Remember When 9-11-2019

Ventura class of 2007 - These Ventura kindergartners were already looking forward to graduation. The Ventura Class of 2007 was presented with special T-shirts by Superintendent Gary Schichtl. Members of the class include front row (L-R): Megan Smith, Zane Zirbel, Megan Watson, Cody Howell, Courtney Bovenmyer, Riley Finer, Bobbi Jo Imhoff. Row 2 (L-R): Lindsay Amstutz, Jessica Smith, David Turpen, Chelsea Anderson, Andy Carter, Amanda Poole, Jessica Hale. Row 3 (L-R): Blair Boehnke, Steven Wreghitt, Ben Nieman, Anthony Miller, Bayly Bucknell, Bobby Hayes, Kyle Hejna. Back row (L-R): teachers Polly Suntken and Naomi Larson.

By Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

September 1994

Eighty-six bicyclist, including some of the top racers in the Midwest, competed in the 2nd Annual Tour and Taste of Clear Lake Saturday and Sunday. The North Iowa Touring Club, sponsors of the race, said the event is developing a good reputation and is drawing a high quality of competitors. Winners shared a $2,000 purse.

Downtown restrooms were on the City Council agenda again last week - and again bids were rejected. The Council received two bids for the downtown restroom project in its second attempt to find a builder for the project. Again, both bids were above the $45,000 the Council had budgeted for the project. The lowest offer for the job was submitted by Dean Snyder Construction for $51,654.

The Federal Environmental Protection Agency will begin cleaning up a coal tar deposit located near the city’s Water Treatment Plant and City Beach. The coal tar was first discovered in 1987 during the installation of a water main. It was further investigated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and EPA during 1993 and 1994. The clean-up process is expected to take approximately two months to complete.

The Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Board unanimously rejected a preliminary plan by a Clear Lake businessman to install a dock at one of the city public approaches to accommodate 20 boat lifts. Dale Entner, of Sunset Bay Marina, Clear Lake, approached the board about the possibility of constructing a dock at the public approach located at 18th Ave. S.

Three local high school musicians spent 16 days of their summer vacation traveling and performing in seven European countries. Elizabeth McNamara and Alexa Russell, of Clear Lake High School, and Brenda Pueggel, Ventura High School, were nominated by their high school instructors for Iowa’s Ambassadors of Music program.

The Clear Lake High School senior class enjoyed breakfast at Pine Tree Park on their last, first day of school.

Sheila Barlow and Kirk Groeneweg were married Saturday, April 30, 1994 at the United Methodist Church in Clear Lake with the Rev. Fred Lewis officiating.

Bob and Jill Branstad are proud to announce the adoption of a baby boy born April 24, 1994. They have named him Jacob Bennett Branstad.

Ventura football players had their hands full with Mason City Newman in town Friday night. The Knights posted a 53-24 win. The score was 25-0 before Ventura mounted a scoring drive when Dan Fields hit Andy Luscomb from eight yards out for the score.

One play can make a difference. The Clear Lake football team found that statement to be true in their 21-6 loss to Garner-Hayfield. Garner’s Tommy Hartwig scooped up a loose ball and ran it 99-yards down the sideline for the touchdown.

For the first time in recent memory, the Clear Lake volleyball team sat at 2-0. After opening the season with a win against Greene, the Lions faced Webster City in a North Central Conference tilt. After dropping the first game, the Lions cruised through the final three games for a 3-1 win. Liz Leonard finished the night with 11-12 serving, four aces, 3-3 hitting, 1-1 blocking and perfect passing and serve receptions.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Fastco Flour, 5 lb. bag, 59¢; Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.69; Tide Laundry Detergent, 98-110 oz. box, $5.99; Tony’s Pizza, 12”, 2/$4; Ready to Eat Dole Salad, 1 lb. bag, 89¢; Bush’s Baked Beans, 28 oz. can, 89¢; Boneless Arm Roast, lb., $1.79; Top Sirloin Steak, lb., $1.99; Boneless Beef Stew Meat, lb., $2.29.

50 Years Ago

September 1969

From writing a gossip column in the Clear Lake High School newspaper to senior sportswear editor for a New York paper - that’s the success story of Linda Ashland. Linda took time out from her duties at Women’s Wear Daily to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Irving Ashland, of Clear Lake.

Response was enthusiastic when 126 boys were signed up and weighed in Saturday for the first year of activities for Young American Football Inc. First practice for the participating fourth, fifth and sixth graders started Saturday morning at 9 a.m. Norman Theiss, CLHS head football coach, is the supervisor.

Two contests will be decided in the Clear Lake Community School District election Monday, Sept. 8. Opponents for the director post to be vacated by Jack Kennedy are Mrs. Louis (Teeny) Schuler and Dr. Rae L. Bieber.

60 Years Ago

August 1959

The biggest crowd in the four-year history of Ridiculous Day turned out Wednesday. A locomotive powered miniature train was the highlight of the morning’s activities carrying 20 children in a passenger car through the business district. There was bingo, a pie eating contest, square dancing and fireworks.

Arnold Moeller was named president of the Chamber of Commerce.

Ten foot letters have been painted on top of the Clear Lake Bakery to mark Clear Lake to aircraft, announced city clerk, Keith Raw.

Residential construction and remodeling made up most of the $24,600 in building permits issued by the zoning administrator during August.

There are 1,852 students registered for school for the 1959-60 term, an all time high. Due to lack of space, two third grade classes will attend school in the educational wing of the Methodist Church according to Earl O. Berge, superintendent.

100 Years Ago

August 1919

Sam Kennedy is hard at work with a big force of men digging and shipping onions to Des Moines.

Paving on the Mason City-Manly Road was completed yesterday. In 10 days the concrete will be dry and the road will open.

About $4,000 has been subscribed to put the Fertile Road into good condition. Fertile is certainly an enterprising little city.

Byron Pierce has purchased the interest of the Stanfields at Bayside and will continue with the resort.

Repeal of the Daylight Savings Act was accomplished today. The senate voted to sustain the house by passing the repeal measure over president Wilson’s veto.

The campaign against the sale of cigarettes in Hampton will begin at once.