Remember When 7-31-2019

(Above) Car enthusiasts in 1994 - Classic car owners and enthusiasts had plenty to enjoy in 1994, as the C.L.A.S.S. Car Club hosted a car show Friday and Saturday. Friday night the group gathered at the Barrell Drive-In before crushing around the lake. Saturday, a show and shine was held at State Park.

By Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

July 1994

When parents register their children for school this month in Clear Lake, they will notice a few changes on the elementary calendar. Grades kindergarten through sixth grade will operate on a trimester rather than a semester system, while grades seven through 12 will continue to operate on the semester system. A new breakfast program will also be one of the changes.

The Clear Lake City Council approved a bid of $228,943 from Dean Snyder Construction Co., paving the way for improvements to the 300 block of Main Ave. this fall.

In an effort to prove that their stores will still be accessible during construction on the 300 block of Main Ave., local businesses have planned free feeds each Friday to entice the public to come downtown. Some stores will also be staying open later Friday nights. The first “Friday Feed” will be Friday, Aug. 5, starting at 5 p.m. A free hot dog, chips, pop and watermelon will be served to the first 500 people bringing any Clear Lake business receipt to the event. The receipt may be from any Clear Lake business and may be for amounts as small as the price of a pack of gum to as late as a boat.

Michael P. Barkley, of Houston, Texas, will soon complete preparation for the upcoming school year as the new kindergarten-third grade principal at Lincoln and Sunset School. Barkley succeeds Armand Oetken, who has retired from the position. Oetken began his career in elementary administration in Clear Lake in 1969.

The Bertha Stevens Charitable Foundation has announced the award of $6,066 grant to the Clea Lake street light project.

Heavy rains Sunday evening helped to lift the level of Clear Lake to .60” over last week’s reading to a new reading of 6.84” above the weir.

The Clear Lake Car Club C.L.A.S.S. will hold their car show and cruise this weekend, headquartered at the Barrel Drive-In on Friday and State Park on Saturday.

Dr. Todd Spartks has announced the opening of a new chiropractic clinic in Clear Lake. The Clear Lake native will open Sparks Chiropractic Clinic at 509 Buddy Holly Place. Sparks is a 1988 graduate of Clear Lake High School. Sparks said his own chiropractic treatments from former Clear Lake doctor, Dr. Ritter, inspired him to enter the field himself.

The Clear Lake Yacht Club will be hosting the 64th Annual Inter Lake yachting Association Regatta Aug. 4-7. The Inter Lakes Regatta is a “best only” competition. Participants must qualify for the Regatta by finishing in the top five of their fleet on their home lake. The Clear Lake Yacht Club is expecting about 140 boats, about 450 people, to attend the event. Dick Casey and Kitty Lundberg are chairmen of the event.

Members of the Ventura baseball team for the 1994 season included J.D. Shaffer Rob Cash, Jeremy Buchanan, Frank Rothrock, Ryan Cash, Aaron Rothrock, Andy Johnson, Andy Muff, Nick Lauen, Reagan Elsbury, Ryan Buchanan, Greg Gerlach, Mike Menke, Andy Luscomb, Brad Hollatz, Jeff Ruley and Ken Rosendahl. The team is coached by Mark Kuehl.

50 Years Ago

July 1969

Construction of Interstate 35 between Clear Lake and Mason City started Monday. The beginning site is one and one-half miles south of Highway 106. Construction here involves a distance of about nine miles, running just south of 106 to Highway 9 east of Hanlontown. Five bridges over Highways 106 and 18, east Main Ave., the Milwaukee railroad track and a creek will be built.

Most area residents were in agreement that man’s first moon walk was history’s most remarkable achievement.

Sgt. Jan F. Akerberg, of Clear Lake, was presented the Bronze Star Medal in Vietnam on June 26 for rescuing a wounded man while under attack.

If you were driving down East Main Ave. on one of those hot days and saw an alligator crossing the street - it wasn’t the heat getting to you. The three and one-half foot “pet” escaped a pool at the Paul Kienast home, 2201 Main Ave. The alligator met an untimely death beneath the wheels of a motorist.

75 Years Ago

July 1944

Floyd “Nibs” Nesbit has received word that his son, Lt. Donald Nesbit, who was with a heavy bomber crew over the oil fields of Rumania, has been missing in action since July 3.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt, favorite of the Democratic party as a nominee for a fourth term, as the convention opens in Chicago.

Lt. Max Axelson, son of Mr. and Mrs Chris Axelson, who is in the South Pacific, writes to his family that it is hard to sleep on account of the weird night noises of jungle birds and animals.

A demonstration of canning by pressure cooker or hot water methods was presented at the high school. Raspberries, beans, beets and beet greens were used as produce.

100 Years Ago

July 1919

Most of the farmers have finished haying and are busy cutting their small grain.

The boat, The Ideal Launch, will make sunset trips around the lake by appointment.

A valuable horse belonging to Milton Carr, who lives in Grant Township, was supposedly hit by a passing auto Saturday night, shattering one of his legs so badly the animal had to be killed. The person driving the auto will be found, as who can hide such damage to an auto.

Dr. A.S. Dice has just purchased a new Adams Dental X-Ray machine, one of the latest and best machines in the line.

Prices at the White Front grocery, run by Jack Larson, include: Post Toasties, 20¢; Crisco, 38¢; soda, 8¢; yeast, 4¢; 50 bars yellow laundry soap, $2.80.