Remember When 7-8-2020

(Above) Fishin’ buddies, 1995 - These two didn’t even care the fish weren’t biting in 1995. Quincy Law and Jeremy Baker were obviously enjoying themselves at the kids fishing camp, sponsored by the Clear Lake Parks and Recreation Department.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

July 1995

A power outage affecting over 1,500 Clear Lake residents during the early morning hours of July 4, left customers of Interstate Power without electricity for over three hours. Two sub-stations went down with internal failure, resulting in the outages.

William Bolster, who is the general manager of WNBC, in New York, celebrated the 4th of July holiday like he has spent many before, enjoying Clear Lake, Iowa. He is originally from Waterloo, Iowa and fondly remembers days gone by in Clear Lake. In fact, his college roommate, Jack Gilles, is the former owner of The Ritz, the popular eatery on the south shore. He calls the yearly trek to Clear Lake rejuvenating and said he loves that places like Clear Lake still exist.

Winners in the July Fourth float competition include: Industrial/Commercial (leased float or pre-fab, Denny’s School of Dance; Industrial/Commercial (non pre-fab), Globe Gazette; Non-Commercial Adult, Open Bible Church; Non-commercial Youth, C.L.E.A.R. Project; Neighborhood Float, Hanlontown Community Club; Best Display of Humor, Woodford-Wheeler Lumber Company.

Clear Lake’s John Larsen, who uncovers the past under the lake’s waters, will be featured on Iowa Public Television’s, “Living in Iowa” program. Larsen has found the mysteries of history are just a scuba dive away. He’s been finding pieces of Clear Lake’s past under the water’s surface by scuba diving near old entertainment establishments once located around the lake.

“The Whitesidewalls will perform life at the Surf Ballroom on Saturday, July 22, from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Tickets are $8.

Spring planting problems have delayed development of many midwestern corn field by more than a month. As a result, corn will enter the critical gain-fill stages during August, which is traditionally the region’s hottest driest period.

Students from Clear Lake who qualified for the U.S.A. Jr. Olympics State Track and Field meet held at Drake Stadium June 17-18 are Andrew Schmitt, Spencer Neuberger, Cale Lang, Nick Weber, Dean Walstrom and Whitney Weber.

A lack of defense was again the key as the Lions lost double headers to Humboldt and Mason City and a single contest to St. Edmund of Fort Dodge. The Lions did get a win against Iowa Falls, 3-2. Kevin Boeshart had a big night at the plate for Clear Lake, with a triple. Lion Coach Tony Kockler credited pitcher Greg Johnson with an “outstanding” game.

50 Years Ago

July 1970

Jim Ahrens, American history teacher, basketball and baseball coach at Postville the past three years, has been signed to fill a similar position in he Clear Lake school system, according to R.R. Lashier, superintendent.

New Highway 106 is scheduled to open Wednesday. The 106 detour on Main Ave. will be removed at that time. A new business for Clear Lake is scheduled to open here, The Barberio Cheese House, located at 303 Main Ave., will be the only store of its kind in the this area. It will feature approximately 126 varieties of imported and domestic cheese, sausage and unusual treats. Owners of the business are Mrs. R.C. Nomsen and her daughter, Mrs. David Larson.

Clear Lake extended their conference winning streak to six games. The bats of Vance Hanson, Mike Byington and Brad Heitland provided the power. Jack Peterson had a no-hitter against Clarion.

75 Years Ago

June 1945

Sid Halford, chairman for the committee for the annual Fourth of July celebration at Clear Lake, asks celebrants to bring their own lunches due to the shortage of meats in the restaurants due to war time shortages.

“Bud” Hughes will take over the Standard Oil Service Station across from the Surf Ballroom.

The Park Theatre will have its grand opening June 30 with “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” starring Joan Blondell and Dorothy McGuire. Clare Mosher is the manager.

A cold, west wind and threatening storm resulted in the Sunday yacht races being called off. The winners in Saturday’s race were Chuck and Dodo Crane in “Sea Sharp.”

100 Years Ago

June 1920

Mrs. Park Franks sold 30 spring chickens which netted her $37.50.

There is a full showing of middy dresses at Oluf T. Hansen’s.

Despite the fact the day was hot and sultry, a large crowd of people thronged City Park for the first concert of the season.

Work on the primary road between Clear Lake and Ventura is progressing rapidly with a half of a mile of concrete poured.

Algona Beach is soon to become one of he most popular beaches on Clear Lake.

Miss Ora Hinds invited 40 young people for a moonlight sail around the lake.