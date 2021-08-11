Remember When 8-11-2021

(Above) Lakes Ambitious Feeders, 1996 - Members of the Lakes Ambitious Feeders 4-H Club received special recognition at the Iowa State Fair in 1996. They were among the more than 400 4-H clubs in Iowa which had been in existence for 50 years. Members of the club include front row (L-R): Matt Petersen, Zachary Law, Connor Turek, Brett Larson, Travis Young, Mike Piper and Chris Cosgriff. Middle row (L-R): Brandon Young, Joe Meyer, Andy Scarrow and Tyler Turek. Back row (L-R): Assistant Leader Al Nickerson, Leader Sterling Young, Andrew Nickerson, Assistant Leader Kathy Holck, Matt McNamara, Dean Walston, Jason Norris and Assistant Leader Roger Walston.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

July 1996

A skid loader attempting to remove a buried block of cement ruptured a two-inch gas line, forcing the evacuation of several blocks while firefighters isolated the situation. The incident happed in front of the Clear Lake Auto Sales and Hot Shot Mobile Wash. The line carried 60-pounds per square inch pressure. Those within three blocks of the leak could smell natural gas as a result.

The Clear Lake School Board is eyeing its Oct. 7 meeting as the likely date petitions will be filed for a bond issue to support construction of a new school and remodeling at the Junior High School.

Jim Stanton, attorney for the Clear Lake School District since 1974, was recently honored for 22 years of service to the schools. Stanton stepped down from the position at the completion of the 1996 school year.

Six new faculty members have joined the staff at Clear Lake schools. They are: Dale Ludwig, high school guidance counselor; Jeanne Burgart, high school mathematics; Sandra Cole, junior high school special education; Lisa Hesley, Central school sixth grade; Jana Severtson, Central School sixth grade; and Jill Wurth, Lincoln School special education.

Clear Lake High School seniors are invited to attend the Senior Breakfast Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Pine Tree Park, in Clear Lake.

Randy and Darla Kibsgaard, Clear Lake, are the parents of a daughter, Bailey Ann, who was born July 29, 1996. She has an older brother, Ryan and a sister, Jenna, to welcome her home.

Clubs with news featured in the “Club News” section include: V.F.W. Auxiliary to Saratoga Post 4868, La Leche League, Chapter LE P.E.O., Paf-Ways, Men’s Garden Club of North Iowa, Lincoln Peppy Pals and Stepping Forward.

A lot of history comes to mind when Clear Lake residents think of Bayside. Most recall Bayside Amusement Park, but a semi-pro baseball team, the Bayside Cubs, later used a lot at the corner of Bayside and Lee Street as their playing field. In recent years the lot at this corner has sat vacant. Until now. The corner is now being developed by Landmark Concepts, Inc. into single family detached housing.

Kim Larson, owner of the Ben Franklin Store, 323 Main Ave., has announced the purchase of the Variety distributorship held by the late Marlys Van Horn at Clear Lake Variety.

The North Iowa Snow Seekers hosted their 5th Annual Grass Drag National at the North Iowa Fairgrounds. There were a total of 333 races.

The Clear Lake High School softball team and Coach Troy Heller recently traveled to Chicago, Ill. to attend a Cubs game at historic Wrigley Field.

50 Years Ago

July 1971

Clear Lake’s new councilman-at-large who fills Harvey White’s unexpired term is Mrs. Francis (Carol) Ungs. She won by unanimous ballot and will serve until the November election at which time her name will appear on the ballot to serve until January.

Three Clear Lake Boy Scouts boarded a jet for a 20-day sojourn in Japan. The three attending the trip are Scott Kennedy, Kim Nelson and Ted Schuler. These three are among the 7,800 American Scouts attending the 13th World Jamboree at Asagiei Heights on the northwest slope of Mt. Fuji.

Specials for the week at Gibson’s include: Kodacolor color film, 12 exposure, 97¢; Blue Dot Dash Cubes, 87¢; clothes pins, 36 to a bag, 37¢; Turtle Wax, 97¢; Lily paper plates, 100 count, 53¢; Monticello Bedspread, $3.77; and scatter rugs, $4.27.

Playing at the Lake Theater is, “LeMans,” starring Steve McQueen and 45 of the worlds top drivers.

75 Years Ago

July 1946

There will be a public auction at Lake Township School, two miles northeast of Clear Lake on July 27. To be auctioned: school house, two outbuildings, farm gate, pump, school bell and organ.

T.L. Sears, president of Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce has announced the formation of a Junior Chamber of Commerce for Clear Lake.

All plans for the Governor’s Day Celebration this weekend have been worked out. The 60 by 48 foot stage on the lake has been erected. The stage will be rock proof and all performances plainly visible by the audience. Sid Halford is in charge of the rides along the midway.

Mr. Hintzman gave a talk on mink raising for the program of the Rotary Club Thursday. He has a mink farm between Mason City and Clear Lake.

Jack Palmeter and Bill Martin went to Ames on Saturday to play in the ninth annual Iowa Masters Golf Tournament.

100 Years Ago

July 1921

On Aug. 4, American Legion Day, there will be a swimming race with prizes of about $2.50. Swimmers will start at the White Pier and end up at Bayside. This will be a great day for sport.

Roy Kimball and family and the Roy Wooldridge family autoed to Charles City on Sunday for a picnic. It was a pleasant outing.

Last Friday, Mrs. Clifford Hanson and little daughter, Osa May, were passing the D.H. Palmeter home. The little girl reached over to pick a clover and a vicious cat tore across the lawn and jumped up on the little girl biting and scratching her badly. It’s a very unusual thing for a cat to behave in this manner and such an animal is deemed unsafe to be running at large.

Mrs. Agnes O’Neill and Virgil Carr took the civil service examination at the post office Saturday.

Bathing suits are so long and cumbersome this year that the girls would rather parade on the beach in street dresses.