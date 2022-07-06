Remember When 7-7-2022

(Above) Interurban, 1897 - July 3, 1897, was a gala day in Clear Lake. The most significant citizens, the most extensive travelers and the country people all came to town to celebrate. They stood together awed in silence as they watched the first streetcar come through the streets of Clear Lake. Strictly speaking this was not the first time a street car came in to Clear Lake. The night before at about 11:00 the first Interurban made its trial run to Clear Lake. Mason City and Clear Lake Traction Company (Railway) was the creation of W.E. Brice and L.H. Ong of Tama, Iowa. In 1910, after reorganization, the name was changed to The Mason City and Clear Lake Railroad Company. The last Mason City trolley ran on Aug. 30, 1936. The Interurban passenger service continued to Clear Lake until 1937.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

July 1997

After announcing their fireworks display would be twice as spectacular, Clear Lake officials expected a larger than usual turnout for their July 4th celebration. But the actual totals exceeded all expectations, as a record was set for money earned during the five-day period. Winners for the 1997 Clear Lake 4th of July parade were first place, North Iowa Mothers of Multiples; second place, Clear lake Floral and Garden; and third place Opportunity Village.

Reiterating “there is no quick fix,” C.L.E.A.R. Project Coordinator Ric Zarwell went to the Clear Lake City Council Monday night seeking their financial backing on a grant application to continue the lake preservation program.

Organizers of Ventura’s Septemberfest are encouraging North Iowans to enter floats in the upcoming Septemberfest parade set for Aug. 30. Several new activities are being planned for the annual Septemberfest celebration. One of those is “Mutton Busting,” involving children and lambs.

Pastor Dean Hess will be honored on the 25th anniversary of his ordination with a dinner and program at Zion Lutheran Church.

An open house will be held celebrating the 80th birthday of Larry Keith.

The Clear Lake baseball team won a hard fought 4-1 battle against Bishop Garrigan. A double by Nate Carney aided the team in the win.Terry Rauk was the winning pitcher. He allowed three hits and 10 walks on the night, while striking out three. Clear Lake remains alone at the top of the conference. Should they win their final two NCC games, a conference title would be assured. The Lions record currently is 17-5 overall and 13-3 in the NCC.

Clear Lake softball picked up three road wins last week, moving its record to 12-3 in NCC action. The Lions topped North Central, 9-6. Clear Lake’s Erin Pleggenkuhle sat down the first six hitters to start the game off. A triple by Jacque Gunsallus drove in Liz Jaben and Brandi Halsne to get the Lions on the board. Jaden added to the tally with a double that kicked in Steph Abel and Sarah Tompkins.

The Ventura Lady Vikes fell to SC-MT, 20-5, the set back put the team in ninth place in the conference with a record at 0-8. Tami Ramon had a pair of singles, while Emily Hiscocks had a single and a double. Angie Avery and Callie Busch also collected hits.

Ventura High School’s Isaac Larsen is among 30 recruits for the 1997 football season at Carleton College, Larson is expected to play cornerback.

A Terry Redlin print, “Sunday Morning,” was donated by Bacon’s Lake Gallery for the art print raffle during the 9th Annual Iowa Storytelling Festival.

Grocery specials for the week at Easter Foods include: California red or green seedless grapes, lb., 69¢; Jif Peanut Butter, 18 oz., 2/$3; Breyers Ice Cream, 1/2 gallon, 2/$6; Downy Liquid, 40 oz., $3.49; Keebler Town House Crackers, 2/$4; Milwaukee’s Best Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.49; Farmland Pork Chops, lb., $1.79; and Farmland Sliced Luncheon Meat, 12 oz., 89¢.

50 Years Ago

June 1972

Clear Lake’s 89th annual July 4th celebration will get into full swing Friday, June 30. A feature Sunday night will be the appearance of Green and Clear, a rock group, at 7 p.m., in City Park. They will also appear Tuesday afternoon. The parade will begin on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Grand Marshal of the parade will be T.G. Burns, who is retiring as Clear Lake’s superintendent.

It was announced by Don Thorseson, owner of Touristville Boat Company, that he has purchased the Minette Sailing Boat Co. from Vin Minette. Minette started the company in 1971 with the introduction of the Hobie Cat.

Rehearsals have started for “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” to be presented by the Cobblestone Players Inc.

The Lions topped Clarion, 7-1. Hot bats for the night were attributed to Ron Gerhardt, Doug Neuberger, Don Erickson and Joel McChesney. Dick Erickson struck out seven and walked one.

90 Years Ago

June 1932

Over eight and one-half inches of rain fell in this vicinity Friday afternoon according to the government gauge at the Sam Kennedy farm.

The tennis courses, sponsored by the Civic League, are proving very popular places by the Clear Lake tennis players and summer visitors. Both courts on South Second St. have been put in A-1 condition.

Miss Maude Estelle Verbeckmoes entertained a group of girls at a house party at the Blue Bird Cottage Outlet Park, the first of the week. Swimming, hiking, and cooking provided the entertainment through the day, while the evenings were spent socializing.

Royal Barber and Beauty Shop has reduced its prices. Hair cuts are now 25¢, shampoo 25¢, and finer waves, 25¢.

The Lake Shore Hotel dining room, under the popular management of Mrs. Harry Hall, is now open to the public.

99 Years Ago

June 1923

Floyd Carter was an unfortunate man this week when his granary and new car burned.

Vic Stanfield’s Store is undergoing many improvements. He has a full run of groceries. In the back are several bedrooms for rent. He also has boats for rent. He calls the place, “Vicksburg.”

Clear Lake stores will be closed Tuesday so that everyone can go to the Farm Bureau picnic at R.H. Holt’s.

At nearly every fire, some careless driver drives over the hose, causing it damage. From now on these drivers will be reported to the mayor who will impose a good, stiff fine, says P.L. Goodwin, fire chief.