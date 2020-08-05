Remember When 8-5-2020

(Above) Coaches take a swing in 1995 - Clear Lake and celebrity coaches were ready to have some fun at the annual Booster Club Golf Outing, held at All Vet’s Golf Course in 1995. Clear Lake’s Mike Reysack is shown teeing up his ball on the first tee as coaches (L-R): Brent Rolland, Gary Weber, Tom Lewis, Tom Dunn, Dallas Slagle, Dan Mason and Fred Wieck look on.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

August 1995

There will be contested races in Clear Lake and Ventura School Board elections slated for Tuesday, Sept. 12. In Clear Lake, three candidates are seeking two seats on the school board. Incumbent Ron Andrews is hoping to return to the board for his third term. He will be challenged by Tom Hendricks and Joel Secory. Current board president Mark Ostrander has decided not to seek re-election. In Ventura, five candidates are seeking two seats on that Board of Education. Incumbents Larry Eichmeier and Marcia McNulty are hoping to be re-elected. They will be challenged by Vernon L. Bottorff, Steve Denny and Peter D. Halverson.

After two and one-half hours of sometimes emotional discussion Tuesday night, the Clear Lake Board of Adjustment voted to table a decision on a request by the Sanitary District. The Sanitary District was hoping to receive a conditional use permit which would allow the district to construct an equalization basin near Interstate 35 and the city’s Industrial Park.

The Ventura High School will be having an All School Alumni Reunion during their Centennialfest Celebration in September.

It’s Country Night at The Legendary Surf Ballroom on Friday, Aug. 11. Golden Country Band, playing “some of the best Patsy Cline you’ve ever heard,” will be the featured band.

The Clear Lake Rotary Club recently donated $776 to the Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Department to be used for improving City Park and the Sea Wall area.

“Riding the Wave of the Future: Getting and Using the Internet, CD-ROM and Other Technology” is the topic of a conference scheduled at North Iowa Area Community College.

Lyle Abbas and his son, Doug, of Clear Lake, won gold medals at the Iowa Games held in Ames.

The Clear Lake softball team ended their overall season with some impressive stats and individual accomplishments that overshadowed their 16-20 record. Brooke Fisher, Krista Fritz and Angie Hughes all landed a spot on the North Central Conference First Team, while Jacque Gunsallus and Liz Jaben earned Honorable Mention. In conference hitting, Fisher was number one with a .59 average. In conference pitching, Clear Lake’s Erin Pleggenkuhl ranked 12th overall with an ERA of 4.73 while posting 45 strikeouts.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter Foods include: Milwaukee’s Best Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.49; Washington Peaches, lb., 59¢; Double Top or Special Order Tombstone Pizza, 2/$6; Frito Lay’s Ruffles Potato Chips, 13-14 oz., 2/$4; boneless beef round or rump roast, lb., $1.49; 80% lean ground beef, lb., $1.29.

50 Years Ago

July 1970

Holiday Motor Lodge, “the year-round one-stop entertainment center,” has added new facilities for the comfort and enjoyment of its guests. The nearly completed quarter-million dollar addition includes 16 new units, an enclosed swimming pool covering a 63 foot by 70 foot area and two sauna baths.

About 250 boys who have been active in the Little League and recreation baseball programs will go to Minneapolis on Saturday, Aug. 8, as guests of Clear Lake Bank and Trust. It will be the seventh annual “Knot Hole” gang trip sponsored by the bank according to M.A. Arneson, bank president. The boys will see a game between the Twins and the Oakland Athletics.

The Clear Lake Firemen didn’t have far to go when they got called for a fire in the jail cell of the police station. Two mattresses were burned and there was some smoke damage. The fire was of undetermined origin.

65 Years Ago

July 1955

Cpl. Rodney Heetland, who is stationed with the training section of the U.S. Marines at San Francisco is spending a month’s leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Heetland.

Tommy Gilles, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Gilles, Bayside, was dismissed from Mercy Hospital, Mason City, where he had been since Sunday. Tommy was jumping from the Princess, on which he is employed, to City Dock Sunday afternoon and missed his step, falling against the dock. He suffered several fractured ribs, bruises and shock. Tommy will be confined to his bed for several more days.

Suffering only slight bruises, as a result of falling out of a second story window at her home, Mary Jo Kiefer, 8, was lively as a cricket. She was sitting in the window when she leaned against the screen and toppled out.

90 Years Ago

July 1930

The hardware store of McGowan and Sheridan has undergone extensive improvements in the arrangement of counters and tables for the display of goods, making selections and selling articles more convenient to both customer and salesman.

Superintendent Pease and family, of Buffalo Center, arrived in Clear Lake Saturday and are nicely settled in their home on N. 2nd St.

Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Bailey left Sunday for St. Paul and Minneapolis on a business trip. They will be purchasing Christmas goods for their Variety Store.

Miss Mollie McGowan, Mrs. A.I. Sondrol, Miss Mary Halford and Miss Caroline Sondrol left Monday morning in Miss McGowan’s motor car for a trip through the east. What adventures these ladies will have.