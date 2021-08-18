Remember When 8-18-2021

(Above) Sailboat skier - Yes, Paul Hanson was really skiing behind a sailboat in 1971. Skippering the Hobie Cat-16 was Dick Minette with Tom Birdsall crewing. Note how the sailboat is hiked up on one tube as it cut through North Shore waters at a clip fast enough to keep Paul on his skis.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

August 1996

Iowa Trolley Park Board members received another blow Thursday which may jeopardize the future of the electric railway museum and rides. Board members approached the city’s Finance Committee last week to ask for funding help. What they received was some advice, but no money. The Finance Committee suggested the group needed to present a full accounting of their books and establish a format for future reports. Trolley Park volunteers last approached the city over two years ago asking for funding help.

Masonic history shall be preserved, despite the disbandment of the local Verity Lodge No. 250. The Masons have offered their building, located at 206 N. 4th St., to the City of Clear Lake for future use by the Clear Lake Public Library. The local Masonic Lodge, built in 1916 and dedicated June 17, 1917, is located adjacent to the library on its north side.

Local old-timers may have already figured it out, but the mangled metal among the other debris piled on the west end of Main Street is actually remains of the old Interurban line. The electric Interurban came from Mason City and traveled down Clear Lake’s Main Street, past the Elks Hotel, to the waterfront, Oaks Hotel and Petersen and Wellman Beach areas, transporting thousands of people. The stretch of Main Street from 3rd Street to the lake is currently being reconstructed this summer and fall.

The Everly Brothers revived their hits of the 1950s and 60s before a sold-out crowd at the Surf Ballroom Saturday night.

Sam Langholz, a junior at Clear Lake High School, has been selected to serve as a page in the United States House of Representatives in Washington, D.C.

A 1979 Century motor boat is one of the items that will be auctioned at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church auction. Bill and Anne Riley made the generous donation.

Wayne and Nell Wilcox celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends. The couple were married Aug. 24, 1936.

Two Clear Lake golfers were named Players of the Year in their respective age groups by the North Iowa Junior Golf Association. Andrew Secory and Michael Oimoen finished atop their divisions in a series of golf tournaments throughout the summer. Secory competed in the boys 10-11 age group, while Oimoen was in the boys 8-9 division.

Roger and Marilyn Ritter, owners of Ritter Insurance in Clear Lake, have announced the sale of their business to Mack and Cindy Gabrielson. The Gabrielsons, also of Clear Lake, also own the First Gabrielson Agency, in Belmond, and recently acquired Timm-Ostrander Insurance, in Thornton.

Leo Stattelman said he thought he had a winner when he entered a comb of honey in the Iowa State Fair. He was right. Stattelman earned first place in the fair in the Class 3 Round Section Comb Honey competition.

50 Years Ago

August 1971

The three astronauts came back to earth Saturday and the two Rays, Robert and Billie, came back to Clear Lake for the 33rd annual Governor’s Day. Gov. Robert Ray and his wife seemed relaxed and enjoyed all the activities which they participated in.

A dedication and opening of 11.5 miles of Interstate 35 was held Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is George Hamilton and Sue Lyon in, “Evel Knievel.”

Grocery specials for the week at Red Owl include: Jensen’s Peanut Butter, lb., 69¢; Libby’s Tomato Juice, 46 oz., 3/$1; Kleenex Facial Tissue, 3/89¢; Spic & Span, 3 lb. box, 79¢; Enrergee Dog Food, 25 lb. bag, $2.39; chuck steak, lb., 59¢; bratwurst, lb., 79¢; and chuck roast, lb., 89¢.

The Iowa Liquor Store was sold out of its 60 commemorative bottle supple and had to turn away about 50 additional persons. The bottle, made in limited supply, commemorates Iowa’s old state capitol at Iowa City. The parking lot began filling at 7:45 a.m., with drivers waiting until the store opening at 10.

65 Years Ago

July 1956

Charles Elsbury, 17, Airman Third Class United States Air Force, is spending a 30-day leave at the home of his mother in Clear Lake.

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Rogers left Friday on the Rocket from Mason City for California where she will visit her son, Frederic Rogers, in Oakland.

The Clear Lake City Council voted to have the entire city sprayed as a mosquito control measure. Estimated cost of the job, to be done by the Elmore Nursery Co., of Elmore, Minn. is $750.

Robert F. Ingersoll submitted his resignation as secretary of the Clear Lake Community School District Board of Education at the Monday evening meeting.

Dr. A.S. Dice plans to move his dental office the last week in September to the rooms vacated by Dr. A.A. Joslyn who is moving his office to his home. Dr. Dice was in Des Moines to arrange for new equipment, which will include a new chair.

100 Years Ago

July 1921

Leon Edson, an old Clear Lake boy, who learned the printing business in the Reporter, is now the foreman of the Emmetsburg Tribune.

There will be a wrestling match here Wednesday evening at the Idleo between Billy Schober and Joe Turner.

The children of the IOOF Home and the old people were brought over to Clear Lake on the Electric Line Thursday and taken to Patriach Militant Park and given a good time, returning back on the 6 o’clock street car.

H.H. Shoop is taking care of the harness shop at Ventura while Gus Zobel is accompanying the Zobel Brothers threshing outfit in which he holds an interest.

Friday afternoon two freight trains on the Rock Island track were derailed on mile south of Clear Lake Junction with the result that three men lost their lives, besides great property loss in engines, etc.

The cement road between Ventura and Garner is progressing nicely with about 40 rods a day being completed.