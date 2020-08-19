Remember When 8-19-2020

(Above) Central here we come, 1995 - These incoming fourth graders were ready to get a preview of things to come at the Central School Orientation held in 1995. Pictured (L-R): Whitney Dye, Tyler Rosenberg, Andrew Nicholas, Megan Hendricks, Todd Numelin and Matthew Berding, got a sneak peak at the school from Principal Rich Hanson.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

August 1995

The former Unisys building, owned by the City of Clear Lake, has two new tenants. The City Council approved leases and incentive packages for two businesses in a special session Thursday. Clear Lake Specialty Products, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Clear Lake Bakery, Inc., will lease 7,000 square feet for the production of cookies, brownies, cookie dough and cheesecakes. Circle Plastic Lumber will manufacture pallets from recycled plastic in 10,000 square feet of the building. Both businesses have plans for expansion.

A summer-long battle over a lake-side portages potty has ended. The Harbourage Homeowners Association withdrew its suit, challenging the legality of placing such a “noisy, smelly, and unsightly” facility at the lakeshore.

The Surf Ballroom has announced the booking of another country music icon for a special Clea Lake performance. Waylon Jennings, who attributes must of what he learned about music to rock and roll legend Buddy Holly, will perform Friday, Oct. 6, at the local ballroom. Tickets are $22 for the concert.

The Heartland Chapter of Muskies Inc. will hold a Muskie Tournament Aug. 26 and 27 in Clear Lake.

Upper Iowa University has announced the opening of its 14th center in Clear Lake. The center is located at 630 Highway 18 East. Courses leading to a bachelor’s degree with majors in business and management will begin Sept. 6. Certain courses will be taught over the Iowa Network Services video conference system originating from the Clear Lake Independent Telephone Company.

Bobbi Bruns has been appointed community coordinator for Upper Iowa University’s Clear Lake Center.

Although she will miss out on “perks” as a member of Clear Lake High School’s Class of 1996, Maegan Plagge, 16, will gain a great knowledge for Russian culture as a foreign exchange student for the next year. Maegan is the daughter of Curtis and Beverly Plagge.

Cynthia L. Chizek, CHSP, has been awarded the Certified Hospitality Sales Professional (CHSP) designation by the Educational Institute of the American Hotel and Motel Association.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway Stores include: Well’s Blue Bunny Ice Cream, 5 qt. pay, $2.99; Banquette’s TV Dinners, 9-9.5 oz., 99¢; Old Orchard 100% Orange Juice, 12 oz. can, 59¢; Dole Lettuce, head, each, 59¢; Azteca Flour Tortillas, 8.5 oz. pkg., 59¢; Red Baron Pizza, 12 in., $2.99; USDA Choice Boneless, 8 oz., 2/$6; Catfish Fillets, lb., $3.79; and Slab Bacon, lb., $1.19.

50 Years Ago

August 1970

Clear Lake Community School District has hired 12 new teachers: Lucille Franks, Ladonna Groth, Hariett Winter, James Ahrens, Henry H. Turner, Marjorie Erickson, Jerome Winter, Dixie Peterson, Rebecca Dearborn, Fred Wilson, Patricia Schultz and Charles Frieden.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is “The Legend,” starring John Wayne as “Chisum.” Also starring Forest Tucker and Christopher George.

65 Years Ago

August 1955

Comdr. Robert A. Philips, a member of the Medical Corps of the U.S. Navy, who visited his parents, Dr. and Mrs. A.B. Phillips, of Clear Lake, the past week, left Monday for Taipei Taiwan, formerly Formosa, where he will set up a U.S. Naval medical research unit, No.2, retaliating the No. 2 which was on Guam during World War II.

Mrs. Ole Fatland arrived Thursday from her old home in Norway where she had been visiting since leaving the United Sates April 23. This was her first trip back in 46 years.

Officials of the Clear Lake Bank and Trust Co. and C.A. Knutson announced they have jointly purchased the old Marigold Dairy building on North Fourth St., and will raze the structure to make a parking lot.

The Melody Lanes, owned and operated by Richard Oulman, will hold its grand opening this Friday and Saturday.

90 Years Ago

August 1930

F.L. Minette and family are spending a two weeks vacation motoring through Yellowstone Park and the Black Hills.

W.J. McGowans and D.C. Brandon drove the cemetery to place a wreath of flowers on the grave of S.J. Clausen. For 15 years prior to the death of Mr. Clausen, the three men celebrated their birthdays, which fell on the same day, Aug. 22, with a dinner party. Since Mr. Clausen’s death, in 1924, the two remaining ones place flowers on the grave of their friend on that date.

Gerald Brooks has been appointed manager of the Mid-Continent Oil Station, on the corner of South Second and Main Streets.

Ralph Ingersoll and family spent the past week with Mr. and Mrs. L.E. Ashland at their cottage on Woodford Island.