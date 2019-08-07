Remember When 8-7-2019

(Above) Young sailors, 1994 - The Future of Clear Lake sailing looked bright in 1994, with this group who performed well at Clear Lake’s “No Tears Regatta.” Pictured were local sailors who took part in the event front (L-R): Chris Osmundson, Spencer Anderson, Mary DeBartolo, Ashley Kotz, Teal Anderson, Courtney Isaak, Hilary Rinnels, Katy Martin, Ben Gentry, Katie Gentry, Andrew Nicholas. Back row (L-R): Jeff Isaak, Parker Zanios, Assistant Head Instructor Jenny Child, Stuart Schurtz, Junior Instructor Thomas Zanios, Elleson Schurtz, Gunther Langhart and Robert Protzman.

By Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

July 1994

Shoppers are invited to “Walk the Plank in Clear Lake” the remainder of the summer, as re-construction began on the 300 block of Main Ave. Monday morning. Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, will be installing new water lines, brick sidewalk pavers and period lighting along with the new street. Businesses will remain open during all phases of the construction. Special Friday evening events have also been planned through the month to show the public that access to downtown remains easy.

Slates have been finalized for the Sept. 13 school board votes in Clear Lake and Ventura. In Clear Lake, three candidates will be vying for two seats on the board. Nine-year incumbent William Kennedy, will be challenged by newcomers Michael Baker and Lynne Scribbins. In Ventura, two incumbents are the only candidates for the two seats up for a vote this fall. Larry Costello and David Pueggel will seek election on the Ventura ballot.

Elizabeth Strang and Darrin Strike were united in marriage on Saturday, July 2, 1994, at the Grave United Methodist Church, Oelwein.

Dr. and Mrs. Lyle Leiders will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14, at the First United Methodist Church, in Mason City. They live in Clear Lake in the United Methodist Camp.

Jeremy Baker, age five, accepted Grand Champion honors in the Carcass Division of the Open Swine Show at the North Iowa Fair. Jeremy’s father, Denny, had the Reserve Grand Champion in the same competition.

Six out of 10 farmers say their stress levels have increased in the last five years, according to the 1994 Iowa Farm and Rural Life Poll. Two difficult crops of 1992 and 1993 have increased that level. The low yields and pries have forced farmers to adjust their financial management habits.

Newman Catholic Board of Education and the Archdiocesan Education office has announced Mrs. Vicki Steil will be assuming the duties of Principal at Newman Catholic High School.

Ventura has all five of its North Star Conference softball selections returning next season. Those earning recognition this season include: Sarah Hinrichs, First Team; Abby Ringus and Ellie Pueggel, Second Team; Danielle Hughes and Erin Watson, Honorable Mention.

Three Ventura baseball players were named to the 1994 All-North Star Conference baseball team. Frank Rothrock was a first team selection for the Vikings. Senior second baseman Ryan Cash and freshman catcher Mike Menke both received Honorable Mention.

After a season that saw them go 19-16 overall and 10-8 in the Conference, the Clear Lake softball team received another indication of their marked improvement. Three Lion players were named to the 1994 All-North Central Conference First Team. Players named to the list include Brooke Fischer, Krista Fritz and Jennifer Billings were named to the first team. Pitcher Jaime Copley was named to the Second Team. Catcher Angie Hughes and right-fielder Nikki Schinagel received honorable mention recognition.

Grocery specials at Ester Foods include: Skippy Peanut Butter, 32 oz., $2.69; Our Family Potato Chips, 7 oz., 3/$2; Coke and Sprite Products, 24, 12 oz. cans, $6.49; Our Family Bathroom Tissue, 4 roll pkg., 69¢; Miller High Life Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $4.09; Tony’s Pizza D-Primo, 15.4 oz., 2/$5; New Crop Washington Green Giant Russet Potatoes, 10 lb. bag, $1.99; pork chi, lb. $1.59; and Corn King Bacon, lb., $1.29.

50 Years Ago

July 1969

Fourteen girls, competing for the “Miss Clear Lake 1969” title have been kept busy the past two weeks practicing for the pageant, making personal appearances and with other activities that go hand-in-hand with being a beauty contestant. The Miss Clear Lake Pageant will be held in the Junior High Auditorium Saturday evening, Aug. 2, at 7:30 p.m. A motorcade of 20 convertibles carrying the beauty contestants will leave City Park Saturday morning at 11 a.m., moving along Lakeview Dr. to Witke’s. Gov. Robert Ray has indicated he will be on hand to crown the new “Miss Clear Lake.”

Rev. James Kratz literally followed in his father’s footsteps when he became the new pastor of the Clear Lake Christian Church. Rev. David Kratz served the church from 1936-1939.

Jack Lemmon and Catherine Deneuve star in “The April Fools” playing now at the Lake Theater.

75 Years Ago

July 1944

The Red Cross wants 600 blood donors, each to give a pint of blood.

G.W. Darnell, formerly of Ringstead, announces the opening of a dental office just east of Page and Crane’s Lumber.

Pvt. Donald Frazier, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Frazier, was killed in action Invasion Day, June 6, in France.

There are 600 Clear Lakers and 62 Ventura men and women in the armed services at this time.

Ed Russia went to his garden Monday to gather his Duchess apples to find that the trees and garden had been raided. There were only two-thirds of a pail of apples left. In addition to the missing apples, garden vegetables had been trampled and ruined.

90 Years Ago

July 1929

Billy Schober thinks he has the most attractive little roadhouse in this part of Iowa. It is located on the crest of a little bluff overlooking the lake. Here the gentle cooling breeze plays around, when in the average place there is breathless atmospheric silence. This Casino is located on the south shore, past the fork in the roads.

Charles Ritz has purchased a new Ford bus for the use of the Bayside Cubs while making trips.

The informal opening of the Clear Lake Golf and Country Club’s new club house took place Monday night, when 80 couples danced to the music furnished by Jack Frost’s Eskimo’s, of Chicago. These people were from nearly all the towns within a radius of 25 miles.

George Perkins and his sons have taken over the Clark Dairy and are supplying all customers. The Perkins Dairy is having a thriving business.