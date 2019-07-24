Remember When 7-24-2019

(Above) Sails in the sunset - The Yankee Clipper set out from the beach at the Outing Club in the 1890s with this fashionable group aboard. Not a bikini or life vest to be seen.

25 Years Ago

July 1994

With the Surf Ballroom sitting empty, local business owners and those involved in the tourist industry are becoming restless. At two recent Chamber of Commerce meetings, business owners have talked about the need to develop a backup plan for the Buddy Holly Tribute. City Administrator Tom Lincoln confirmed that donating the property to the City is one option the four Surf owners have considered. Surf owners Marc Arneson, Louis Schuler, Jim Connell and Robert Halford could not be reached for comment.

The incredible story of a Clear Lake man who plunged through the ice on his snowmobile and was submerged in freezing water for nearly an hour will soon be featured on the page of “The National Enquirer.” Ward Krenz said his story should appear in early August of the national magazine.

The Chamber of Commerce Retail Committee sponsored an old-fashioned style show to entertain those attending the International Model T Convention. Lud Wangberg directed a band performing songs from days gone by while models displayed fashions from the period.

Clear Lake and Ventura telephone customers will be ramping up to the “information superhighway” of the future with a fiber optic cable installation project this summer. Contractors for the Clear Lake Independent Telephone Company began work last week on South Shore Drive on the $1 million project to install approximately 10 miles of the cable around the lake.

Parade winners included: Open Bible First Church was the first place winner in the non-commercial adult entries; Top Hat Chimney Sweep and Supply was awarded first place in the industrial/commercial category; Non-commercial youth first place winners were the Lion Tamers/Clear Lake Football Captains.

Paul and Betty Burkhalter, of Clear Lake, will welcome a new “daughter” in August. Zsuzsa Karpati, a Youth For Understanding (YFU) International Exchange student from Hungary will live with the Burkhalters for an academic year and attend Clear Lake High School.

Hair and Company, Clear Lake, invites the public to help stylist Karen Dillon celebrate 30 years in that business at an open house on Saturday at The Waterfront.

Bruce Oimoen shot a three-under 105 for 27 holes to win the championship flight at the All-Vets Men’s Club Championship Sunday. Doug Rurup was second in 108, edging Clear Lake High School junior-to-be Mike Anderson by one stroke. Bill Astor was fourth with a 110.

The Clear Lake baseball team fell to Webster City, 4-1, in the 3A District final. The Lions finished with a 16-16 record.

Members of the Clear Lake Booster Board include: Bill Sorbo, Leslie Rauk, Judy Linahon, Tom Lewis, Dennis Henningsen, Chris Murray, Steve Grabinski, Jon Secory and Mark Fisher.

Dave Suntken, Clear Lake physical education teacher and 16 Clear Lake students, have been traveling throughout North Iowa showing off their jump rope prowess and inspiring others to be heart healthy. Members of the Clear Lake Jump Roping Team include: Katie Fyfe, Katie Gerhardt, Rachel Wistey, Tiffany Hejlik, Jessica White, Megan McDermott, Nicole Kemmerer, Jenny Abbas, Courtney Paulson, Melissa Washburg, Lisabeth Angle, Julia Baker, Tara Fox, Mandi Truex, Kelli Thompson and Anne Cherry.

Check out Comedy Night at J.B. Plums Restaurant and Lounge, at the Best Western Holiday Lodge. Also try the seafood buffet for $9.95.

50 Years Ago

July 1969

Thieves kept the Clear Lake Police Department busy from July 4 weekend through July 10. Police are continuing their investigation of six thefts over the holiday weekend. A couple of the thefts involved money being stolen from purses sitting on home kitchen counters. Thieves used Lester (Buck) Bisgrove’s truck to haul away a load of his sows and pigs early Thursday morning. About 50 feeder pigs and seven sows were taken. Value of the pigs is about $2,300.

Replanting operations began Monday on land farmed by Kennedy & Sons, Clear Lake vegetable farmers. As a result of heavy rains, the past several weeks, about 650 acres of crops have been lost. This includes 350-400 acres of potatoes, 50-60 acres of onions and 200 acres of carrots. This is more than half the land they farm. In business for about 60 years, this is the worst loss from flooding since 1954, according to Jim Kennedy.

James M. Stanton has joined the firm of Boyle, Schuler and Oltrogge, attorneys at law.

75 Years Ago

July 1944

Carl Fox donated the use of the Surf Tuesday night for the War Bond dance that brought a huge crowd. The dance ticket admission and booth rentals brought in a large sum in bonds.

Henry L. Heimindinger has purchased the June and Johnny Cafe on West Second St.

Waste chicken fats make gun fodder.

PFC Donald Garlock sent word to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Garlock, he was wounded in the leg in France and was in a hospital in England.

Leroy French has the unusual distinction of faithfulness and efficiency having been janitor of the Clear Lake Schools for the past 33 years.

100 Years Ago

July 1919

The 4th was dark and rainy and the parade was not too much of a success.

Clear Lake’s jail was empty on July 4. This is the first 4th of July that it has not been occupied. It is simply because there was less booze in circulation said Marshall W.W. Hyde.

Mrs. Putman and Mrs. Calkins took 80 spring chickens to market Friday. They averaged about three or four pounds each and are probably the first spring chickens to go from this neighborhood.

Clear Lake is to have a fish hatchery in the near future.

President Wilson last Sunday vetoed the daylight savings appeal.

Hogs in the Chicago market reached the unheard of price of $23 per cwt. Packers say they are shipping their product to European markets.