Remember When 7-22-2022

Victorian ladies, 1997 - A group of Victorian ladies were walking and greeting guests in City Park in 1997 for Clear Lake’s Art Sail/Lakeside DixieFest. The idea occurred to Betty Jacobson, chairperson, while she was in Skagway, Ala. The volunteers pictured in front of the trolley are (L-R): Connie Bieber, Ann Gorarnson, Ila Jean Frisbie, Jackie Keyser, Gail West, Sally Neuberger, Deb Stanton, Pollu Suntken, Shirley Dunn, Mary Fran Larson, Betty Jacobson, Mary Ann Flaten, Arlene Lashier, Becky Finstad and Joan Enex. Pictured in the trolley are Ilse Bruntjen, Twila Okerlund and Louise Ruppert.

by Michelle Watson

25 Years Ago

July 1997

The Clear Lake City Council opened discussions Monday night for the proposed creation of new restrooms at the City Park Bandshell. The talks resulted in four suggestions which will now be drawn as preliminary plans for public comments. The Council has budgeted $125,000 in the current year’s budget for the replacement of restrooms in the Bandshell area. The former restrooms, located underground on the backside of the Bandshell, have been closed and deemed unusable.

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce has set tentative routes and rates for the new rubber-wheeled trolley. The routes will consist of a north and south route, with each route taking approximately one hour to complete. The cost to ride the trolley has been set at $2 for adults (one route, both ways). A child under age five accompanied by an adult rides for free.

It’s a real wild goose chase, or rather make that a real wild duck race. The Clear Lake Rotary Club will hold its annual Duck Race on Saturday, Aug. 2 at the Outlet on South Shore Dr. Proceeds of the race will be given to Girl Scout Camp Tanglefoot. Tickets for the ducks are $5 each or five for $20. The grand prize is $500.

Clubs sharing their news in the “Club News” section of the newspaper include: Vietnam Vets, Clear Lake Lioness Club, Lakes Ambitious Feeders 4-H Club, Sorosis Club, and Clear Lake Duplicate Bridge.

The Ventura City Council voted Monday night to purchase the Ventura Community Hall from the Ventura Protective Association for $1.

Kurt Ubbelohde has been named the new commander of 249th Engineer Battalion at Fort Belvoir, Va. Ubbelohde was a 1975 graduate of Clear Lake High School.

Clear Lake residents Don Christ and Edna Klaassen were each honored June 4 at the 15th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards. The pair was honored for their work on a local Sesquicentennial tree planting project known as “Trees for Iowa for the Next 150 Years,” as well as for their help in preserving and enhancing the state’s natural resources.

The Clear Lake softball team defeated Belmond-Klemme, 1-0, Monday night in District softball action.

After three consecutive losses, Clear Lake’s varsity baseball team was hoping to build some momentum heading into district play. Unfortunately, two big innings by Forest City took their toll on the Lions’ confidence, and Clear Lake ended up on the wrong side of a 12-8 final score. Justin Washburn hit a two-run home-run in the fourth inning. Scott Lester had a triple and a double in the game. Terry Rauk recorded the loss on the mound. He allowed four runs and seven hits and three walks.

50 Years Ago

July 1972

Cool weather has slowed the emergence of seed corn tassels throughout the area. The first crews are now being called.

The Clear Lake Lions were defeated Thursday by Mason City, 7-1. Bob Erickson scored for Clear Lake. Bob was knocked home by Ron Gerhardt. Sophomore Bob Erickson pitched the first four innings, while junior Ken Jenkins finished the game.

Grocery specials for the week at Fareway include: Crisco Oil, 38 oz., 85¢; Choice Frozen French Fries, 5 lb. bag, 69¢; Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup, 1 lb. can, 23¢; Shasta Canned Pop, 10/12 oz. cans, 89¢; Star-Kist Tuna, 2/89¢; boneless rib eye steaks, 7/8 oz. $1.19; Hormel Bacon, 2 lbs., $1.89; and ground beef, 3 lb.s, $1.89.

One of the new fashions that we find deplorable is the smock. Why would anyone want to wear one of those unless they were pregnant?

75 Years Ago

June 1947

This weekend Zion Lutheran Church will celebrate their 75th anniversary with elaborate ceremonies.

There will be more speed displayed in the Soap Box Derby Sunday on Kennedy’s Hill than most people expect from the motor-less cars.

135 have been in attendance at the Red Cross Swimming Classes. It took a lot of people to help with the lessons, from people reconditioning the beach to putting out safety lines.

During the storm in Clear Lake Saturday, two homes were truck by lightning. Both homes were located on Glen Cove Dr.

Ruth Toppin took over the Royal Beauty Shop in the basement of the IOOF Bldg.

90 Years Ago

June 1932

Sunday morning when Harold Whitney opened his place of business, “Whit’s Nite Spot,” located at the Tom Tom Ballroom, he discovered the place had been entered and robbed. He found his entire stock of stamped cigarettes valued at $350, had been taken, along with cigars, gum, and $25 in cash.

Severe bruises were sustained by Mildred, the 8-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Kopecky, the evening of the 4th when a wheel of a car passed over her foot while the bathing revue was being held.

Mrs. Charles Ritz is recovering from injuries she received in a fall at her home at Bayside a few days ago. One knee was dislocated. She will be laid up for some time.