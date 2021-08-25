Remember When 8-25-2021

(Above) Bayside roller coaster - The roller coaster at the Bayside Amusement Park was also a victim of the 1931 tornado. -Photo courtesy of Clear Lake History Book

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

August 1996

Ventura is battling to keep the community center solid. The mortar in the brickwork on the south side of the 50-year old building is crumbling. Water leaks through the roof and walls of the building. All of the proceeds from this weekend’s Septemberfest celebration will go toward repairs on the building. The building, which is owned by the Ventura Protective Association (fire department) is often rented for receptions, classes and other special occasions. The structure has had only limited upkeep.

It appears enrollment at Clear Lake public schools may be down for a second year, according to numbers presented to the School Board Monday night by Superintendent Steve Voelz. Preliminary total enrollment this fall is 1,620, down 37 from a year ago. A larger than normal kindergarten class in Clear Lake might provide some good news for the future. Sunset School, which houses kindergarten and first grade, is one of only two school buildings which should experience a growth in numbers this year. Currently, there are 21 more students this year at Sunset, competed to a year ago. The Junior High School is the other building to see an increase. Nine more seventh and eighth graders are now enrolled.

A Mason City man is being jailed in possible connection with the critical injury of a 17-year-old Mason City woman early Monday morning in Clear Lake. The victim, who crawled to help after having her through cut, was helped by area residents who heard her cries for help. She was able to provide police with a description of a vehicle which lead to an arrest Monday afternoon.

Redeemer Lutheran Church and Preschool of Ventura, welcomed its new director/teacher, Kari Johnson, during the worship service on Aug. 25. Johnson is a Ventura native and a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in elementary and early childhood education.

A taste of Texas has been introduced to Clear Lake by the way of Old Laredo Mesquite Grill, located at 1210 South Shore Dr. A western motif is prominently displayed throughout the restaurant with antique furnishings and western wall accents, which add to the ambiance.

The Clear Lake High School football teams will be previewed this Friday, Aug. 30, at Lion’s Field. The public is invited to get a sneak peek of the teams. The Booster Club will serve a meal from 5:30-8 p.m.

Houses for sale for Re/Max Realty include: 5287 Lakeview Drive, 80% new construction and 20% remodeled, 3 berms., beautiful view of the lake, attached garage and public access, $98,500.1703 N. 24th St., beautiful 3 berm. ranch, double garage on nice lot, $169,000; 1524 Highway 18 W., 5,600 sq. ft., plus basement for office space or retail, corner lot, $310,000; and 100 Fairway Dr., beautiful golf course setting in Shorewood Hills, 2 bdrm. ranch with finished lower level, lake access, $139,900.

50 Years Ago

August 1971

Classes will begin Monday, Aug. 30 for about 2,000 students living in the Clear Lake Community School District, according to Supt. R.R. Lashier. Four new teachers - the lowest number of new staff members in many years - have been hired. This completes the 108-member faculty. The new hires for the 1971-72 school year include Patricia Jacobsen, Nancy Baker, Mary Cahalan and Eldon Vine.

Between 800 and 1,000 persons attended the Dedication and Appreciation Day at Handicap Village Sunday afternoon.

Crosby Ingersoll is the first to file papers for the Clear Lake School Board.

Specials for the week at Gibson’s include: utility shelving, $4.77; mens Ringo boots, $12.97; Vitalis Hair Tonic, 83¢; camera outfit containing camera, flash cube, case and film, $16.57; and Sunbeam floating hair dryer, $10.97.

90 Years Ago

August 1931

Clear Lake is recovering from one of the worst tornado, hail and rain storms that ever hit this vicinity, causing the death of one woman, injuring many and causing the loss of nearly $100,000 in property. The tornado struck Clear Lake in the afternoon on Aug. 27, 1931. The hurricane swept over the southern part of Near Lake. The storm came from the west, first striking Dodges Point and following he shoreline to Clear Lake. No damage was done north of the White Pier.

Frank Palmer was confined to his home for the week with an attack of the summer flu.

Miss Lou Weedman has moved from the Avalon Apartments to the apartment over the Hainey Grocery Store on South Third Street.

Mr. and Mrs. O.T. Hanson and daughter, Miss Genevieve Hanson, made a business and pleasure trip to Minneapolis over Labor Day.

100 Years Ago

August 1921

Last Thursday night a vast crowd was standing on the porch of the White Pier when it gave way without warning. All went to the ground below, about seven feet. One one person was injured. The entire platform has now been rebuilt and is perfectly safe.

American Legion Day was a big success, between 5,000-6,000 persons jammed the downtown area. Jim Miller’s ponies furnished amusement in the city park. Cliff Hanson gave an exhibition of surf riding on a board attached to the rear of C.H. MacNider’s boat.

Walter O’Neill has a good Ford touring car for sale for $200.

Last night thieves entered the dental office of Dr. A.S. Dice and stole a quantity of gold and several gold inlays amounting to $30 or more.