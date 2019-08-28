Remember When 8-28-2019

(Above) First day of school, 1969 - Playground equipment got a workout in 1969 when the school term opened for 2,100 pupils. Here a gang of youngsters enjoyed their favorite of the Four R’s - Recess, on the jungle gym at Lincoln School.

25 Years Ago

August 1994

The music hasn’t died at the Surf Ballroom. Buddy Holly Tribute ’95 will go on as usual, it was announced, despite no news about the fate of Clear Lake’s still-closed Surf Ballroom. Officials from the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced the Chamber will present the Tribute. Holly’s widow, Maria Elena Holly, plans to attend and play a significant role, noted Jeff Nicholas, Chamber President.

For the first time in school history, Clear Lake High School will crown a Homecoming King, as well as a queen, to reign over Homecoming festivities. Five king and five queen candidates will be announced at CLHS on Sept. 16.

Ventura’s 17th Annual Septemberburfest will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, with a variety of activities. The event begins at 10 a.m. with a parade, followed by midway activities at 11 a.m. At noon, kids can compete in a pedal tractor pull. Cow Drop Bingo begins at 1 p.m. at the elementary. Those who don’t mind a little mud, there’s a greased pig contest at 3 p.m. An antique tractor pull will be held at 4 p.m. The festivities conclude with a street dance at 8 p.m. with music provided by Golden Country. A pie auction will also be held with proceeds going to help restore the Ventura Community Hall.

The 2nd Annual Tour and Taste of Clear Lake, a bicycle stage race, will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11. A $2,000 purse is on the line for competitors.

The Clear Lake Women’s Club will start its year with a Tour of Homes, for members only, on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The Clear Lake Arts Council has announced its Artist in the Schools program for Clear Lake and Ventura for the 1994-95 school year. Anyone living in Clear Lake and Ventura who might be interested in housing an artist, or hosting an artist for dinner, is asked to call the Clear Lake Arts Council.

Holly Walston and Cathy Mrosko attended th Marching Auxiliary Drum Major Camp at Wartburg College in Waverly. They were among 125 young people attending the camp. Walston and Mrosko brought home a Grand Champion trophy for a routine they had learned during the week.

Air National Guard Airman Travis S. Schmidt has graduated from the aerospace propulsion specialist (jet engine) course at Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas. Schmidt is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donn Schmidt, of Clear Lake. He is a 1992 graduate of Clear Lake High School.

Rick and Priscella Mayland will operate a new travel agency, known at Lake Travel and Cruise, within the Clear Lake Bank and Trust building.

A 1975 MG Midget was donated anonymously for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church’s annual auction. The car has 19,000 actual miles and will be sold at auction.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Northern Bathroom Tissue, 4 roll pkg., 79¢; Nabisco Snack Crackers, 9-10 oz. box, 3/$5; Frank’s Catsup, 32 oz. bttl., 59¢; watermelon, lb., 19¢; Tombstone Double Top Pizza, 12”, 2/$7; Bush’s Baked Beans, 28 oz. can, 79¢; Hellmans Mayonnaise, 32 oz. jar, $1.99; USDA Choice Ribeye Steaks, 8 oz. each, 2/$5; Iowa Chops, lb., $1.99; and smoked Ham Shanks, lb., 99¢.

50 Years Ago

August 1969

School bells will rung Wednesday, Aug. 27, in Clear Lake, for an estimated 2,100 pupils. The faculty will include 109 teachers and five principals. There will be 28 new teachers this year.

Between 2,000-2,500 bales of hay were burned on the Ron Jackson farm, north of Clear Lake. The fire, believed to have started from a trash burner, happened Saturday about 3:06 p.m.

Mr. and Mrs. Shelby Freeman have purchased the Clear Lake Western Auto Store from Mr. and Mrs. Harold Cook, 412 Main Ave.

The new Holiday Station Store is now open at the corner of 7th Ave. N. and 2nd Place N. The business is under the management of Duane Van Horn, of Humboldt. A grand opening will be held.

Grocery specials for the week at Jensen’s West-Side include: Blue Bonnet Margarine, 1 lb. cats., 3/79¢; Hi-C Orange Drink, 46 oz. Can, 23¢; Planter’s Peanut Butter, 18 oz., 49¢; Ore-Ida Shoe String Potatoes, 12 oz., 25¢; Decker’s Braunschweiger, lb., 49¢; Ground Beef, lb., 59¢.

75 Years Ago

August 1944

Verne Petersen, State Conservation Commission Boating Safety Instructor, has given boating demonstrations to more than 3,000 persons this summer.

The corn in the yard of Clarence Borton, 121 S. St., is over 15’ high.

Out at the Sam Kennedy farm, men are at work harvesting the potato crop. The crop is running short on account of poor weather this year.

T.L. Sears has purchased the Campbell half block adjourning the city park and plans to build an apartment house with 14 or 18 units.

Users of the filthy weeds wrapped in paper were learning to chew, roll their own or smoke cigars as the last package of cigarettes disappeared from Clear Lake shelves. Shortage is due to the trucking strike.

100 Years Ago

August 1919

Foster Hill’s parents are looking for him home now any day. He is one of the last of the Pence Grove boys to return home from the war.

The Des Moines, Clear Lake auto route is being marked this week. E.H. Gray and others are doing the work. This route is 120 miles. Any other route is 150 miles.

Wilbur Eagle was detained in New York to parade there with his division.

Addison, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bert Jacobson, met with a severe accident while the family was down in Fort Dodge. He was playing around a swing when it struck him forcibly in the head.

Fred Moffett is again selling the old reliable Buick auto.

R.R. Rogers was elected city clerk.