr’s Garage.

Guy Thomas says the grain crop was good, but the potatoes were ruined by drought.

Roderick Mathews, who had taught in the University at Cairo, Egypt, has been enjoying a visit in the Holy Land the past few weeks.

Clear Lake Market prices include: eggs, 30¢; dairy butter, 30¢; creamery butter, 45¢; corn, 35¢; hogs, $6-$8; cattle, $1.50-$7.