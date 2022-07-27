Remember When 7-28-2022

Oldies, but goodies in 1997 - A total of 34 boats from three states were part of the unique Clear Lake Antique and Classic Boat Rendevous in 1997 at the Sea Wall. The event promoted the preservation of the historic crafts which continue to grace the waters today. The boats were located in and out of the water to provide the public with a chance to see the crafts up close.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

July 1997

In an effort to meet property owners halfway, the Clear Lake Sanitary District intends to fund half of the sewer extension project along South Shore Drive.

The new school year is little more than a month away and the new kid is already preparing himself. He’s got to learn the teachers’ names, find his room and get all his papers in order. To some, a new school in a new town might be intimidating; but to Clear Lake’s new superintendent, Mike Teigland, the future is exciting, even exhilarating.

Organizers of Ventura’s Septemberfest are encouraging North Iowans to enter floats in the upcoming Septemberfest parade, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 30.

The popular Iowa State Fair Singers and Jazz Band will again make a stop in Clear Lake before performing at the Iowa State Fair. The group will entertain at the City Park Bandshell from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.

Katie Monson, three-year old daughter of David and Karen Monson, Clear Lake, placed second in the Little Miss North Iowa Pageant held during the fair at the North Iowa Fairgrounds.

The 1947 Class of Ventura High School held their 50th reunion on July 9, at the Colony Inn.

Jackie Garlock, Clear Lake, was named Best of Show for her 3-D silk screen at the Clear Lake Art Sail.

The Clear Lake Evening Lions introduced their new sweet corn cooker recently through the donation of materials from local businesses and the labor of the Lions members.

The Clear Lake baseball team avenged an earlier loss to top rated Charles City and defeated New Hampton to gain a State berth. The Lions topped New Hampton, 7-4, to earn the berth. Blair Fischer, Nate Carney, and Justin Washburn all had multiple hits for the Lions. Tom Zirbel led with three RBIs. On the mound, Matt Clemons pitched four innings and recorded the victory.

The Clear Lake softball team beat a tough Forest City squad to gain its first ever State appearance. The team topped Forest City, 4-3. Erin Pleggenkuhle pitched a solid game for the Lions. She pitched six innings and gave up only two hits and four walks, while striking out nine. Brandi Halsne led the team offensively with two hits and one RBI. Liz Jaben went 1-3 with one RBI, as did Jacque Gunsallus.

Troy Heller, Clear Lake’s head softball coach, has recently been named the Northeast District Coach of the Year. In his seventh year at the helm, Heller guided the Lions to a 32-10 overall record.

Steve Krafcisin, Iowa State University assistant basketball coach and former University of Iowa basketball player, has been selected as the new head men’s basketball coach at North Iowa Area Community College.

The Lion’s Field track has recently been resurfaced and is now available for use. The new track is an all-weather track with a polyurethane surface.

75 Years Ago

July 1947

Ornery weather greeted this year’s Fourth of July celebration. The parade was postponed and the fireworks canceled and everyone was unhappy.

The first Soap Box Derby was a howling success. Derby Day in Clear Lake was just as colorful as it is in any of the nation’s racing capitols. Several thousand people lined the fifth of a mile course during the two hours of racing. The sun on the hot pavement of Kennedy’s Hill was scorching. Dean Anderson won honors over 20 contestants. He won a trophy, a trip to Des Moines and a new bicycle.

Governor’s Day will be a gala affair with Clear Lake playing host to many dignitaries. The midway attractions will be the same as July 4. Visiting officials will be taken to the Ritz Sunday morning on the Princess boat where they will have breakfast, returning in time for church. There will be many types of boat races.

50 Years Ago

July 1972

Police Chief Bob Wagler said he would like to see junk vehicles removed by community effort rather than by enforcement of the newly passed ordinance to remove junk cars. Residents will have a month from the July 19 publication of the ordinance to get rid of their cars.

The Lions Chicken Bar-B-Que was a roaring success with more than 2,800 persons served.

About 250 boys who are participating in Little League and summer recreation programs in Clear Lake are expected to attend a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, in Bloomington, Minn., between the Minnesota Twins and the Oakland Athletics.

Rich Woiwod, shortstop for the Clear Lake Lions, has been named to the Second Team of the All-Conference team of the North Central Conference.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Hewitt will observe their 50th wedding anniversary at the United Methodist Church on July 23, from 2-5 p.m.

99 Years Ago

July 1923

Ray Adler is looking for currant pickers, for cash or on shares.

Crane & Stillman will sell 15 lake shore lots without reserve. Every lot runs to the water’s edge, is not less than 40 feet in width and vary from 100 to 160 ft. in length. Tanks have been installed and the owners will install a water system.

All the lots in the Oaks Hotel site sold Tuesday afternoon. Prices were not as high as expected. The park between these lots was sold to C. H. McNider for $2,975.

The Mason City and Clear Lake Railway books show a decline in profits since 1920 and the road is now being operated at a loss. In 1918 the railway took in $1,877 from 7,200 passengers. Trucks are also eating into the profits on freight.