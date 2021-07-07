Remember When 7-7-2021

Cruisin’ the parade route in 1996 - The Clear Lake Police Department recently restored patrol car led the parade in 1996. The car was driven by City Councilman Nels Larsen who served as police chief in 1958.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago • July 1996

If it seemed like this year’s Fourth of July celebration was the biggest you’ve ever seen, you’re right. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director David Collins said carnival receipts from the five-day celebration set a new record. The 1996 totals, the highest in the 23 years Evans United Shows has had a holiday carnival here, surpassed the previous high mark set in 1992.

The only mishap of the Fourth of July holiday was one major traffic accident Thursday night following the fireworks over the lake. Nine people were injured in a two vehicle accident. All were treated and released for minor injuries.

Clear Lake School Board member David Hopper has announced he will not seek a third term. Hopper’s seat is the only one up for election on Sept. 10 in Clear Lake.

Construction work on the Avenue of the Satins, the Mason City By-Pass of U.S. Highway 18 has begun. A ground breaking has been scheduled for Thursday, July 25.

Doug Klein was recently passed the Clear Lake Noon Lions gavel as the new president of the organization.Wayne Wieck was presented with the group’s first, Lion of the Year Award.

Amy Snow, a student in the Master of Divinity program at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities in New Brighton, Minn, and a Declared Candidate for Ordination in the United Methodist Church, recently spent two weeks in Israel and Jordan on a study tour.

The Clear Lake girls rose to the challenge last week, picking three conference wins and placing them in a tie for third in the league with a record of 9-6 (17-12 overall). The team out-powered Ft. Dodge St. Ed’s, 10-2. Erin Pleggenkuhle was the winning pitcher, allowing just four hits and striking out five. Jamie Matson finished the night with three hits in as many at bats and scored three runs.

The Lions and Webster City met Monday night with a possible baseball conference title on the line. The Lions got on top early and went on to win, 12-5.Tom Rauk and Greg Johnson started things off right, with consecutive triples.

In a season of firsts, the Clear Lake soccer team established their first varsity winning streak. The team topped Gilbert, 3-2 Scoring goals for the Lions were Kris Lamont, Ben Gustafson and J.R. Korenberg. Brian Truex had a strong night in the net. Chad Willis, Chris Treloar, Jeff Baker and Phil Burgart all played strong defense to keep Gilbert at bay.

The Ventura baseball team started the week slow, but ended with a pair of wins. They beat Northeast Hamilton in a double header, 18-11 and 13-4. Jared Ringus had a strong night at the plate with a single and two doubles. Luke Brager had two singles and a double at five at-bats. Aaron Rothrock and Tom Menke shared pitching duties.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway Stores include: Tide Powdered Laundry Detergent, 92 oz. box, $5.99; Charmin Bathroom Tissue, 4 roll pkg., 89¢; Starkist Tuna, 6 oz. can, 49¢; Folgers Coffee, 39 oz. red can, $5.99; Hunts Snack Pack Puddings, 4 pack, 99¢; Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer, 12-12 oz. cans, $3.99; Oscar Mayer Cocktail Smokies, lb., $1.99; and round steak, lb., $1.29.

50 Years Ago • June 1971

Ray Osthus has purchased the Wilcox Funeral Home, 314 N. 7th St., and will take possession Aug. 1. The purchase includes all funeral home facilities.

Mike Chaney pitched the no-hitter at Clarion to give the Lions their second conference win of the season. Doug Pike had three runs in the game. Rich Woiwood hit a double that brought in three runs and Mark Zirbel hit a two run single.

The Mobile Care Unit was called from Snell’s Services last Sunday to P.M. Park for someone injured in a boating accident. He was taken to Memorial Hospital where he is under intensive care. At the latest report he is paralyzed on his left side and non-responsive.

Playing at the Lake Theater is, “Support Your Local Gunfighter,” starring James Garner and Suzanne Pleshette.

75 Years Ago • June 1946

A.E. Folkmann announced this week that the dairy has built a new milk plant with pasteurizing equipment. They have also installed a new bottling machine.

An estimated crowd of 25,000 persons inspected the C-54 hospital ship Friday at the Municipal Airport despite the chilly weather. Later the big ship left for Sioux Falls, S.D.

Wilbur Schmoll joins the Flying Farmers. There are 215 Flying Farmers.

There are 375 young people enrolled at the Lutheran Bible Camp held this week at the Methodist Camp.

One of the hottest days in years was registered Sunday when the thermometer hit 96 degrees.

It was quite a shock to Clear Lake housewives this week when they went to buy butter and it had gone up 11¢.

100 Years Ago • June1921

In order that some action may be taken to remedy the evil conditions that exist, members of the Civic League appointed a committee to confer with Amusement Park Co. It is hoped that some arrangement may be made so that at least there will be supervision of the dance halls in Clear Lake in the future.

Griffith and Armstrong, experts at watermelon growing, have 14 acres planted on the Rich Bros. farm just east of the cemetery. They expect a big yield if the weather will cooperate.

Don’t forget the ladies parcel post sale and ice cream Saturday all day on the Kluver lawn north of the store in Ventura.

For sale: modern house, on a paved street, oak floor downstairs, gas, electric lights, furnace, sewer connections. Quick sale. $3,500. Payments of $34 per month.