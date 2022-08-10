Remember When 8-11-2022

Ventura’s new firetruck in 1972 - Justifiably proud of their new fire truck in 1972 were nine volunteer members of the Ventura Fire Department. The truck was purchased to replace one that had been used since 1947. The truck has a 750-gallon pumper, 35 foot extension ladder, generator and smoke fans. A two-way radio was also installed. Standing (L-R) Jerry Hejna, Gordon Quintus and Keith Reason. Perched on top: Mike Case, Terry Aydelotte and LeRoy Ziesmer. Not pictured were Larry Coe, John Overgaard and Don Ransom.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

August 1997

The Clear Lake girls softball team made the most of their first-ever appearance at the State Softball Tournament. Despite a loss to defending state champion Carlisle in the finals, the Lions demonstrated a winning spirit which should earn them many more tournament appearances.

Representatives from more than 50 countries will visit Clear Lake as part of Iowa Senator Charles Grassley’s sixth biennial trade tour of Iowa. The international delegation is making Clear Lake one of 16 stops in the state. In Clear Lake, Grassley and his guests will cruise aboard the Lady of the Lake before attending a trade show and community dinner at the Surf Ballroom. Host families will house the guests in the Clear Lake and Mason City area overnight.

Things have definitely come full circle for a Clear Lake group which has historically aimed to protect and improve Clear Lake. Today, almost every Clear Lake resident has at least heard of the C.L.E.A.R. Project, a federally funded program with a goal of making Clear Lake clear again. But many may not be aware that efforts to preserve our most important natural resource, the lake itself, first began in the late 1930s with the establishment of the Association for the Preservation of Clear Lake.

Four people were injured in a two car accident on South 8th St. and 10th Ave. S.

Over 250 North Iowa teachers and administrators went back to “class” a little early this year by attending the 10th annual Leadership Institute for K-12 educators sponsored by Northern Trails Area Education Agency, July 29-31. The institute was held at the Collins Plaza Hotel in Cedar Rapids.

Rob and Judy Gross, of Clear Lake, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Aug. 12.

April Wilhelm, Amanda Campbell, Jenni Dorweiler and Chris Carrier from St. Patrick’s Church in Clear Lake recently returned from a week-long stay in Denver, Colo., where they attended a Catholic Heart Work Camp.

Eight Clear Lake baseball players were honored by being named to All-NCC teams. Blair Fisher, Justin Washburn, Greg Johnson, and Terry Rauk were named at First Team selections. Members of the Second team were Matt Clemens, Scott Lester, Nate Carney and Ted Secory.

Clear Lake dentists helped out the Clear Lake and Ventura football teams by fitting them with mouth guards. Dentists included Dr. Mark Scribbins, Dr. Patrick Carney, Drs. Tom Bieber and Dr. Lon Easter.

Playing at the Surf Ballroom on Sunday, Aug. 17, will be Jan Garber Orchestra. Tickets are available at the Surf for $10.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Fastco Vanilla Ice Cream, 1/2 gallon, 99¢; Van Camp Pork N Beans, 15 oz., 3/99¢; Fastco Flour, 5 lb., 69¢; Michelob Beer, 18-12 oz. cans, $9.99; broccoli, bunch, 69¢; California Peaches, lb., 49¢; 80% Lean Ground Beef, lb., 99¢; Deli Sliced Wafer Ham, lb., $1.99.

50 Years Ago

August 1972

Two hundred and four boys have signed up for the Clear Lake Bank and Trusts’s annual Knot Hole game trip to see the Minnesota Twins play. The boys eligible participated in the Youth Baseball and City Recreational Programs.

Voters stayed away from the polls in droves in Clear Lake Tuesday. Mostly Clear Lake voters are apathetic because of no local issues to be decided.

Governor Robert Ray will be in town for the 34th annual Governor’s Days festivities.

Playing at the Lake Theater is Walt Disney’s, “Napoleon and Samantha,” starring Michael Douglas and Will Geer.

The public is invited to view a showing of ceramic pottery made by Mark Chamberlain, a 1969 graduate of CLHS, at the Clear Lake Public Library. Chamberlain is now majoring in art at Northeast Missouri State.

65 Years Ago

July 1957

Mayor M.A. (Curly) Hintzman revealed that he will not seek re-election as mayor of Clear Lake in the coming November election.

Pee Wee Hunt and his “Twelfth Street Rag” band, Capital Recording artists, will appear at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on Aug. 15.

Mrs. I.L. Bales, 608 South 11th St., was taken by Wilcox ambulance to Mercy Hospital, Mason City, on Saturday for a checkup. She fell March 12 and broke her femur bone. She has to remain in the cast for at least six weeks. She is confined to her bed at her home.

A car belonging to Gerald Stevens, stolen late Saturday night, was recovered at Mason City the following evening, city police reported this week. The car was not damaged, but was out of gas.

Dr. Dean W. Clapsaddle’s 1957 Mercury was stolen from its parking place behind the Medical Group early Wednesday afternoon. It was recovered early that evening near Ventura.

90 Years Ago

July 1932

The fire department was called to the White Pier dock Saturday afternoon where the speedboat, Mary Lou was found on fire. The interior of the boat was only slightly damaged.

Charles Barlow, the eight-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. F.R Barlow, made his initial bow to the public as a coronet soloist at the band concert Sunday afternoon and evening. His selection of “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” was rendered with precision and he won many hearts with his performance.

E.H. Pittman received a dislocated shoulder when he was struck by a switch engine at the Ideal Sand and Gravel Company yards at Mason City.

Mr. and Mrs. O.T. Hansen and daughter, Genevieve went Sunday to Chicago to buy goods for the O.T. Hansen Co. department store.

Dr. William R. Clack, one of Clear Lake’s widely known citizens died at his home on North Fourth Street early Monday morning.

A car crashed into the display window of the Bailey Variety store Friday breaking both windows and a number of dishes that were on display.