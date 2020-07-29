Remember When 7-29-2020

(Above) Move over Picasso - There was art for all ages in City Park in 1995 at the Clear Lake Arts Council’s Annual Art Sail. Here, Christopher Lovell did some creating of his own while his parents, Tom and Jan Lovell, admired his master piece.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

July 1995

The Serta Mattress Company officially opened its Clear Lake facility with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. Serta is known for its bedding brand leadership and product innovation. The company has 30 manufacturing facilities across the United States and Canada. Tom Sanfilippa is the director of manufacturing at the Clear Lake location.

The flap about flags appears to be over. It appears likely Main Street merchants will be flying their flags after all. Following a month of debate between business owners and members of the Main Street Design Committee, the groups have agreed.

The Clear Lake Bakery, a mainstay in the local business community, will expand its operation to produce a variety of cookies, cookie dough, cheesecakes and brownies in the former Unisys building. A subsidiary of the bakery, Clear Lake Specialty Products, Inc. plans to begin operation with 12 new employees this month, according to President Jim McQuaid.

Aimee Minette and Andrew Kern, both of Clear Lake, have announced their engagement. The couple will be married on Oct. 7, 1995, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Zsuzsa Karpati has learned to call another part of the world ‘home’ this year. A native of Hungary, Zsuzsa has been living with Paul and Betty Burkhalter, of Clear Lake, as part of the Youth For Understanding (YFU) International Exchange program.

The Surf Ballroom proudly presents Faith Hill, one of the hottest names in country music today. The concert will be on Thursday, Aug. 17. Tickets are on sale for $15.

Four Ventura softball players and two baseball players drew honors from conference officials for their play during the season. Ventura’s Sarah Hinrichs earned First Team honors in the North Star Conference. Allison Cooper was a Second Team selection and Ellie Pueggel and Angie Avery earned Honorable Mention Recognition. In baseball, Aaron Rothrock and Jared Ringus received Honorable Mention.

Longtime Clear Lake Youth Athletic League volunteer and board member Vern Ellefson was presented with a plaque by Joel Secory prior to the start of a Babe Ruth Baseball Tournament. Ellefson was honored for his many years of service to the youth of Clear Lake and Mason City area.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway Stores include: Fareway Bakeshoppe Cottage Bread, 20 oz. loaf, 69¢; Dole Bananas, lb., 33¢; Tide Liquid Detergent, 100 oz., 2/$10; Red Baron Pizza, reg. size, 2/$4.88; Betty Crocker Brownie Mix, 20.5-21.5 oz., 99¢; boneless chuck roast, lb., 99¢; extra lean ground beef, lb., $1.39; and boneless ribeye steaks, lb., $4.99.

50 Years Ago

July 1970

The Grand Opening of the Corner Drug was held Friday and Saturday. Estimated count of persons attending was 1,000. One of the features of the two-day event was the serving of old-fashioned nickel cokes. About 2,000 cokes were served during the two days, said Bob Tanner.

The Fareway Store located at the corner of Main Ave. and 8th St., will open later this summer. Fixtures are being installed in the store. A manager from another store in the chain will be promoted to Clear Lake.

In sectional baseball action last week in the State High School Summer Tournament, Clear Lake advanced to the second round of play with a 4-2 victory over Garner, only to be beaten by the Mason City Mohawks for the third time this season, 7-2. Mike Chaney pitched for the Lions, his third time in six days. He held the Cardinals to five hits and five walks, while striking out six batters.

Playing at the Lake Theatre is, “A Boy Named Charlie Brown.” Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang appear in their first movie.

75 Years Ago

July 1945

A bigger and better Venetian Nights parade is being planned. Prizes of war bonds and stamps totaling $225 has been offered to the boats in three classes. The Princess will head the parade with the Clear Lake band aboard.

W.H. Nicholas, Clear Lake turkey raiser, has announced he will build a processing plant on his farm north of Mason City costing $80,000. The buildings will enable him to increase his hatch from 35,000 to 120,000 birds.

Mrs. Allan B. Phillips and three children arrived last week to live in Clear Lake while her husband, Lt. Allan B. Philips is with the Navy in the Pacific.

100 Years Ago

July 1920

Already many of the summer people have begun to go home.

Prof. Gioscio, leader of the Clear Lake band, has made quite a hit with the public in his new white duck uniform.

Four Mason City boys were taken to the “Hoosegow” Sunday for violation of the 18th amendment.

To the party that took the bicycle from the First National Bank - you know who year are. You better bring it back, as witnesses saw you take it.

Mrs. Maude Stewart has had a beautiful bird house erected in her yard on the lake shore. Take notice of it.

Lost: a bicycle pump at the bathing beach near the power house. Please return to this office.