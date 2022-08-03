Remember When 8-4-2022

(Above) Passing a rainy day in 1972 - These kids in 1972 knew how to pass a rainy day. In wasn’t even Halloween, but these little monsters thought up the idea of converting the basement at the Richard Mullins home into a chamber of horrors. Scaring anyone who stepped into the basement were (L-R): Randy Truesdell, Michele and Mark Mullins, John Mason and Bob Lashier. Perched on the piano is Blaine Martin.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

July 1997

Gail Meyer, Clear Lake, has thrown her hat into the ring for election to the Clear Lake School Board. Meyer will challenge incumbents Mike Baker and Lynne Scribbins for one of two seats available on the board.

The names of juveniles age 10 and older who are taken into police custody for a delinquent act will now be reported in the newspaper.

A Clear Lake man was hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday on Main Ave.

What do you get when you cross a hearty volunteer, reflective orange cones and knack for blocking fierce traffic…C.L.E.A.R. project storm drain stenciling. For the third year in a row, volunteers are re-applying a storm drain label, “Caution drains to lake,” to approximately 160 urban street sewer inlets.

“Men in Black” is playing at the theater.

Clubs with news in the “Club News” section include: Ventura Garden Club, C.F.W. Auxiliary, Breast Cancer Group, Stepping Forward and Clear Lake Duplicate Bridge.

Plans are being made to hold a Septemberfest Volleyball Tournament with co-ed teams of six asked to register.

The Clear Lake Children’s Theatre recently performed for children at Little Treasurer’s Day Care. Their performance “Tea for Felicity,” is part of a summer program on community service.

The Clear Lake Lions played the kind of ferocious game their name implies in making their first ever appearance at the State baseball tournament. When it was all over, the team which went in as the number six seed in the eight-team affair had certainly earned the respect it was seeking. The Lions also let it be known their first time at State won’t be their last. The Lions picked up a first round win over Atlantic, 5-3. They suffered a heartbreaking, 6-4 loss in the Semi-finals to Spencer. The Lions ended their seasons with a record of 21-10.

Clear Lake had three girls named to the North Central Conference first team in softball. Liz Jaben, Jacque Gunsallus and Kristin Keefe were all named to the First Team.

Six members of the Ventura baseball team and three softball players have received recognition for their play in the North Star Conference. Mike Menke was a First Team selection. Named to the Second Team were Ryan Buchanan, Will Pueggel and Tom Menke. Aaron Rothrock and Jared Ringus received Honorable Mention. For softball, Angie Avery was named to the Second Team and Tami Ramon and Emily Hiscocks were named Honorable Mention.

Shad Muth, a junior golfer from Clear Lake, will compete in the 29th annual Independent Insurance Agent Junior Classic (IIAJC) in Pueblo, Colo.

50 Years Ago

July 1972

With temperatures in the low 90s hundreds of sun worshippers sought relief from the heat on the beach at Clear Lake State Park.

The Merchants’ Summer Appreciation Dance held at the Surf Convention and Civic Center Saturday night drew over 1,000 persons, filling all booths. The dance was free. Music was by the Sammy Jensen Orchestra.

The Clear Lake Butt’rTopp had some big wins as they grabbed the championship of the Seventh Annual LaCrosse Invitational Softball Tournament.

The Clear Lake Lions were knocked out of sectional tournament action by Forest City, 5-3. Runs were scored by Doug Neuberger, Ron Gerhardt and Don Erickson.

Opening soon at 12 N. 4th St. is Caesar’s Pizza Restaurant and Lounge. Serving pizza, steaks, Henny Penny Chicken and your favorite cocktails.

Net farm income for a group of northeast Iowa farmers for 1971 was down eight percent to $11,289 average in 1971 compared to $14,240 in 1970.

Playing at the Holiday Motor Lodge is, “The Paul New Show.”

75 Years Ago

July 1947

Ornery weather greeted this year’s Fourth of July celebration. The parade was postponed and the fireworks canceled and everyone was unhappy.

The first Soap Box Derby was a howling success. Derby Day in Clear Lake was just as colorful as it is in any of the nation’s racing capitols. Several thousand people lined the fifth of a mile course during the two hours of racing. The sun on the hot pavement of Kennedy’s Hill was scorching. Dean Anderson won honors over 20 contestants. He won a trophy, a trip to Des Moines and a new bicycle.

Governor’s Day will be a gala affair with Clear Lake playing host to many dignitaries. The midway attractions will be the same as July 4. Visiting officials will be taken to the Ritz Sunday morning on the Princess boat where they will have breakfast, returning in time for church. There will be many types of boat races.

99 Years Ago

July 1923

Ted Winnie, the veteran rural mail carrier was agreeably surprised a few days ago when he was handed a sufficient sum of money by the patrons of his route to purchase a new Ford. Ted has been carrier for 20 years.

Last Friday night some unknown party drove an auto over the newly laid pavement between Clear Lake and Mason City. As soon as they discovered the cement was freshly laid, they retraced their tracks. The air was exceedingly blue the next morning when the workmen discovered what had been done.

The past week has seen its share of burglaries. Broken into were the Jack Larson store, Robert Williams Furniture Store and Sondrol’s. Nothing was taken from Larson’s or Williams’ stores. At Sondol’s, bananas were strewn about, several cans of beans were opened, and a sham battle with eggs was indulged in. The culprits were later apprehended and sent at once to the Eldora reform school. They were from Mason City and were boys aged 12, 14 and 16. Let’s hope they can be reformed.